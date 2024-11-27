Trump fills out cabinet with mix of grassroots, establishment picks: What you need to know

In a previous article, we analyzed Trump's most significant foreign policy picks, all of whom are in various degrees adherents of Zionism. In this article, we turn to those who will play a sizable role in carrying out his domestic agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — Now that Donald Trump has nominated his cabinet in full, it is worth looking at some of the men and women he has selected.

In a previous post, we analyzed his most significant foreign policy picks, all of whom are in various degrees adherents of Zionism. In this article, we turn to those who will play a sizable role in carrying out his domestic agenda.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is Trump’s boldest pick by far. A lifelong health and medical freedom activist, Kennedy, who is also a lawyer, has sent shockwaves through D.C. with his appointment.

It is true that Kennedy does not hold pro-life views despite being a self-identifying Catholic. We have covered his dissent from Church teaching at LifeSite previously and we will continue to call out areas where Trump’s picks remain at odds with it.

When it comes to upsetting the established order put in place by Big Pharma, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other Deep State COVID lackeys, there are few persons who have the wherewithal to know how to dismantle the entire system compared to Kennedy, or at least it seems. One can only hope he will be confirmed and institute policies that will help end chronic disease and childhood illnesses in America.

President Trump has asked me to do three things:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic. pic.twitter.com/WHMOsD0CiI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 6, 2024

Top immigration official Tom Homan

Anther impressive pick Trump has made is Tom Homan, who will serve as his border czar.

Trump never really finished “the wall” during his first term but Homan is a no-nonsense type of guy who will help improve the situation overall.

First, the American people clearly support stricter immigration policies, especially the removal of persons here illegally.

BREAKING: 73% of Americans say President-elect Donald Trump should prioritize the deportation of illegal migrants, according to a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 25, 2024

While Trump’s hardcore base is hoping he will put a pause on all immigration (unlikely) his plan to carry out mass deportations of 15-20 million people may very well be implemented with Homan at the helm.

Several years ago, Homan went viral on social media when he left socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speechless for reminding her that even asylum seekers who enter the country illegally are criminals.

AOC was not prepared for Former ICE Director Thomas Homan 2.0, “If you want to seek asylum you go through the port of entry. You do it the legal way.” #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/r7GrxmiueA — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) July 12, 2019

Homan, a Catholic, also had a pretty epic moment on 60 Minutes last month when he told Deep State spokeswoman Elizabeth Vargas that in order to avoid family separation entire families should be deported altogether.

60 minutes: Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families? Tom Homan: “Of course there is. Families can be deported together.” Put Tom Homan in charge of ICE! pic.twitter.com/fcS48fKu41 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 6, 2024

Catholics unfamiliar with the Church’s teachings on immigration may think these plans are cruel, un-just, and not pro-life. As I’ve shown elsewhere, they are not.

Nations have a right to life just like people. And it is abundantly clear that the invasion of foreigners who do not share the same language, values, religion, and culture of the majority of Americans is a weapon used by global elites to de-Christianize the West by sowing social discord and allowing corporations to profit off their cheap labor.

Co-directors of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

X CEO Elon Musk and former GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by Trump to shrink the size of government. It would seem that this is an easy enough task and that with their expertise it should be done rather quickly.

I was inspired when I saw Musk approvingly mention Ron Paul on X. Paul, a former Congressman from Texas, has been a lifelong opponent of the un-Constitutional Federal Reserve System.

Elon Musk asked me to advise the new Dept. of Government Efficiency. I’d love to help bring sanity back! However, I still think Americans need to shield their retirement funds ASAP from this much bigger threat (from our sponsors): https://t.co/TDOtDBU7EA — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) November 22, 2024

Unfortunately, many of our elected officials do not appreciate this. They need to be fired next election cycle. https://t.co/07akoA9eTi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

It is interesting to see that the current Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, told reporters that he would not resign if Trump, who criticized him during the campaign, asked him to do so. Is this not yet another reason why the Fed should be dismantled? America should not be beholden to the person who runs this corrupt system.

Musk and Ramaswamy have notably called for a partial federal de-funding of Planned Parenthood, which received $750 million in taxpayer dollars last year. That’s great if Congress goes along with it. Let’s hope it does.

I think we should be optimistic about DOGE, especially in light of recent X posts by Ramaswamy supporting health reform initiatives and calling for the end of other government subsidies to needless initiatives.

