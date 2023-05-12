Trump again refuses to clarify stance on federal abortion ban during hostile CNN town hall

During his CNN appearance, Trump was asked a total of seven times to clarify whether he would support a federal abortion ban. Trump later claimed that thanks to his efforts, 'we now have a great negotiating ability … Some people are at six weeks; some people are at three weeks, two weeks … it depends what the deal is.'

(LifeSiteNews) – If unborn babies could vote, would they be hesitant to support Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary?

During his appearance on CNN’s widely-criticized town hall Wednesday, the former president repeatedly refused to say whether he’d sign a federal abortion ban if he were to win re-election.

“I’m looking at a solution that’s going to work – very complex issue for the country. You have people on both sides,” he said.

This is not the first time Trump has neglected to clarify where he stands on national abortion policy. At an appearance in New Hampshire last month, he gave an indirect answer to a reporter who pressed him on the issue.

“We’re going to look at it. We’re looking at a lot of different options. We got it back to the States. We did the Roe v. Wade thing, which they’ve been trying to get it done for 50 years. I got it done,” he boasted.

Since the 2022 midterms, Trump has had a frosty relationship with the pro-life community, whom he accused of “disappearing” when election season came around. He also said some Republicans lost their races because they took too much of a hardline stance on abortion.

Trump reiterated his views during Wednesday night’s CNN event. “I happen to believe in the exceptions, the life of the mother, rape, incest, like Ronald Reagan believed in the exceptions,” he told moderator Kaitlan Collins.

Multiple pro-life leaders denounced Trump when he initially made his remarks about the midterms. Their relationship arguably hit rock bottom last month when he told the Washington Post that abortion should be a state-only issue.

Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser met with Trump earlier this month to apparently ease the growing tensions between the two sides. She had previously called Trump’s stance “morally indefensible.”

Dannenfelser said the recent meeting was “terrific” and that Trump emphasized his “opposition to the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers – and even in some cases after the child is born.”

During his CNN appearance, Collins asked Trump a total of seven times to clarify whether he would support a federal abortion ban. On every occasion, he either praised himself for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said that he’s continuing to look at the proposals being put forth, or pointed out how Democrats are in favor of late-term abortion.

“Remember the debate with Hillary Clinton? And I said, … ‘they will kill the baby in the ninth month.’ If you look at that crazy [former] governor of Virginia … where he said, ‘No, the baby will be born and then we’ll decide,’ essentially whether or not to execute the baby …these are the radical people. It’s not the pro-life people that are radical.”

Trump later claimed that thanks to his efforts, “we now have a great negotiating ability … Some people are at six weeks; some people are at three weeks, two weeks … it depends what the deal is.”

“I want to do what’s right. And we’re looking.”

When further questioned by Collins, Trump again redirected the focus to the Democrat stance on the issue.

“You talk about radicalism. People that will kill a baby in the ninth month or the eighth month or the seventh month, or after the baby is born, they’re the radicals, not the pro-life people.”

Most polls show that Trump has a commanding lead in the Republican primary race. On average, Trump is receiving around 55% of the vote compared to his nearest competitor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 20%, although DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy. Last month, DeSantis signed into law a heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at or around the sixth week of pregnancy. The measure includes a life of the mother exception and one allowing babies conceived in rape or incest to be aborted until the 15th week of pregnancy, however.

Susan B. Anthony president says she had ‘terrific’ meeting with Trump

