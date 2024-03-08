Trudeau minister defends prosecuting thoughts crimes. Nobody should be surprised

Justice Minister Arif Virani's comments should not come as a surprise to Canadians considering his history of trampling Canadians' Charter rights in the name of 'safety'.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — In a statement that should shock nobody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Attorney Attorney General and Justice Minister Arif Virani has justified house arrest for thought crimes under the Liberals’ latest legislation seeking to undermine Canadians’ rights.

In a February 28 interview with The Globe and Mail, Virani defended the fact that his newly proposed Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, would place Canadians under house arrest if they are suspected of intending to commit a “hate propaganda offense or hate crime.”

”[If] there’s a genuine fear of an escalation, then an individual or group could come forward and seek a peace bond against them and to prevent them from doing certain things,” Virani explained.

“That would help to de-radicalise people who are learning things online and acting out in the real world violently – sometimes fatally,” he claimed.

According to the proposed legislation, the bill would not only punish those who committed a “hate crime” but also those suspected of committing one in the future.

“A person may, with the Attorney General’s consent, lay an information before a provincial court judge if the person fears on reasonable grounds that another person will commit; (a)an offence under section 318 or any of subsections 319(1) to (2.‍1); or (b) an offence under section 320.‍1001,” the text of the bill reads.

However, Virani justified the legislation which would force a potential “hate crime” violators to wear an electronic tag or be banished to house arrest, arguing the measure is “very important” in preventing anyone from “targeting” a variety of groups.

Virani remained vague on what would be considered “hate speech,” saying, “There’s a lot of bad stuff out there. But this is not about the bad stuff. This is a much higher level.”

He explained that some comments which are “awful but lawful” would not be punished, promising the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have a high threshold before punishing Canadians for their speech.

“What’s really critical is that it gives the judge a wonderful range of sentences,” he celebrated. “This is not a mandatory minimum of a life sentence, this is just a larger range, including what would be the maximum sentence,” he said.

Bill C-63, introduced last week, will create the Online Harms Act and modify existing laws, amending the Criminal Code as well as the Canadian Human Rights Act, in what the Liberals claim will target certain cases of internet content removal, notably those involving child sexual abuse and pornography.

However, the bill also seeks to punish “hate speech,” and increase punishments for existing hate propaganda offenses in a substantial manner.

Most concerning is that the new law would allow anyone to file a complaint against another person with the Canadian Human Rights Commission for “posting hate speech online” that is deemed “discriminatory” against a wide range of “protected” categories, notably gender, race and sexuality.

Penalties for violations of the proposed law include $20,000 fines and jail time.

Part of Trudeau’s radical cabinet bent on destroying free expression

Virani’s comments should not come as a surprise to Canadians considering his history of trampling Canadians’ Charter rights in the name of “safety.”

Last month, Virani testified that the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to end the 2022 Freedom Convoy protesting COVID mandates was justified as the protest posed a “serious risk” of becoming violent. However, his testimony notably lacked any evidence of acts of violence during the protest.

Similarly, Virani has promised the online harms legislation for months, calling it an “absolute priority.”

Already, the Trudeau government managed to pass bills C-11 and C-18, both of which restricted free speech over the internet.

Bill C-11, or the Online Streaming Act, became law earlier this year and now mandates that Canada’s broadcast regulator the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) oversee regulating online content on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to ensure that such platforms are promoting content in accordance with a variety of its guidelines.

Trudeau’s other internet censorship law, Bill C-18, the Online News Act, was passed by the Senate in June.

This law mandates that Big Tech companies pay to publish Canadians content on their platforms. As a result, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has blocked all access to news content in Canada, while Google has agreed to pay the fees lain out in the new legislation.

Each of Trudeau’s ministers charged with taking down a different part of Canada

Virani’s behavior is not unique among Trudeau’s ministers, each of whom seem to have been appointed with the goal of dismantling a different aspect of Canadian society.

Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault appears to have been charged with restricting Canada’s oil and natural gas industry through his “climate change” regulations, which have been projected to cripple Canada’s economy.

Last month, Guilbeault was publicly ridiculed after he said the federal government would no longer fund any road construction projects and instead funnel the savings to “climate change” projects that promote walking instead of driving.

Similarly, during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland punished those who donated to the protest, mandating certain bank accounts be frozen under the Emergencies Act.

In total, close to $8 million in funds from 267 people were locked. Additionally, 170 bitcoin wallets were frozen.

The freezing of bank accounts by Freeland without a court order was an unprecedented action in Canadian history and was only allowed through the Liberal government’s invocation of the never-before-used EA, which a judge has since ruled was “not justified.”

Furthermore, since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has continued to push a radical environmental agenda like the agendas being pushed the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

The reality of Trudeau’s push for so-called renewable energy showed itself just over a month ago after Alberta’s power grid faced near certain collapse due to a failure of wind and solar power. Many called out the Trudeau government’s green energy agenda that is attempting to phase out carbon-based power in favor of “renewables” as the reason for the near failure.

