Trump’s Zionist cabinet picks worry anti-globalists, peace advocates

While some of Trump's picks, like RFK Jr., come as a fulfillment of campaign promises, his selecting of Zionists for foreign policy posts has been a frustrating development for those who have supported Trump because of his America First message.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have caused quite a stir.

The Deep State-aligned wing of the Republican Party is particularly outraged over his selection of Matt Gaetz as attorney general. Some GOP Senators have suggested they won’t vote for him.

JUST IN: Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says Matt Gaetz is not a serious candidate for Attorney General. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2024

These are the sitting Republican senators who had no problem voting for Merrick Garland, the most aggressively partisan AG in history: Capito, Cassidy, Collins, Cornyn, Ernst, Graham, Grassley, Johnson, Lankford, McConnell, Moran, Murkowski, Rounds, Thune, Tillis https://t.co/Wrb3l7e6rV — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 13, 2024

Here We Go… RINO Senators Murkowski and Collins Say They Will Not Vote for Matt Gaetz After Supporting Devil-in-a-Suit Merrick Garland in 2021 https://t.co/K4j1rT6Cm0 pic.twitter.com/c5ca7PNAYi — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, “progressive” Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren have indicated opposition to lifelong medical freedom activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next head of the Health and Human Services Department; though New Jersey’s Corey Booker seems inclined to support him.

RFK Jr. poses a danger to public health, scientific research, medicine, and health care coverage for millions. He wants to stop parents from protecting their babies from measles and his ideas would welcome the return of polio. I have a lot of questions for his Senate hearing. https://t.co/YlpqO4dBdO — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 14, 2024

Thanks Senator @CoryBooker for your long history of leadership on this issue. You have been a champion, particularly against the systematic poisoning of Black and Hispanic Americans with processed and chemically laden foods through the SNAP and school lunch programs. Let’s work… https://t.co/eWhShqDge3 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 18, 2024

What has been the most frustrating development so far — at least for those who have supported Trump because of his America First, anti-globalist message — is his decision to yet again surround himself with neoconservatives and Zionists who seem to have Israel’s interests ahead of the United States’ interests.

UN Ambassador Rep. Elise Stefanik

Trump initially calmed the hearts and minds of his anti-war base by announcing this month that Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley would not be re-joining his cabinet.

Hope that he would nominate a foreign policy realist like Colonel Douglas Macgregor dissipated instantaneously when he named New York GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik his ambassador to the United Nations, a clear sign as any that neocons were exerting influence behind the scenes.

Trump rather viciously DQs Pompeo and Haley for Defense and State, but announces hawk Stefanik for UN ambassador. Clear this will be a push and pull. POTUS-elect will balance factions. Carlson, RFK, Sacks, Gabbard wing vs. the old guard… pic.twitter.com/l6SaGXAcSV — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) November 11, 2024

Stefanik, who is bought and paid for by AIPAC, played a leading role in censoring criticism of Israel’s foreign policy on college campus’ this past summer under the guise of fighting anti-semitism. She approvingly cited a report by the anti-Christian Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during the Inquisition-esque hearings, which were covered by the media as if they were the Nuremberg Trials.

Elise Stefanik cited the anti-Christian @ADL during hearings over campus protests of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians this summer. An awful pick by Trump for the UN Ambassadorship. She will likely continue to protect 🇮🇱 and its war crimes. https://t.co/0CIZrGp2eF — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) November 11, 2024

BREAKING Trump tapped Elise Stefanik for his UN Ambassador pick. She’s been a staunch defender of Israel & its response to “Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks” & has been vocal on “antisemitism on college campuses.” She accused the UN of being infiltrated by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Fh6pYNLndA — Beyond Headlines (@Headline_Beyond) November 11, 2024

Stefanik has since been praised by a growing number of Jewish groups, most especially the ADL, who’s chief officer Jonathan Greenblatt said on X that he is “excited to work with her to combat anti-Jewish hate & anti-Israel bias on the world stage.”