Seeking truth isn’t the real problem. It’s wasteful federal spending. Taxpayers spend $535MM/year on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (NPR’s parent). Even worse, that *isn’t even authorized* by Congress. Let’s turn off the spigot & see what happens. No one will be harmed. https://t.co/0fzpZVfz6M — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 24, 2024

The largest and fastest growing department in government. https://t.co/pPjXu7zPvt — Calley Means (@calleymeans) November 24, 2024

Centers for Disease Control Director David Weldon

Dr. David Weldon’s appointment to the CDC is drawing praise from medical freedom advocates and social conservatives.

Weldon is a former Florida congressman, Army veteran, and medical doctor. During his time in Congress, he supported pro-life legislation, spoke out in support of Terri Schiavo, and advocated for vaccine safety.

President Trump called Dr. Weldon a “respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues” and mentioned he “worked with the CDC to enact a ban on patents for human embryos,” in a post on Truth Social.

Weldon’s accomplishments in Congress include the still-in-force Weldon Amendment, which prohibits local, state, and federal entities from requiring health insurance plans to cover abortion if they receive taxpayer dollars.

He also wrote the bipartisan “Terri’s Law” to protect Terri Schiavo and her parents in ensuring her right to food and water. Her “estranged husband” and his mistress wanted to remove Schiavo’s feeding tubes.

Trump’s pick to head the CDC, Dr. David Weldon, has a strong record of supporting the rights of the unborn and promoting religious conscience rights regarding abortion. This goes along with DOGE announcing it will recommend cutting off federal funding to Planned Parenthood and… pic.twitter.com/mGSk3kbeLJ — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 23, 2024

Weldon also has been a proponent of transparency and safety when it comes to vaccines. For example, he advocated for an independent agency, not the CDC, to approve vaccines.

“Fantastic choice for CDC. Dr. Weldon is the real deal,” medical freedom activist Calley Means wrote on X.

Fantastic choice for CDC. Dr. Weldon is the real deal. https://t.co/4aX1zDI5sd — Calley Means (@calleymeans) November 23, 2024

RFK Jr. has also congratulated him.

Congratulations Dr. Dave Weldon on your nomination as Director of CDC. Dr. Weldon is a 40-year medical doctor, Congressman, and Army veteran. Dave’s leadership at CDC will bring the truth and transparency needed to restore the public’s confidence in this institution. Welcome… pic.twitter.com/hu8bHdSqKa — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 23, 2024

While Weldon seems to be a well-liked pick to head the CDC among social conservatives due to his skepticism of Big Pharma, his foreign policy views, which may or may not be relevant in this role, are in line with the neoconservative establishment, with Weldon being a co-founder of the Israel Allies Foundation, a Zionist advocacy group with a history of supporting war.

Surgeon General Janette Nesheiwat

Many were hoping that Trump would take Ron DeSantis’s advice and add Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to his cabinet.

That would have been an excellent decision as Ladapo admirably refused to push many of the mainstream media’s talking points and policies surrounding COVID-19. He also questioned and even expressed opposition to the shot itself, calling it at one point the “antichrist of all products.” Just this month, he announced his recommendation to remove fluoride from public water supplies, something RFK Jr. also supports.

Instead of choosing Ladapo, Trump tapped Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as his Surgeon General. He talked up her credentials in a press release.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front lines in New York City treating thousands of Americans and helped patients in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Historic Operation Warp Speed that saved hundreds of millions of lives,” Trump said.

Trump’s praise of Operation Warp Warp is beyond worrisome, as the shot has been shown to have innumerable harmful side effects. Many are now wondering if his continued refusal to backtrack on the shot is a sign he will again endorse mass vaccination should another pandemic — real or planned — break out during the next four years (which is all but a guarantee).

Nesheiwat’s past remarks are troubling to say the least. In 2019, when Alabama passed a bill outlawing abortion, she said she was “concerned for [the] safety” of women and that she was worried an “uprise in back-alley abortions” might occur, indicating she does not hold pro-life views.

Dr Janette Nesheiwat against pro-life laws, “As a doctor I’m concerned for safety. Are we gonna see an uprising in back alley abortions, young teenagers involuntarily hurt themselves trying to self-abort their fetuses out of fear & not having alternatives”pic.twitter.com/nEM1H7C4s1 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 24, 2024

During her time at Fox, Nesheiwat has promoted the experimental COVID shot. She has also supported double masking, mask mandates, social distancing, and other Fauci-approved measures. She described the COVID shot as a “gift from God” and shamefully criticized Ladapo himself.

