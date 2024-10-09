Threat of major war looms in the Middle East. Who is really in control?

Precisely who is in control is never mentioned in any official statements, but a brief consideration of the ties that bind U.S. policymaking shows that the interests driving the U.S. to war are not those of the American people themselves.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a three-part series. Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here first.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel’s conflict with Iran is no mere regional squabble. It is framed by calls in the U.S. to strike or start a war with Iran on Israel’s behalf. On October 1, for example, the New York Times published a piece with the headline “We Absolutely Need to Escalate With Iran.”

Recently, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has reportedly told Donald Trump that Iran is behind a plot to kill him.

Haines was appointed as deputy director of the CIA by President Barack Obama, having previously run a bookshop. She has suppressed reports of CIA spying on U.S. politicians and was personally involved in the green-lighting of drone strikes across the Middle East, widely reported to have routinely killed civilians.

She is former consultant for Palantir, whose CEO has said his “outspoken pro-Israel views” have led employees to leave the company. Her time at Palantir has been “disappeared from her resume.”

Palantir provides technology which “feeds Israel’s killing machine,” as Alex Bamford reported, providing AI capability which led to the killing of one American and several British aid workers in Gaza in the strike on the World Central Kitchen food convoy. As Bamford says:

“Palantir’s ‘work’ was supplying Israel’s military and intelligence agencies with advanced and powerful targeting capabilities – the precise capabilities that allowed Israel to place three drone-fired missiles into three clearly marked aid vehicles.”

The business of war

Haines, who told Trump that Israel’s main target was targeting him, is also a former employee of WestExec, a company founded by Antony Blinken. It was described by Politico in 2020 as “the secretive consulting firm that’s become Biden’s cabinet in waiting.”

WestExec is a major intersection of White House policy, the defense industry and Silicon Valley firms like Palantir – and it is led by a woman, Michele Flournoy, who “spoke out against conditioning US aid to Israel on its policy choices.”

Flournoy was suggested as Joe Biden’s 2020 choice for U.S. secretary of defense. The Times of Israel said at the time, “Biden’s expected historic Pentagon pick known for her work on US-Israel ties.”

This work is dedicated to decoupling U.S. “aid” – which is the funding of Israel’s war – from its “policy choices,” which resolve to the escalation to a war including the United States itself.

For funding a foreign power with U.S. taxpayer money to start a major war in which Americans will be sent to die, Flournoy and her fellow WestExec alumni are rewarded with considerable influence over U.S. defense procurement and policy. David Cohen, twice and current CIA deputy director, is another alumnus, as is former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. All staunch “neocons,” and all unquestioning supporters of Israel. The list of current WestExec advisors is a roster of an obscure branch of the American Deep State.

RELATED: ‘Neo-conned!’: Catholic military expert exposes the unjust agenda in the Middle East

Who is in control?

Who is in control here? How much of what Americans are told about Israel and Iran is true?

Tucker Carlson’s father Dick was a former director of the Voice of America. Tucker is likely aware of the nature of the Deep State beast. When asked about Mark Levin’s suggestion that the United States should treat Iran’s speculated involvement in the assassination attempts on Donald Trump as an act of war,” he laughed, telling The American Conservative:

“That’s truly deranged. Hard to believe and take seriously. Anyone who is repeating this line about Iran is a liar. Realistically, Iran does not want a hot war with the United States and has tried to avoid one for the last year. It is one of the most sinister lies out there.”

Look again at who is advising Donald Trump to start a war with Iran. Follow the money through Blinken, his State Department, and consider that campaign management is Jake Sullivan’s real expertise. The interests at work here are powerful, and this power is in America. Is it the power of the American people, and is its government working in the American national interest?

Nicholas Bartulovic’s October 2 interview with Carlson provides a startling answer.

Carlson said, “You have to understand though that this is not a right/left thing. Just look at the second guy who tried to kill Trump. Fundamentally, he believes the same exact things that someone like Bill Kristol, David Frum, and Victoria Nuland believe.”

Carlson was asked whether the “neocon influence” is fading, with Trump and J.D. Vance on the ticket. His answer was to say that not only are they in charge, it is their propaganda which is radicalizing would-be assassins and misleading the American public into further proxy wars.

“That’s the scary thing. You have all of these people telling us that Iran, Russia, North Korea, are the greatest threats to our national security and I just simply don’t believe that.”

The threat to the U.S.

If Iran, Russia, and North Korea are not threatening the U.S. interest, then what is? Carlson said, “It really seems at this point that the Democratic Party and the national security establishment are in fact our greatest threats to national security.”

The “national security establishment” is dominated by people with strong ties to Israel and to the technology and defense sectors which profit enormously by the unquestioned supply of U.S.-funded military “aid.” The chief diplomat of the United States founded a company which monetizes his influence, and that of leading members of the U.S. national security state.

Blinken: Lying to Congress for Israel?

This man, Antony Blinken, is the man who penned an article claiming that everything is under control under Biden. This appears to be true, but it is neither Biden nor the U.S. government who is ultimately in charge. Neither is the AIPAC-dominated U.S. Congress, which Blinken at least misled and may even have lied to, in refusing to consider evidence from his own State Department of Israel’s sabotage of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

To recognize this reality – also reported by the USAID and the Task Force on National Security (Israel) – would have compelled Congress to immediately suspend all financial and military “aid” to Israel, ending its wars. The chief diplomat of the United States appears to be breaking U.S. law and misleading Congress to fund Israel.

The mainstream media is telling you a story about Israel and Iran which is not supported by the facts. The national security advice is powered by strong pro-Israel defense consultants, and the U.S. go-between with Benjamin Netanyahu is an Israeli-born former soldier in the IDF.

Whose interest is being served here?

Precisely who is in control is never mentioned in any official statements, but a brief consideration of the ties that bind U.S. policymaking shows that the interests driving the U.S. to war and to domestic terrorism are not those of the American people themselves.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Share