In other words, Trump has given us Nikki Haley 2.0 and as a result Israel will continue to be shielded at the UN by the U.S. for its crimes in Gaza against not only Christians but humanity as well.

Mazel Tov to @EliseStefanik on her nomination to be the next US Ambassador to the @UN. Rep. Stefanik has been a critical partner and absolutely fearless in fighting campus antisemitism. I’m excited to work with her to combat anti-Jewish hate & anti-Israel bias on the world stage. https://t.co/RexQKwWqTd — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 11, 2024

For her long-time “support” of advancing Israeli nationalism, Stefanik was given the “Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award” this past March.

I was truly humbled to receive the “Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award” from Dr. Miriam Adelson at the Zionist Organization of America’s “Heroes of Israel” gala last night. Thank you for this incredible honor. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/bXS2KLFqQR — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 18, 2024

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s new pick for UN Ambassador, is in some ways more ideologically zealous than Nikki Haley, Trump’s previous occupant of that role. Stefanik was integral in launching the crusade to whip up the confabulated anti-Semitism panic over the past year, and was… pic.twitter.com/fK9ed91Gbe — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 11, 2024

Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabbee

Trump’s selection of arch-Zionist Mike Huckabee as his Ambassador to Israel is equally alarming.

Huckabee is a prototypical Evangelical Zionist who seems to think support for the state of Israel is related to Biblical prophecy.

Mike Huckabee, Trump’s pick for Ambassador to Israel, has been the spokesman for an Israeli “relief” organization that solicits donations from American Evangelicals for the purpose of fulfilling Biblical prophecy pic.twitter.com/Mw9yMHNGSF — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 16, 2024

Huckabee’s apocalyptic worldview, which is drawn from his erroneous understanding of Scripture, is dangerous in that it is capable of nudging Trump toward starting Armageddon. Consider that in 2017, Huckabee said, “there is no such thing as the West Bank — it’s Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements … there is no such thing as an occupation.”

“There is no such thing as the West Bank – it’s Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements – they’re communities, they’re neighborhoods, they’re cities. There is no such thing as an occupation.” -Mike Huckabee, Incoming US Ambassador to Israel pic.twitter.com/YmFX8WSveS — Eli Kowaz – איליי קואז (@elikowaz) November 12, 2024

Those remarks are contrary to what Latin Patriarchate Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said last year when he remarked that “it is only by ending decades of occupation and its tragic consequences, as well as giving a clear and secure national perspective to the Palestinian people that a serious peace process can begin.”

Huckabee has also monstrously claimed that “there’s no such thing as a Palestinian” and that a two-state solution is “irrational.”

How do you think those words make disaffected Democratic Arab voters in Michigan who supported Trump this past election feel? Angry? Buyer’s remorse? Absolutely.

“They’re so pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian, it’s disgusting,” one man who voted for Trump said to The National News. “It’s a disaster for us.”

“They’re so pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian, it’s disgusting,” an Arab-American voter who supported Donald Trump told The National. “It’s a disaster for us.” https://t.co/xiCcEmwwdQ — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 14, 2024

To repeat: while on the campaign trail, Trump did tell Arabs in Dearborn, Michigan that the war in Gaza has “got to stop.”

Last week Trump told Arabs in Michigan that the war in Gaza has “got to stop.” pic.twitter.com/qMP4YHhUF1 — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) November 6, 2024

He has also reached out to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, informing him that he wants to “work to stop the war” and “promote peace in the Middle East.”

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Contra the depressing Stefanik news, Trump tells Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas he wants to “work to stop the war” and “promote peace in the Middle East.” https://t.co/bQyIoq1jo8 — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) November 11, 2024

Maybe Trump will make that happen, and there is reason to think it will, but during an interview on Fox News this month, Huckabee took advantage of his new lease on political life by repeating Zionist talking points, which will only make Trump’s efforts more difficult.

