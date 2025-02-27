Trump’s DOGE is exposing the evil machinations of the American Deep State

The revelations from DOGE about USAID expose the financial, political, and moral corruption which captured the power of the American state and was being used to destroy traditional ways of life at home and abroad – replacing them with the agenda of global evil.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: The extraordinary revelations in this report on DOGE findings about USAID must be read and considered by all pro-life, pro-family and Christian leaders worldwide. They explain that the greatest enemy of all that we most cherish is an enemy within the United States government, funded to an obscene degree EVERY YEAR by US taxpayers. It is not China, not Russia, not Muslims that we are struggling against, but rather giant, co-opted US government agencies such as USAID and many more yet to be revealed who have been the real enemy, working together with other anti-human, anti-faith, globalist entities in the world.

We must encourage and support the Trump administration’s efforts to defund and, if necessary, eliminate these highly destructive taxpayer-funded agencies in the United States. We must also encourage efforts in other nations, such as Canada and in Europe, to identify, audit and eliminate entities being funded that are engaged in similar activities. This is how the radical social change agents have been most effectively corrupting the world – using your taxes, without your permission, to obliterate Christian civilization and replace it with their dark, anti-human world.

(LifeSiteNews) ­— Over the last month, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has revealed the astonishing existence of a vast influence network funded by U.S. taxpayers which has subverted American democracy and that of nations worldwide toward the establishment of an explicitly anti-Christian globalist agenda.

A hearing by the Foreign Affairs House Committee of the U.S. government saw testimony from its former chief that USAID had funded “$1.5 million to promote LGBTQ causes in Latin America allowing them to litigate primarily Catholic nations.”

During the February 13 hearing, titled “The USAID Betrayal,” Roman Catholic Rep. Michael McCaul listed “$15 million for contraceptives to Afghanistan … $500,000 dollars to advance atheism in Nepal” to an organization whose leader “called the Catholic Church an institution you should be ashamed to be involved with.”

Noting the sponsorship of “drag workshops in Ecuador,” McCaul said it was “utterly disgusting that we are funding that kind of behavior,” with USAID using “our taxpayer dollars – to condemn the Catholic Church.”

USAID – Sponsoring COVID-19, coordinating the corruption of democracy

The shocking revelations show that, despite denials by the Biden White House, a CIA “cutout” – the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) – has sponsored the Wuhan lab in which the COVID virus originated.

It has also funded initiatives to subvert American democracy through coordinating censorship.

How was this done? USAID has been involved in strategies to order social media “to censor – unless they [want to] go economically bankrupt.”

So says Mike Benz, in a February 5 interview with Tucker Carlson. Benz, a former State Department staffer under the previous Trump administration, is credited with sparking the DOGE investigation into USAID.

This investigation has not only uncovered enormous waste, but revealed a domestic and global influence network whose power, said Tucker Carlson, saw America “becoming the Soviet Union – which exported poison around the world for all those years.”

He told Benz that the U.S. is “sowing chaos and tyranny around the world.”

Mike Benz exposes USAID for 11 straight minutes. pic.twitter.com/ja95d0qp0c — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) February 5, 2025

The birth of DOGE

DOGE was established by executive order on January 20, 2025, as a temporary agency “to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

The order says DOGE will “terminate” on July 4, 2025. Yet this drive to eliminate waste in federal funding has quickly turned into an expose of political corruption – both in the U.S., and worldwide.

Carlson says the revelations showed him that “our foreign policy drives our domestic policy” – leading to the promotion of globalist values, politics, and the censorship of critics.

Benz bluntly counters that “there is no such thing as domestic policy.” He explains how USAID partnered with powerful “civil society” groups to censor U.S. politics and political speech – smearing critics of liberal globalism as “hate groups.” Benz says the whole system at home and abroad has been rigged by people to favor a globalized business model of power, profit, and propaganda.

USAID was a key player in what independent journalist Matt Taibbi described as a worldwide “censorship industrial complex” in his February 12 statement to the U.S. Congress:

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) opening statement on the censorship industrial complex (including USAID/Internews) before the House Judiciary Committee:https://t.co/xNrfnB7CKX pic.twitter.com/GsmMihp3Eg — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 13, 2025

Defunding free speech

Benz explains how “advertiser boycotts” were organized under the Biden administration to compel social media platforms to censor – or go out of business. He says that after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg “came out in 2019 and said censorship on Facebook had gone too far,” a campaign to redefine online “hate speech” began under the hashtag “change the terms.”

The goal was to “ban Trump supporters” in the U.S., “Brexit supporters” in the U.K., and “anyone in Europe who was supporting a ‘rightwing populist’ party.”

Benz explains:

Facebook lost $60 billion dollars in market cap in 48 hours under this boycott … Facebook folded like a lawn chair and gave them everything that they asked for.