This woman is DONE. I’m far more qualified than she is. So are you. https://t.co/OkfaRFUi1k — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 24, 2024

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat bashes Dr. Joseph Ladapo because Ladapo followed scientific evidence that masks don’t work. Nesheiwat should withdraw. She’s not a leader. She’s a sheep. She mindlessly parroted “the experts” covid tyranny. Actual leadership is Ladapo. pic.twitter.com/L6iUn6jWpS — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 24, 2024

Does this woman personify the Make America Healthy Again agenda that voters who backed Trump really want? What does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. think of Dr. Nesheiwat? One can only guess that her selection is a nightmare scenario for him.

X user Vince Dao theorized that with his picks Trump is “trying to establish a cabinet of rivals” that pits an equal balance of establishment and grassroots figures, especially with his selection of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Looks like Trump is trying to establish a cabinet of rivals. RFK Jr and this guy vs the pro-vax Surgeon General Tulsi Gabbard vs Mike Waltz Pro Union-Labor Secretary vs Wall Street Treasury Chair Thoughts? https://t.co/Ct00AVeHr3 — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) November 27, 2024

Among other things, Bhattacharya was one of the earliest and most notable critics of the draconian COVID response by most governments around the world. In October 2020 he co-authored The Great Barrington Declaration, which criticized the harmful lockdown policies.

Both RFK Jr. and Elon Musk, among others, have congratulated Bhattacharya on his nomination.

Im so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold standard science and evidence based medicine — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 27, 2024

The great Jay Bhattacharya — nominated to be the new director of the National Institutes of Health — was attacked by Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, for opposing lockdowns. But Collins practically apologized to Jay last year, since… — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) November 27, 2024

It will be interesting to see how these seemingly conflicting worldviews work together if they are approved.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi

Matt Gaetz was Trump’s first choice for Attorney General. He wanted him badly.

It may well be that AIPAC and other Zionist groups didn’t like him because he would not support their legislation and so they found a way to pressure Trump to discard him.

Whatever took place, Gaetz was was replaced by fellow Floridian Pam Bondi, who served as the state’s attorney general under former GOP Governor Rick Scott.

Like Gaetz, Bondi has been a longtime Trump loyalist. After the disputed 2020 presidential election, Trump dispatched her to challenge the results in court. She also defended him during impeachments hearings.

Bondi has been a fierce surrogate for Trump on immigration and other issues. After the Biden Department of Justice raided his Mar-a-Lago residence this past May, Bondi appeared on Fox to excoriate the move as a “siege by land, by sea, by air.”

In 2014, Bondi took a strong public stance in defense of marriage. She has also targeted child trafficking and was floated as a possible replacement for Jeff Sessions during Trump’s first term. In 2012, she sued the Obama administration to overturn its mandate that religious employers provide contraception, sterilization, and abortifacients to their employees as part of their health care plans. She also defended Florida’s protections for life in the womb.

But like many of Trump cabinet picks, Bondi is a strong supporter of Israel. She has said that Israel is “one of our greatest allies in the world, if not the greatest.” She also called pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses this past summer “ignorant children,” chalking up their concerns to simple “Jew hatred.”

Other notable appointments

There is not enough room in this space to provide a proper analysis of all of Trump’s cabinet selections. LifeSite has already done so here, here, here, here, and here.

The pro-vaccine Dr. Mehmet Oz and Zionist Sebastian Gorka are somewhat worrisome picks as they have been tapped to lead Medicare and Medicaid and counter-terrorism efforts, respectively. You can learn more about Gorka here, here, and here.

At the same time Russ Vought, who was Trump’s Budget Director during his first term seems like a decent pick, as does Vince Haley as his Domestic Policy Council Chief. Jim O’Neill, former CEO of the Thiel Foundation, has been tapped to assist Kennedy as his Deputy Secretary. Kennedy appears to be happy with him, describing him on X as a “perfect partner” who will “help me restore HHS to its incorruptible scientific research and public health priorities.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump. With his rich experience in government and industry, Jim O’Neill is the perfect partner to help me restore HHS to its incorruptible scientific research and public health priorities. pic.twitter.com/OkhUewlPb6 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 27, 2024

Speculation on what the future will bring with any and all of these individuals remains simply that: speculation. Trump does not take office until January 20, 2025, which is about two months out. While many Trump supporters will see many of his picks as being inadequate, he remains the man in charge of the operation, and he is fully aware that he promised millions of voters from different walks of life serious changes that are meant to upend the status quo. As I said in my essay on his foreign policy selections, it is best to take a wait and see approach until there is proof he is not delivering on what he said he would do at which point a strong and forceful resistance would be needed.