“We’ve put far more pressure with Joe Biden on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah, and most importantly, the people who write those checks: the Iranians,” he said.

US Ambassador to Israel-designate Mike Huckabee on Fox News: “But what we’ve had is a schizophrenic policy toward Israel. We’ve put far more pressure with Joe Biden on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah, and most importantly, the people who write those checks: the… pic.twitter.com/W2fYE8nNdO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 18, 2024

Fortunately, instead of amplifying Huckabee’s reckless remarks, Trump dispatched his newest confidant Elon Musk to meet with Iran’s U.N. Ambassador in order to “defuse tensions” between the countries.

Elon Musk reportedly met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in an effort to “defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.” pic.twitter.com/jVvkgnqTHy — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 14, 2024

One can only hope that Trump has named Huckabee and Stefanik to their posts to act as window dressing in order to please Adelson, the ADL, and others while he himself works for de-escalation behind closed doors.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

If Trump doesn’t change course with his cabinet picks, he may well drown in the Zionist waters he has put himself in, especially if Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, and Pete Hegseth are confirmed as his Secretary of State, National Security Adviser, and Secretary of Defense, respectively.

Hegseth might be the most unhinged of the three, and even more dangerous than Huckabee. He is worth examining first.

“There’s no reason why the miracle of the reestablishment of the Temple on the Temple Mount is not possible,” he told a gathering at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 2018. “This is the land for Jews and the Land of Israel.”

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, proclaimed his heartfelt belief that the Third Temple will be rebuilt in Jerusalem. He also called for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. With Trump in charge, Hegseth declared, Israel should “do what needs to be done” pic.twitter.com/strP9i9Obb — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 13, 2024

Hegseth has repeated similar extremist remarks on Fox, where he now works, in recent years.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s new pick for Defense Secretary, says if you open up your Bible you will find that God granted Abraham the land of Israel, and this should apparently inform our understanding of the modern Israel-Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/YVtzCQ5s5K — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 13, 2024

If the “miracle” Hegseth is referring to were to ever come to fruition, it would cause a cataclysmic geopolitical crisis between Muslims and Jews across the world, with America likely intervening on behalf of Israel thanks to AIPAC’s control over our lawmakers — a fact that was pointed out by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on X this past week.

If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC https://t.co/2o22CMMtqw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2024

According to Catholic theologians, historical and contemporary, the building of the “Third Temple” is associated with the coming of the Antichrist. The Second Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. by the Romans as a result of the Jewish people rejecting the true Messiah, Jesus Christ.

But Hegseth has marshaled even more outrageous comments.

“Zionism and Americanism” are conjoined on “the front lines of Western civilization and freedom in our world today,” he has also claimed, contradicting the core doctrine of the America First platform movement on which Trump ran.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, tells Jewish group that “anyone who wants to talk about dual loyalty is dead wrong.” “Zionism and Americanism” are intertwined as “the front lines of Western civilization and freedom in our world today,” Hegseth insists. pic.twitter.com/I8aQRVFZxE — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 13, 2024

May this man — as well as President Trump — come to see the dangers in the errors he clings to.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz is a Congressman from Florida. A former Green Beret, he has been asked by Trump to be the National Security Advisor.

In the past, Waltz has worked for globalist warmonger Dick Cheney, has been an outspoken supporter of the Ukraine conflict, and has opposed the U.S. getting out of the Afghanistan quagmire. In other words, he’s Donald Rumsfeld reincarnated.

Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor, worked for Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. Remember like a week ago when everybody was absolutely convinced there was some giant ideological chasm between Trump and the Cheneys? 😂 pic.twitter.com/RmEoIphiJ4 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 12, 2024

At the “America First” summit in DC, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) says he just returned from Ukraine and is now calling for the deployment of US military “advisors” directly into the war to operate US weapons systems alongside Ukrainian forces. “Let’s win this damn war!” he proclaims — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 25, 2022

Mike Waltz has called for a “credible military option” against Iran, wants to “take the handcuffs off” Ukraine, and regrets ending the “multi-generational war” in Afghanistan.https://t.co/ctSKhHnLNl — reason (@reason) November 17, 2024

During a Fox interview in 2023, Waltz encouraged Joe Biden to “punch Iran in the nose” because being a patriotic American apparently means killing people who have never attacked you and pose no direct threat to your way of life.

Performing the standard role of Republicans during foreign policy crises — create political pressure to show “toughness” by ramping up the aggressive military action — Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) demands Biden “punch Iran in the nose,” by which he presumably means start bombing Iran pic.twitter.com/vX8cQV91kl — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 26, 2023

Waltz betrayed his narrow-minded Zionist outlook during another Fox appearance when he baselessly claimed that “the only thing” that is “going to stop the Supreme Leader [of Iran] from his nuclear obsession is a very credible use and threat of military force.”

Rep. Mike Waltz, who is the favorite to become Trump’s next Secretary of Defense, is a former Dick Cheney advisor who supports more American troops in the Middle East as well as direct military strikes against Iran. NeoCon war mongers like this should have no place in the Trump… pic.twitter.com/5vH3Bi0LRk — Trumpcel (@trumpcel) November 11, 2024

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Waltz again showcased his fealty to the Jewish state when he said that when Donald Trump was president, he “broke Iran, stood with Israel, always stood with our allies,” as if “breaking Iran” and “standing with Israel” is the message blue collars voters in the Rust Belt who waited hours to vote for Trump were trying to send.

At the Republican Convention, incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz boasts about how Trump threatened to bomb the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/HV021gLxIS — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 12, 2024

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is perhaps the most well-known of Trump’s cabinet picks.

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that Trump denounced Rubio during the 2016 Republican primary. At the time, he tagged him with the nickname “Little Marco” and correctly noted that he was a “puppet” of uber-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.

From enemies to lovers, the storyline is complete. In 2015, Trump said Rubio was a “total lightweight” he wouldn’t hire to run one of his companies. In 2017, Rubio was unofficially running Trump’s Cuba policy. Now, he is expected to be Sec. of State.https://t.co/IKU5ABejtZ pic.twitter.com/yG2zwkp6XF — Belly of the Beast (@bellybeastcuba) November 12, 2024

Adelson, of course, would later back Trump in the 2016 race and eventually became one of his biggest financial supporters in 2020. Adelson’s widow, Miriam, gave Trump $100 million for his campaign this year, prompting many anti-war voices, including Scott Ritter and others, to criticize Trump for seemingly genuflecting to her desires.

In case you’re wondering how much $100 MILLION buys these days… Just like every other politician, Trump is one person on the campaign trail… and then he becomes the second coming of John McCain once he secures his spot in office and starts building his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/MLxNPwEZwe — Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) November 13, 2024

America need Revolution not Election Election: MAGA! America 1st

Elected: MIGA! Israel 1st pic.twitter.com/Efq3TI9uKe — Tonny Lez (@LezTonny) November 13, 2024

Since being elected to the Senate in 2010, Rubio has consistently taken a colonialist approach to global affairs. Instead of diplomacy, he has expressed hostility towards Russia, pushed for sanctions on Iran, repeatedly torpedoed relations with China, has backed the Ukraine war, supported Israel in its ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and has encouraged regime change in Venezuela, among other places, including Syria. John Bolton, eat your heart out.

Many anti-war activists on social media have highlighted how Rubio’s past remarks indicate he is not an America First conservative at all but rather an imperialist functionary of the West’s bureaucratic and corporate state. Below are just some of the many clips those folks have dug up in recent weeks.

