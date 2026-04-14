Trump hasn’t needed leftist cardinals to make him look bad. He’s been doing plenty of it himself

Given the way he has been acting the last few days, it looks like Trump is alienating Catholics all on his own.

(LifeSiteNews) — On 60 Minutes Sunday, anchor Norah O’Donnell sat down with Cardinals Blase Cupich, Joseph Tobin, and Robert McElroy. The interview was an obvious collaboration effort between the U.S. Deep State and the liberal wing of the U.S. Catholic hierarchy to take down President Trump, despite Trump doing a good job at that himself over the last 48 hours.

When he was running against Kamala Harris last year, candidate Trump made immigration one of his main campaign issues. Over 77 million Americans voted for him on election day knowing full well he was planning on deporting millions of illegal immigrants. Since then, the U.S. Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) has taken upon itself, with full backing from Pope Leo, the task of stymieing his plan to follow through on his promise.

While Trump’s deportation policies have not been as effective as he often claims they are, the bishops have continued to voice opposition to them. In doing so, they have become the strongest opposition force outside the Democratic Party to his second term’s agenda.

During their conversation with O’Donnell Sunday, Cupich, Tobin, and McElroy hit on all the usual open borders talking points. Tobin, who oversees the Newark Archdiocese in New Jersey, laughably argued that the Statue of Liberty is a resident of his archdiocese and that Lady Liberty would oppose Trump’s immigration policies.

READ: Cardinals Cupich, McElroy, Tobin slammed for pushing leftist talking points on 60 Minutes

The interview delved into other topics as well, including Trump’s war against Iran, which many scholars have argued is an unjust conflict. Leo himself has pushed back on Trump’s efforts, and rightly so. His concerns were echoed on 60 Minutes.

“I want to preach the Gospel. God wants us to promote peace in the world — because his desire is that we be one human family,” Cupich said.

While Cupich and others in the hierarchy speaking out on Trump’s war right now — which was clearly started at the behest of Israel in order to create the “Greater Israel” project — they are right for the wrong reasons.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Our Lord said the following: “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother.”

In saying this, Christ was declaring that he was bringing the sword of truth, that is, the Catholic faith, and that the Catholic faith will be divisive. Not only will it divide families but the world itself.

Cupich and Leo are promoting something closer to a pacifist brotherhood of man that seeks to avoid all conflicts at all costs. In other words, the opposite of what Our Lord said.

Indeed, on Palm Sunday, Leo commented that “no one can use [God] to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.” This is preposterous. If a war is proportionate, fought against an invasive threat in a defensive manner, and is a last resort, then it is justified per Catholic teaching on war.

Trump’s preemptive attack on Iran obviously did not meet this threshold. On multiple occasions he has said he launched it to protect Israel. He claimed that if he didn’t do something Iran would acquire a nuclear weapon — a claim that has been made by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for decades and has never come true — and that Iran would then destroy Israel and Europe. There is scant evidence anything close to that was going to happen.

Regardless, Trump doubled down on his assertion in a recent social media post. In his post, Trump claimed that he does not want “a Pope who thinks it’s ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” He also said Leo was “weak on crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy” before urging him to “use common sense, stop catering to the radical left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician.”

READ: Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV after Vatican meeting with Obama adviser

First off, it is ridiculous for Trump to accuse Leo of wanting Iran to have a nuclear weapon. It is also odd for Trump to call out Leo for “catering to the radical left” when he himself placated pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans and promotes in vitro fertilization (IVF). Moreover, there are many conservatives who oppose Trump’s war against Iran. It is not just “the radical left.”

Now Trump will say that he should be loved by Catholics because he got the federal government off the neck of Traditional Catholics as well as pro-lifers like Mark Houck who were being spied on and persecuted by the Biden admin. And Trump would be right to brag about that.

At the same time, Trump has surrounded himself with evangelical Protestants who are 110 percent supportive of Israel and who think the Jews are the chosen people of God. Attacking Leo is clearly driven by these voices in his White House.

The situation is complicated even more over concerns that Catholics are on the verge of taking over the Republican Party. Last month, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz reposted a lengthy article to his X account warning about the rise of “integralist” Catholics and those who attend the Latin Mass. The essay complained about how these anti-Zionist Catholics could eventually compose the majority of voters for the GOP. If this happens, the essay argued, then evangelicals who support Israel could be on the verge of extinction and Israel would have little support in the U.S.

Given the way he has been acting the last few days, especially with his (now deleted) sacrilegious social media post where he was depicted as Our Lord, it looks like Trump is alienating Catholics all on his own. In other words, he doesn’t need Cupich, McElroy, and Tobin to make him look bad. In doing so, Trump is risking depressing turnout in the midterms. This approach may well earn him support from the evangelical wing of the party but will only get Catholics angry.

READ: Is Trump trying to look like the Antichrist?

Share









