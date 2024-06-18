Trump says Israel must ‘finish the job’ in Gaza, makes false charge regarding October 7 ‘deniers’

With U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker Mike Johnson, former President Donald Trump receives enormous support from Zionist mega donors and echoes thoroughly debunked Israeli propaganda points advancing gross misrepresentations of the October 7 attack.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a June 5 interview, former President Donald Trump apparently backed what many have judged to be a genocide in Gaza, saying Israel has to “finish the job” of their current onslaught. He went on to echo a version of false charges made by the Israeli government alleging some critics hold the October 7 Hamas attack “never happened,” equating such individuals with “holocaust deniers.”

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the presumed Republican nominee for president said, “Israel has to finish that job. They have to finish it quickly, strongly, and they have to get back to life again, because it’s taking too long.”

He then goes on to complain that the October 7 Hamas attack is “getting more and more demeaned. They’re demeaning it. I have people now telling me they don’t think the attack ever happened.”

“You watch these people on television, and then just like you have Holocaust deniers also, they say the Holocaust never took (place). It’s the exact same people. They’re saying it never happened,” he alleged.

While LifeSiteNews has been unable to identify anyone in the public record making the claim that Hamas did not attack Israeli communities outside of southern Gaza on October 7, the former president appears to be referring to the fact that many of the most gruesome claims made by Israeli officials regarding this attack have been shown to be gross fabrications or at least lacking in any sufficient evidence and are thus, naturally, broadly denied.

Trump seeks to amplify misleading Israeli propaganda suggesting that recognizing horrific Oct. 7 claims as clearly debunked, equates to ‘antisemitism’

In a comprehensive treatment of this topic last Thursday, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald explained that while Hamas certainly did commit “heinous and unjustified crimes against civilians” on October 7, “there were a multitude of outright lies and fabrications about what happened” that “were deliberate and purposeful.”

These lies were aimed at making “Palestinians appear primitive, inhuman, and even subhuman,” creating “such a caricature, such a horror, that would then allow Israel to destroy Gaza with unprecedented and indiscriminate violence aimed at its civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Such gruesome tales were also intended “to convert October 7 into a sacred event, one whose core claims could never be questioned or investigated, let alone doubted or denied,” Greenwald explained.

Apparently in service to this end, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs produced a video through its 4iL project as an attempt to stigmatize even consideration of such well-founded exposés, as reported by Israeli news outlets, as “antisemitism.”

The emotional video’s presentation includes a clip of a man online asserting that widespread reports of Palestinians beheading or burning babies in ovens didn’t actually occur and suggests that any acceptance of this well-founded correction equates to racial hatred against Jews as well as Holocaust denial as Trump appeared to amplify above.

Israeli government’s horrific claims regarding Oct. 7 debunked by Israeli media themselves

Yet after extensive investigations, Jewish Israeli news outlets themselves have debunked both of these claims and more.

On December 4, Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an article that called these stories the result of “false testimonies.”

“The Hamas massacre led to the spread of horror stories, not all of which happened in reality. The truth is hard enough,” the title of the piece reads.

This report discredited early and impactful claims, spread on front pages across the world, that “40 babies had been killed, some of them beheaded,” a report of “eight burnt babies” being discovered, and other “babies who had been hung on clotheslines,” all of which went viral on social media.

Also debunked was the story of “the body of a pregnant woman” being found “whose abdomen had been cut open,” and another of a baby “placed in an oven and burned to death.”

The Haaretz piece further reads, “There is no evidence that children from several families were murdered together, rendering inaccurate (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s remark to U.S. President Joe Biden that Hamas terrorists ‘took dozens of children, tied them up, burned them and executed them.’”

Israeli propaganda intended to ‘to manufacture consent for genocide’ in Gaza

Another January report from Channel 13 in Israel added the debunking of additional shocking claims that “simply did not happen,” including eight “butchered” children in a “nursery school,” and the supposed killing of an “elderly woman” who as a child had survived the Holocaust at Auschwitz.