Carlson asked, “Who paid for ‘Change The Terms’?” The terms were changed by the same people who tried to kill Twitter.

Changing the terms of ‘hate speech’

Benz says it was the Anti Defamation League, which is akin to the USAID of the government of Israel – a foreign influence network seeking to change the terms and conditions of your reality to favor its own Zionist aims.

It was the ADL with “Change the Terms” under this “hate speech idea” which pioneered the campaign. They were joined, says Benz, “by dozens of USAID, U.S. State Department funded NGOs, civil society institutions, who were creating the base of that.”

It was the ADL who tried to “kill Twitter” by accusing Elon Musk of permitting “hate speech.”

As Musk said of Twitter and his purchase of the social media giant, “since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.”

Since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

The ADL, led by the Zionist Jonathan Greenblatt, organized an advertiser boycott which deprived Twitter (now X) of tens of billions of dollars of revenue.

Musk said of the campaign:

Our U.S. advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!

As “Ban The ADL” began to trend on Twitter, Musk said he was considering legal action against the Zionist NGO, explaining, “They would potentially be on the hook for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion.”

The ADL’s Greenblatt revealed in a 2019 speech to the liberal-globalist Council on Foreign Relations that his ADL shapes the content you see on Google, Facebook, and YouTube.

The ADL admits to rigging algorithms on Google, Youtube & Facebook. Donald Trump spreads anti-Semitism, Soros criticism is anti-Semitism, anti-immigrant or anti-Muslim rhetoric is anti-Semitic & more. The right wing calls everything anti-Semitic too. Really makes you wonder. pic.twitter.com/3PAOaQNEIN — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 22, 2019

Benz told Carlson the ADL was partnered with Color of Change – a “grassroots civil rights” NGO which defends DEI and says Donald Trump and Elon Musk are working to reintroduce racial segregation in America by promoting “white supremacy.”

They celebrate Malcolm X, whose political career in the Black Nationalist Nation of Islam was devoted to the separation of black people from all others, but who later rejected any notion of integration.

Color of Change describes itself as “the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.” Its funders include George Soros – who gave a million dollars to its political action committee in the 2022 election cycle. Color of Change has worked for years to defund liberal-critical politicians and public figures, smearing them as “hate groups.”

The ADL: A global war on ‘hate’

Why is the ADL partnered with a militant black rights group founded under President Barack Obama?

Greenblatt defends globalism and defines critics as hateful extremists. He has said that concern over mass migration and demographic change is fueled by a “white supremacist theory” that “Jews are driving for ‘open borders’” to “replace Americans with Muslims and Mexicans and other people.”

His ADL defends George Soros, labeling criticism of his globalist schemes as “antisemitic.” By contrast, in December 2024, Musk told Joe Rogan that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity.”

The ADL also “fights tirelessly” for liberal immigration reforms, condemned Donald Trump as a “racist,” and in 2022 published a report smearing January 6 protesters and Trump supporters as violent extremists and white supremacists.

The ADL now seeks to partner with the Israeli army and intelligence service to fight a global war “online and offline” against “anti-Semitism and all forms of hate,” with Greenblatt telling the Israeli Parliament last month that he wants to see exploding pager attacks on American and European “antisemites”:

We need the kind of genius that manufactured [exploding] pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.

Wikileaks revelations

Wikileaks reported on February 6 that USAID had funded “over 6,200 journalists across 707 media organizations.” Described as a “slush fund for the State Department” in leaked U.S. government emails, it has pushed almost half a billion dollars through a business registered in this abandoned building into domestic censorship operations in over 30 countries worldwide.

In 2022, “nine out of ten USAID dollars” went to “contractors mostly in the D.C. area,” as Wikileaks noted. USAID boasted of changing government policies in Uzbekistan and in subverting media in New Zealand. It financed regime change abroad and at home.

Fittingly, the head of USAID policy was the warmonger and arch-neocon John Bolton. He was presented with an engraved hand grenade in recognition of his service to the global death cult.

John Bolton, who was head of USAID policy, shows off his farewell present: a USAID engraved hand grenade. pic.twitter.com/k45cfjaOan — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 12, 2025

U.K. warmongers Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart complained bitterly about the immediate halt of USAID funds into a slush fund run by Stewart’s wife.

“Stopped! It doesn’t matter if you had a contract!.. Had another million dollars to go! The money just stopped!”

British politician and former MI6 officer Rory Stewart (son of MI6 #2 Brian Stewart) complains to Iraq war spin master Alistair Campbell that USAID stopped sending… pic.twitter.com/5Uiq8C3aI5 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2025

The capture of the US state

According to InfluenceWatch, USAID directly sought to implement globalist regime change at home in the United States, pushing for a “whole of government” policy platform based on “critical race theory,” “pro-migration” policies, and “advancing far left issues” such as sexual “diversity” and “climate change” across every branch of federal government through its 2024 “Equity Action Plan.”

