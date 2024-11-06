Trump’s victory is an enormous indictment of Democrat, media insanity

Donald Trump's victory in this election was an enormous indictment of the insanity that has overtaken the Democrat Party and of the media's 'political information complex.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Yesterday’s election is much closer to Ronald Reagan’s sweeping 1984 electoral victory than might at first be apparent.

America is far more conservative than the national media-government complex wanted you to know leading into this year’s presidential election.

There has been a stunning shift in the U.S. electorate hidden in the Blue State results:

Even though Donald Trump lost by 4 points in Illinois yesterday, he lost the state by about 17 points in both 2020 and 2016.

Same for New Jersey. He lost by 5 points there yesterday, but he lost by 14 points in 2016 and then by a greater margin — 16 points — in 2020.

In New York, the spread favoring Democrat presidential candidates decreased from about 23 points in 2016 and 2020 to just 11 points yesterday.

In Virginia, the 2020 spread decreased by about half, from 10% to 5%.

As even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on “Morning Joe” had to admit, “The scope and scale of this victory is sweeping.”

“This is a Democratic Party that has been wiped out,” added Scarborough.

As such, this election is an enormous indictment against the insanity — gender confusion; mutilating the genitals of healthy young people; abortion up until birth; the destructive and racially divisive Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts which have weakened the U.S. military, government, and corporate America; the use of lawfare against Donald Trump and the persecution and prosecution of conservatives and Christians — that has overtaken the Democrat Party.

“There will never be another candidate for president of the United States like Trump,” said The Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito, a journalist who has had her finger on the pulse of the forgotten rust belt states’ electorate like no other over the last decade.

“For his detractors, that is a relief. However, they should understand that whether Trump wins or loses, these voters are here to stay,” said Zito. “They have seen what the power of the cultural curators in our country, in academia, media, Hollywood, institutions, and corporations, and in the bureaucracies has done to their lives, and they have rejected it.

“It took someone as brash, unconventional, strong, and cheeky as Trump to be the bull in the china shop they wanted to see,” she added.

Donald Trump has essentially reshaped the Republican Party

“2024 surely must persuade the last doubters of something that was evident to Trump partisans from the moment he first sent his presidential ambitions aloft in 2015: he is not simply a celebrity candidate but the leader of a political movement,” noted Politico’s Global Editor-in-Chief, John F. Harris.

“The distinction is important. Conventional politicians can see their careers wilt in a moment before controversies and setbacks. Movement leaders — rare figures in American history — draw their energy from deep wellsprings of cultural identity, grievance, and aspiration,” Harris continued. “Like a hurricane over tropical waters, they actually grow stronger from controversies and setbacks.”

Trump himself called attention to the uniqueness of his amazing feat last night:

This campaign has been so historic in so many ways. We’ve built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition. They’ve never seen anything like it in all of American history. They’ve never seen it. Young and old, men and women, rural and urban. And we had them all helping us tonight. When you think—I mean, I was looking at it. I was watching it. They had some great analysis of the people that voted for us. Nobody’s ever seen anything like that. They came from all quarters. Union, non-union, African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, Arab-American, Muslim-American. We had everybody, and it was beautiful. It was a historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense. You know, we’re the party of common sense.

An ‘indictment on the political information complex’

“This election is something of an indictment on the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true. We were just ignoring the fundamentals,” declared Scott Jennings on CNN.

This is the “revenge of the regular old working class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, condescended to,” said Jennings. “They’re not garbage, they’re not Nazis, they’re just regular people.”

“This election is something of an indictment on the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true. We were just ignoring the fundamentals.” Scott Jennings does a flawless job taking down an entire panel of woke CNN hosts. pic.twitter.com/w2eBJeTi6E — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 6, 2024

“The corporate media industrial complex has spent Donald Trump’s entire political career trying to destroy him. Hand-in-hand with triple-letter government agencies and Democrats, they ran a hoax painting Trump as a Russian stooge based on ridiculous rumors commissioned by his opponent’s campaign in 2016,” wrote The Federalist’s Elle Purnell.“They continued to spread the lie for the duration of his presidency, awarding each other Pulitzers for it. And they’ve only ramped up their efforts since then.”

“The problem they’re reckoning with tonight is this: Those efforts didn’t work,” said Purnell. “They’re no longer able to control Americans by controlling their information intake, because their credibility is farther deep-sixed than the Clinton family’s enemies list.”