“This also didn’t happen,” the Israeli reporter said. “So many terrible things happened, why were things that didn’t happen said (to have happened)?”

Mickey Rosenthal, a guest on the show, replied, “I assume that it is in order to increase the magnitude of the hatred for Hamas.”

“The war is not only military and political, it’s mainly media,” he said, suggesting such falsehoods are spread for war propaganda purposes, which according to Jewish American journalist Max Blumenthal are intended in this case “to manufacture consent for genocide” in Gaza.

US political leaders continue to repeat Israeli propaganda that has been long debunked

One sign these strategies have been successful may be seen in the fact the current and former President of the United States continues to repeat such debunked stories long after they have been exposed as fabrications by Israelis themselves.

This is also the case for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who in an April interview with CNN castigated protestors at Columbia University and elsewhere with denying the Hamas attack involved “women and children … brutally raped and murdered,” and “infants … placed into ovens and cooked alive.”

This latter fabrication, first made by Eli Beer to the Republican Jewish Congress in late October, was discredited in November by The Jerusalem Post, which stated it could find no evidence to support the tale.

In March, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR) reported that U.S. “fact checkers” have “failed to note” the fact that Israel has refuted at least one such tale itself.

Furthermore, there is ample evidence that the widespread stories of Hamas committing “mass rape” were also manufactured propaganda, with even The New York Times now admitting in a June 7 report, that despite the Israeli government insisting “Hamas formally sanctioned sexual assault on October 7 … investigators say the evidence does not stand up to scrutiny.”

Israeli military intentionally killed many of their own people on Oct. 7

Additionally, Israeli media itself reports that many of the Israeli casualties on that day and immediately following were killed by the Israeli army. For example, an Israeli tank commander admitted he shelled a house full of 15 Israelis, “among them eight babies,” killing them all.

Other Israeli reports include testimony of citizens describing how an Israeli attack helicopter fired a missile on their kibbutz that day, and a surviving woman explaining how Israeli tanks fired on a house she was in killing her 14 Israeli companions who were in the house with her.

The deliberate killing of Israeli civilians by their own army is rumored to be evidence of the “Hannibal Directive,” a secret military doctrine that orders the killing of Israeli civilians to prevent them being taken hostage. This doctrine was suggested by Israeli news outlet Yedioth Ahronot as the reason for the high civilian death and casualty rate caused by Israeli forces on October 7.

At least one public article from Reuters in 2014 confirms the doctrine’s existence, meaning that the Israeli armed forces do issue orders to kill any captors with their hostages rather than allowing them to escape and use the hostages as leverage in future negotiations to free some or all of the thousands of Palestinian hostages held by Israel.

Yedioth Ahronot reported that on October 7 Israel ordered its combat units to stop the return of Hamas fighters to Gaza with captives “at any costs” that they say was the implicit issuing of the “Hannibal Procedure.” With missiles from helicopters and tanks, it struck “about 70 vehicles,” killing all passengers in at least some cases, many of whom were likely Israeli hostages, though these numbers remain unclear.

In 2015, Trump touted his independence from big Zionist money and influence

Though currently reaffirming Israel’s propaganda message in 2024, while running for his first term, President Trump emphasized his independence in contrast to his GOP opponents whom he framed as being for sale to high-dollar Jewish donors. Before the Republican Jewish Coalition in December 2015, he candidly told his Zionist audience, “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money.”

He also caused a stir in March 2016 when before his AIPAC address he suggested that along with NATO defense allies Israel too should repay the U.S. for its high levels of foreign aid to the Middle Eastern nation.

“I think Israel would do that also,” he said at the time. “There are many countries that can pay, and they can pay big-league.”

Further proposing his own rare independence within the U.S. political scene, Trump ridiculed rival Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in 2015 for taking the money of Jewish Zionist billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who said his “one issue” is “Israel,” and even on another occasion called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Iran.