Its policy of promoting sexual extremists in government positions produced figures such as the female impersonator “Rachel” Levine as Assistant Secretary for Health, a homosexual as “Monkeypox Czar” who parades in Satanist imagery, and a cross-dressing homosexualist in charge of nuclear safety who had formerly campaigned to prevent parents from discovering their children had been “transitioned” by their schoolteachers – who was fired after repeatedly stealing luggage containing women’s clothes to indulge his fetish.

USAID wielded enormous power, coordinating with the U.S. State Department and with its former chief Samantha Power sitting on the National Security Council under Biden.

The agency had a global staff of around 11,000 in over 100 countries, acting in more than 150 countries overall.

USAID’s influence was not limited to the capture of government in the U.S. and abroad. It is directly responsible for promoting “woke” propaganda in corporations.

In 2022, USAID had over 800 active partnerships with private sector companies that funded over $38 billion in promoting liberal-globalist programs and messaging.

USAID and COVID

As U.S. lawmakers heard last week, “the bulk of the money came from USAID” to fund research which led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So basically taxpayers paid for the creation of the Covid-19 virus through USAID and then paid the mainstream media to brainwash them about masks, vaccines, and lockdowns?

It’s unbelievable what these sick people did to us. pic.twitter.com/7kDM2bRvmJ — Dr David Cartland BMedSci MBChB MRCGP (2014) (@CartlandDavid) February 15, 2025

USAID funneled $40 million to a Chinese research doctor in Wuhan who became a “patient zero” of the COVID pandemic:

It turns out #USAID started funneling money into Wuhan and Ukrainian biolabs in 2014 (when @JoeBiden‘s pardons were backdated) and continued until 2019 (when #covid was released). There is a revolution underway and the swamp creatures are scurrying like cockroaches.

Full report:… pic.twitter.com/UbkEOxO7CS — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) February 4, 2025

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger reported on the case in May 2023:

From 2004-2022, USAID was the largest U.S. government funder of EcoHealth Alliance, the group that funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which likely started the COVID pandemic. We broke the story that WIV’s Ben Hu was one of three patients zero in 2023.

From 2004-2022, USAID was the largest US government funder of EcoHealth Alliance, the group that funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which likely started the Covid pandemic. We broke the story that WIV’s Ben Hu was one of three patients zero in 2023. https://t.co/XVngt0mOdD — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 4, 2025

Questions over U.S. funding of “Ukrainian biolabs” and the involvement of Dr. Antony Fauci in creating the virus which started the pandemic continue to be raised – as all seem to be directly connected to USAID, which Mike Benz says funded the Wuhan “biolab” and is linked to CIA rehearsals for a pandemic immediately prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

International influence

Aside from a campaign to subvert and censor U.S. (and global) freedom of speech, USAID and similar agencies like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) have sponsored coups and regime change operations worldwide, as well as funding the replacement of traditional culture with the counter-Christian globalist “values” of LGBT, open borders, and war.

USAID and NED directly funded the 2004 “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine, along with a host of other “color revolutions” in former Soviet states such as Georgia. It funded regime change again in Ukraine in 2014, leading to the outbreak of the war currently being concluded by President Trump’s efforts.

Following a 2019 Biden admin law permitting the use of U.S. foreign aid to promote abortion worldwide, USAID sponsored transgenderism, abortion, feminism, open borders, and critical race theory worldwide, as well as the pilot scheme of digital tyranny in Ukraine which it intended to “export” to every nation in the West – and beyond.

More in this thread on the Washington DC unveiling of USAID’s Diaa “state super-app” that makes the ravages of Ukraine a central laboratory of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and which will soon be exported abroad https://t.co/z97r0SDaMB — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 23, 2023

The U.S. government was sponsoring the transition from democracy to global digital governance in coordination with the plans for a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” by the World Economic Forum – also funded by USAID, of course. Digital globalist Bill Gates has reportedly received over $2 billion from USAID into his foundations.

The revelations about USAID expose the financial, political and moral corruption which had captured the enormous power of the American State and was being used to destroy traditional ways of life at home and abroad – replacing them with the agenda of global evil.

From the information you saw on screen, the leaders who led you and the rules-based order at work and internationally, you have inhabited a political and social global culture which has been nothing more than a message from its sponsors.

DOGE may have begun as a drive for efficiency in government; in doing this work, it has become a powerful tool to tell the truth about the globalist project, and to shame the devil in its diabolical designs.

You can follow DOGE’s investigations on its website. You can dive deep into the Deep State it has uncovered by watching Mike Benz on twitter or at his Foundation for Freedom Online.

