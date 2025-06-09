Thousands protest LGBT ‘pride’ flags in schools on Canada’s third annual walk-out day

Families across Canada sent a powerful message by skipping school, holding protests, and praying for an end to LGBT propaganda on the third ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day (NPFWD) was held May 30 and June 2 in protest of the insidious LGBT indoctrination taking place in classrooms across Canada.

We planned the walk-out to coincide with all the days on which schools were likely to raise the LGBT “Pride Flag” in honor of transgender and homosexual “Pride Month,” given that June 1 fell on a Sunday this year.

Just like last year, there was a widespread media blackout, with the exception of a few good stories.

So, we’re providing this report to share the results of this parental rights campaign, as well as those of the related “Pray-In” sessions that were held in tandem with this crucial day of resistance.

Although we don’t have access to school attendance figures in order to determine whether a greater or smaller number of families participated this year, nonetheless we believe it was a success in terms of our goal of continually educating more parents and building resistance to LGBTyranny.

School boards and media still hide absence rates

In 2023, after the inaugural National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, we were able to confirm absence rates between 30 percent and 75 percent in many school boards. It was successful beyond our dreams.

However, the only reason we were able to get those figures was because journalists spoke to school officials and teachers’ unions to obtain the data, and then published the details in local news articles.

This year, like in 2024, the legacy media decided not to give the parental rights movement more oxygen, and largely ignored the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day.

Some data available despite media blackout

However, we can confirm that families in at least six provinces participated (BC, AB, MB, ON, QC, NB), and we’re confident that a strong message was sent by parents in many individual schools and school boards.

In fact, we’re trying to investigate one Edmonton-area high school where a parent reported to us prior to the National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day that they organized many families in the community to keep approximately 200 students home from school! More details on that may follow.

In Mississauga, a large number of Catholic students in elementary and high schools were not only absent from class to protest the Pride Flag, but also held an onsite protest with amazing signs! Below are some photos.

Independent and local news reports helped spread the message

Our opposition to child-sexualizing, LGBT Pride propaganda was also disseminated wider through various media reports.

For example, CTV Kitchener covered our “Pray-In” at the office of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board on the six o’clock news.

It featured excellent comments and gospel witness by local Catholic ratepayer, Jane Richard. The Pray-In took place shortly after the “Pride” flag was raised.

Westlock News, a central Alberta newspaper, conducted a lengthy interview with CLC’s director of Political Operations regarding the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day and its objectives.

Again, some great quotes by Fonseca were published, including this one:

“What people expect from schools is not a lot of political and sexual propaganda. They expect reading, writing and arithmetic,” said Fonseca. “Why can’t they just leave us alone? People who are not in their family are shoving stuff down their kids’ throats. Live your own life and leave us in peace.”

Juno News, a rapidly growing independent media outlet, published a number of excellent reports before and after the event, including coverage of a speech at the Durham Catholic School Board Pray-In by the courageous Pickering city councillor, Lisa Robinson.

Pray-In events at Catholic institutions called for spiritual leadership and end to ‘Pride Month’ in schools

In tandem with the student absence campaign, we also held Pray-In events on Monday, June 2, at various Catholic institutions responsible for education, including Hamilton, Kitchener, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Over 100 courageous souls participated in the “Pray-Ins.”

Many passersby honked their horns or flashed us a subtle thumbs up.

The Pray-Ins are a crucial element of the NPFWD because we recognize that, ultimately, our human efforts alone will never achieve success.

Only backed by God’s power and blessing can we hope to convert these school boards from dens of sinful indoctrination to holy places where children are formed in the image of Christ.

We sent the message that the “Pride” flag is objectionable and Catholic school boards who choose to fly it despite opposition from bishops will be held accountable.

Let me be honest, though…

We were disappointed with the turnout at the Pray-Ins – just as we were disappointed with the turnout for recent school board meetings, including the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board.

We need more people showing up.