“If Sheldon gives to him, he’ll have total control over Rubio and that’s the problem with the way the system works,” Trump said during a Fox News interview in October that year. “I think that’s why I’m leading so much because nobody controls me but the American public. I’m going to do the right thing for the country – not the right thing for the company I represent as a lobbyist or whatever it may be.”

To reinforce this point, Trump charged in a tweet that Adelson would turn Rubio “into his perfect little puppet” by his financial largess.

Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2015

Irony: Trump became Adelson’s patron implementing his radical Zionist agenda

Yet, in May 2016, Adelson instead told Trump in a private meeting he was willing to contribute $100 million to his campaign effort, and in December 2017, Trump recognized the Israeli relocation of its capital to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, by announcing the move of the U.S. embassy to the Holy City.

Seen as broadly problematic across the globe, the UN General Assembly swiftly voted 128-9, with 35 abstentions, to declare Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to be “null and void.”

Likewise, in November 2018, President Trump awarded the highest American civilian honor to Adelson’s wife, Miriam. She was described at the time as a “committed doctor, philanthropist and humanitarian” who “has supported Jewish schools, Holocaust Memorial organizations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and birthright Israel among other causes … ”

At the time of his death in January 2021, Miriam’s late husband, a leading U.S. casino gambling magnate, was described by The New York Times as having supported Netanyahu and his Likud party, opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state, favoring Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and financially underwriting “junkets to Israel by congressional Republicans.”

As Gaza genocide continues, Trump takes Adelson money, yet leaves door open to peace

Meanwhile, just after his controversial conviction late last month, Trump reportedly received a more than $100 million pledge for his presidential campaign efforts from Miriam Adelson, even as Israel’s Gaza assault drives on.

Since Israel besieged the Strip after the October 7 attack by Hamas — with full U.S. government support — reports indicate they have killed at least 37,920 people, including 37,372 in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, and at least 548 in the West Bank (~134 children). Additionally, an estimated 10,000 more individuals are reported missing and are presumed dead and buried under the rubble.

Moreover, 1.7 million (75%) of Palestinians in Gaza are displaced and 1.1 million are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity while Palestinian injuries since October 7 include at least 85,452 in Gaza and 5,200 in the West Bank.

Finally, with hundreds of American-made 2,000-pound bombs being dropped on this most populated region in the world, an estimated 50 percent to 62 percent of all buildings in Gaza had been damaged or destroyed by the end of January alone (watch video).

#Infographic| Statistics on the Israeli Genocide in the Gaza Strip (07 October 2023-12 June 2024) pic.twitter.com/BOZzSyFLKj — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 12, 2024

Yet, as Trump bungles Israeli government talking points demanding listeners disregard multiple well-substantiated reports of grave Israeli malfeasance, not only in their conducting of the Gaza attack but in misleading propaganda as well, the former president has provided several indications that if elected in November he may bring an end to the genocidal onslaught.

In late April, the presumed Republican nominee would not rule out withholding U.S. military aid from Israel in an interview with Time Magazine. After criticizing their “public relations,” particularly the Israeli Army “sending out pictures every night of buildings falling down and being bombed with possibly people (inside),” he was asked whether he would rule out withholding aid to which he said, “No.”

Additionally, just over two weeks ago, even after the $100 million pledge of Miriam Adelson, President Trump appeared to inadvertently make a most significant campaign commitment in telling former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov he would end the war in Palestine.

While attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship in Newark, New Jersey, Nurmagomedov was heard privately saying to Trump, “I know you will stop the war in Palestine,” to which the 45th president responded, “We will stop it. I will stop the war,” with a video clip of the encounter going viral on Twitter/X.

🚨🇺🇸🇵🇸 Khabib told President Trump to stop the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/T8XTffPfFb — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) June 2, 2024