America, your new Secretary of State 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Congratulations @marcorubio – Mazal tov pic.twitter.com/hbBIGlhoVt — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 12, 2024

This is the person Donald Trump chose to lead US foreign policy as Secretary of State. A big time loser neocon who hates Trump. Well done! https://t.co/VjDGZlPE2t — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) November 12, 2024

“Marco Rubio, in complete contradiction of Donald Trump’s supposed America first agenda, which includes hardening the border and building the wall, Marco Rubio was the Republican author of TPS, Temporary Protective Status, for Venezuelans while he was seeking to destroy… pic.twitter.com/lnMGnIAKW0 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) November 13, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, your new “America First” Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/mvnqC2DQnK — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) November 13, 2024

Many neocons, RINOs, and Zionists support Trump’s nominees

Zionist commentator Ben Shapiro has predictably expressed his great satisfaction with many of Trump’s picks, including Rubio and Waltz.

“I’ve got a [fever], and the only prescription is more winning,” he said on X.

Waltz for NSA. Rubio for SecState. I’ve got a fevah, and the only prescription is more winning! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 12, 2024

This is how you know Trump’s picks are bad https://t.co/xqiKlpWIwj — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) November 13, 2024

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a student at Harvard who has founded a Zionist group called “Jews for Trump,” has also praised his selection of Rubio. Kestenbaum has ties to Shapiro as well.

I supported Donald Trump because he promised not to negotiate with Hamas terrorists, but to kill Hamas terrorists. His pick of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State demonstrates that commitment. Please join me in thanking and congratulating the Senator! pic.twitter.com/IudWcWVWhn — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) November 12, 2024

Other mainstream Republicans have applauded some of Trump’s nominees as well, including The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

There are many additional comments one can make about Trump’s appointments. Anti-war activists seem to be hanging their hopes on Tulsi Gabbard being a voice of reason within the administration, as she is clearly the most pro-restraint pick Trump has chosen thus far. Indeed, in years past she has called out Trump directly for bringing the U.S. to the brink of direct war with Iran.

Trump promised to get the US out of “stupid wars.” But now he and John Bolton are on the brink of launching us into a very stupid and costly war with Iran. Join me in sending a strong message to President Trump: The US must NOT go to war with Iran. #TULSI2020 pic.twitter.com/Q1sHDNwZSy — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 16, 2019

At the same time, Gabbard has said and done things indicating her support for Israel as well. During an interview with the Zionist Christian Broadcasting Network recently, Gabbard claimed Joe Biden was “acting out of fear” when he withheld ammunitions from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this summer. She also attended the “March for Israel” in D.C. last November.

Tulsi Gabard argued that Biden was too soft on Hamas because he was afraid of being called an Islamophobe: Pro-Israel propagandist: “And yet, Joe Biden just recently pausing weapon shipments to Israel. How do you see that? He’s on the side of Hamas at this point.” Gabbard: “He… pic.twitter.com/BOrkVSIM7Z — HalalFlow (@halalflow) November 19, 2024

In November 2023, Tulsi Gabbard went straight from the Fox News studio to the pro-war “March for Israel” in DC, claiming the goal of Hamas isn’t about Palestine, but to establish a global caliphate. She bizarrely claims Biden and Harris were refusing to condemn anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/y3nQihqv37 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 15, 2024

Despite Gabbard’s praise for Israel, Zionist neocon luminary Bill Kristol has launched a smear campaign against her by trying to label her a Putin agent.

“If Trump gets his way, we will have a defender of war criminals as Secretary of Defense, a Russian lackey as Director of National Intelligence, a criminal running the Department of Justice, and a crank promoter of quack remedies in charge of HHS,” Kristol has said.