We know that this is the third year in a row we’ve held Pray-Ins, and that certain recent losses – the federal election, and school board votes – may be deflating.

We know it’s easier just to rely on other people to provide this witness or to think that once you’ve done a Pray-In one time, your responsibility is now fulfilled for all of time.

We know there are work and familial commitments, and genuine concerns about safety and professional and legal repercussions.

We’re not singling out anyone, but rather saying that collectively, we need to do better. We need to be more consistent, even when we’re tired.

We need to continue making sacrifices.

Should the “Pride” flag just go unprotested altogether? Should we throw up our arms, and just let the indoctrination of youth continue unabated?

No? Then we need more brave Christians to step up!

Our sincere thanks goes out to those who did participate in the Pray-Ins. Even if we were small in number, what matters the most is our faithfulness.

The Lord will use our prayers and witness to yield fruit – regardless of numbers. At the same time, I think we can also acknowledge we can do better… and need to do better.

We recognize that not everyone had the opportunity to participate in a Pray-In, perhaps just due to travel constraints.

So, if you’d like to start up a “Pray-In” in your community next year, please email our Director of Education & Advocacy Josie Luetke ([email protected]).

Please note that you don’t have to be Catholic to take part either – a Pray-In can be held outside any school or municipal building or other location flying the “Pride” flag.

Let this serve as a wake-up call. May we mobilize not just once, but again and again, as often as we have to.

(On that note – Niagara-area residents, please consider joining the regular prayer vigil outside the Niagara Catholic District School Board, taking place every Wednesday in June.)

The month is only just beginning.

Powerful statement by Cardinal Frank Leo against ‘Pride’ flag

All of the developments and achievements described above were important toward building continual resistance to LGBT Pride, and to bringing us closer to its eventual overthrow.

However, the most important development during this third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day might have been a powerful statement against the Pride flag by the most influential Catholic prelate in Canada, His Eminence Cardinal Frank Leo of the Archdiocese of Toronto.

Dated June 1 but published on May 29, Cardinal Leo gave the most blunt and direct condemnation of the display of Pride flags at Catholic schools by any Canadian bishop in modern times.

You can read the full statement here. This statement could represent a major turning point in our battle to end the celebration of “Pride Month” in Catholic schools.

Cardinal Leo sent an unmistakable message to the elected trustees and administrators of the five Catholic boards under the authority of the Archdiocese of Toronto: You should not be flying the LGBT “Pride” flag!

Here’s a list of all the school boards under the direct authority of Cardinal Leo:

Toronto Catholic District School Board (91,000 students enrolled across 195+ schools)

(91,000 students enrolled across 195+ schools) Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (81,000 students enrolled across 151 schools)

(81,000 students enrolled across 151 schools) York Catholic District School Board (50,000 students enrolled across 106 schools)

(50,000 students enrolled across 106 schools) Durham Catholic District School Board (22,500 students enrolled across 46 schools)

(22,500 students enrolled across 46 schools) Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board(21,000 students enrolled across 50 schools)

That’s a lot of young souls who may be spared anti-Christian indoctrination… if the school boards listen to the voice of their shepherd!

At the moment, of the five, only Dufferin-Peel and York have passed policies to ban the LGBT Pride flag. Dufferin-Peel did so earlier this year because of a different statement by Cardinal Leo (which wasn’t quite as strong as this one). And York passed the ban over a year ago, responding to pressure from faithful Catholic parents.

The other three boards, including the TCDSB, still commit the sin of scandal by displaying the flag of deadly sin.

Furthermore, this bold statement by Cardinal Leo will hopefully cause other bishops throughout Canada to follow his lead, and to the eventual purge of that symbol of sexual sin from all Catholic schools.

I also expect that this statement may fuel parental resistance in the public school boards.

How?

As Catholic schools abandon Pride propaganda, it should embolden parents (and good trustees) in the public boards to redouble their efforts to do the same.

We look forward to next year’s National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day bringing even more blessings to the nation’s children and parents.

