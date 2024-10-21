‘The View’ hosts target Cardinal Dolan, make excuses after Harris skipped Al Smith Dinner

Instead of attacking Donald Trump outright, the talk show decided to point fingers at the Catholic Church rather than criticize Kamala Harris' absence at the fundraiser.

(LifeSiteNews) — The corporate media has been running cover for Kamala Harris since she decided to skip the Al Smith Dinner last week.

Instead of attending the event in person, as Donald Trump did, Harris sent an unfunny video she pre-recorded with a Saturday Night Live actress who played a character she was somewhat known for depicting more than 20 years ago.

Her campaign’s miscalculation to be in Wisconsin instead of New York City inflicted potentially critical damage to her already on life support bid for the White House — or so one can easily conclude based on how Harris surrogates in the press behaved in the days after the dinner.

The feminists over at The View attempted to stop the bleeding not by attacking Trump or the dinner’s emcee, Jim Gaffigan, a liberal Catholic who lampooned Harris more than he did the former president. Rather, they went after Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

As reported by the Media Research Center, on Friday last week the show’s hosts channeled their anger over Harris’ flop and used it as an opportunity to unload on the Catholic Church, which is only going to compound Harris’ error.

“Is this Catholic Church event normalizing a guy who’s already broken 11 of the 10 commandments? What do you think?” the terminally angry Joy Behar, a staunch abortion supporter, complained.

“You can’t have a felon, a liar, a serial cheater (on stage),” panelist Sunny Hostin, a self-identifying Catholic, grumbled. “(Trump) stands against everything … that a Catholic believes and holds dear.”

The other ladies chimed in too.

Catholic Charities “help immigrants. So, to have Donald Trump sitting there and we are pretending that he is some sort of, like, upstanding citizen, I find it rather offensive,” Ana Navarro, another self-described Catholic who plays a Republican on television, declared.

Panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin stunningly declared it was “better” for Harris to be on the campaign trail than to attend the dinner, which raised a record $10 million for hospitals and needy children.

At the conclusion of the evening, Dolan noticeably did not mention Harris’ name.

“Thanks, God and Father of us all … Thanks Jim Gaffigan. Thanks President and Mrs. Trump. Thanks to all of you who gave us an evening and a generous check,” he said.

Cardinal Dolan did not thank or mention VP Harris during his closing prayer. He also said President Trump not Former President. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pmWI4azHY3 — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) October 19, 2024



Dolan’s frustration was understandable and telegraphed beforehand.

“I don’t know who’s advising her, but she’s not getting good advice,” he said on his podcast last month. “We’re upset that she didn’t come.”

Ultimately, the night belonged to Trump, who utilized it to his full advantage by calling Harris’ decision to yet again offend Catholics “very disrespectful.”

Whether Harris’ absence and the media’s lame excuse making will haunt her remains to be seen. Do Catholics really vote for someone based on whether they did or didn’t attend the Al Smith Dinner? I certainly don’t. Then again, with Harris’ anti-Catholic track record already being as long as it is, her decision to snub the event should cause Catholic voters to wake up to the fact that she will do the same thing, God forbid, if she becomes the next president.