“If Trump gets his way, we will have a defender of war criminals as Secretary of Defense, a Russian lackey as Director of National Intelligence, a criminal running the Department of Justice, and a crank promoter of quack remedies in charge of HHS.” https://t.co/v3SBSxcx2I — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 16, 2024

“It’s the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence that worries me. Gabbard has looked and behaved like a Russian asset. Her most notable actions were ongoing defenses of two war criminals: Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin.” https://t.co/OtWDAc2Gqn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 15, 2024

The aforementioned Bush-era warmonger John Bolton is also not pleased with Gabbard, though he has praised Rubio, Waltz, and Hegseth, which is a good a sign as any that Gabbard does not have much in common with them. On CNN and NBC in recent weeks, Bolton has attacked her nomination more than the others.

NEW: John Bolton fumes over Trump nominating Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, says “her judgement is non-existent.” What an endorsement. “She has zero experience dealing with the intelligence community.” “She doesn’t have the slightest idea what the job… pic.twitter.com/OPjQi1RmZe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 18, 2024

JUST IN🚨: John Bolton is totally furious that President Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. “She’s totally not competent for that job. Gaetz is the worst. She may be tracking in at the second worst.” This is a glowing endorsement for both!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1jYTOHY9Yj — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 14, 2024

Trump’s past remarks on Israel suggest he’s not their puppet

As mentioned earlier, one can only hope that Trump has made these selections as window dressing to please Adelson while he will be making the final call at the end of the day.

Indeed, Trump is fully aware of his many pro-peace promises to voters and world leaders. Moreover, his own relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hot and cold over the past eight years.

Just two months into his presidency in 2017, Trump urged him at a press conference to stop erecting settlements. In 2021, Trump accused him of betraying him after the 2020 election.

Furthermore, after the October 7 attack in Israel, Trump criticized Netanyahu for not being better prepared. During an interview with Jewish journalist Barak Ravid in 2021, Trump said that he felt Netanyahu was leading him along in peace negotiations, while praising Palestinian President Abbas as being “almost like a father” figure with whom he “had a great” meeting.

In April, Trump told TIME magazine that he would not rule out withholding financial aid to ensure the war in Gaza comes to an end. The Times of Israel reported in October that when Netanyahu visited Mar-a-Lago for a meeting he himself requested with Trump in July, Trump told him, for the first time, he needs to conclude his military campaign and to do it before he takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025. None of this indicates Trump is a Zionist stooge. In fact, it suggests the opposite.

Is Trump’s surrounding himself with neocons a strategic move?

It may well be the case that Trump has caved to Adelson and other Zionist forces. Maybe he himself has been one along? Time will tell if the swamp has finally been able to surround him with enough of their foot soldiers that he won’t be able to maintain his anti-interventionist instincts, or perhaps that was an act all this time.

Having said that, maybe Trump has chosen them to play the role John Bolton did when Trump tapped him to be an adviser during his first term. After all, Trump has claimed that he asked Bolton to help him out as a sort of diversionary tactic in order to throw off world leaders who knew Bolton was a hawk.

“Everybody thought he was crazy,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in 2020. “And frankly, when you walk into the room with him, you’re in a good negotiating position. Because they figure you’re going to war if John Bolton was there. He wanted to go to war with everybody.”

Is Trump doing the same thing this time around? Are Hegseth, Rubio, Waltz, and others meant to make his foreign policy approach unpredictable? It doesn’t seem impossible.

The New Republic describes Trump’s cabinet in the following way:

He has elevated in their place a new class of foreign policy leaders who may seem like a break from the past but who ultimately think about American military might in remarkably similar ways: They, too, believe in using force as a means of achieving the country’s strategic goals, often in ways that risk horrific global conflict. In fact, the team Trump is putting together might be as neoconservative as the one George W. Bush had when he entered the White House in 2001.

While there are obvious reasons to be very concerned with Trump’s cabinet picks so far, very little can be done to stop them from being confirmed, as Republicans in the Senate largely share the worldview that Stefanik, Huckabee, Rubio, Waltz, and Hegseth hold. Gabbard, meanwhile, is still an outlier. So, all we can do is take a wait and see approach and hope that Trump will be true to his word and not make the same staffing mistakes he did during his first term.

