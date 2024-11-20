Analysis

Trump's Zionist cabinet picks worry anti-globalists, peace advocates

While some of Trump's picks, like RFK Jr., come as a fulfillment of campaign promises, his selecting of Zionists for foreign policy posts has been a frustrating development for those who have supported Trump because of his America First message.
(LifeSiteNews) –– Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have caused quite a stir.  

The Deep State-aligned wing of the Republican Party is particularly outraged over his selection of Matt Gaetz as attorney general. Some GOP Senators have suggested they won’t vote for him. 

Meanwhile, “progressive” Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren have indicated opposition to lifelong medical freedom activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next head of the Health and Human Services Department; though New Jersey’s Corey Booker seems inclined to support him. 

What has been the most frustrating development so far — at least for those who have supported Trump because of his America First, anti-globalist message — is his decision to yet again surround himself with neoconservatives and Zionists who seem to have Israel’s interests ahead of the United States’ interests. 

UN Ambassador Rep. Elise Stefanik 

Trump initially calmed the hearts and minds of his anti-war base by announcing this month that Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley would not be re-joining his cabinet.  

Hope that he would nominate a foreign policy realist like Colonel Douglas Macgregor dissipated instantaneously when he named New York GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik his ambassador to the United Nations, a clear sign as any that neocons were exerting influence behind the scenes.  

Stefanik, who is bought and paid for by AIPAC, played a leading role in censoring criticism of Israel’s foreign policy on college campus’ this past summer under the guise of fighting anti-semitism. She approvingly cited a report by the anti-Christian Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during the Inquisition-esque hearings, which were covered by the media as if they were the Nuremberg Trials. 

Stefanik has since been praised by a growing number of Jewish groups, most especially the ADL, who’s chief officer Jonathan Greenblatt said on X that he is “excited to work with her to combat anti-Jewish hate & anti-Israel bias on the world stage.”  

In other words, Trump has given us Nikki Haley 2.0 and as a result Israel will continue to be shielded at the UN by the U.S. for its crimes in Gaza against not only Christians but humanity as well. 

For her long-time “support” of advancing Israeli nationalism, Stefanik was given the “Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award” this past March.  

Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabbee 

Trump’s selection of arch-Zionist Mike Huckabee as his Ambassador to Israel is equally alarming.  

Huckabee is a prototypical Evangelical Zionist who seems to think support for the state of Israel is related to Biblical prophecy. 

Huckabee’s apocalyptic worldview, which is drawn from his erroneous understanding of Scripture, is dangerous in that it is capable of nudging Trump toward starting Armageddon. Consider that in 2017, Huckabee said, “there is no such thing as the West Bank — it’s Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements … there is no such thing as an occupation.” 

Those remarks are contrary to what Latin Patriarchate Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said last year when he remarked that “it is only by ending decades of occupation and its tragic consequences, as well as giving a clear and secure national perspective to the Palestinian people that a serious peace process can begin.” 

Huckabee has also monstrously claimed that “there’s no such thing as a Palestinian” and that a two-state solution is “irrational.”  

How do you think those words make disaffected Democratic Arab voters in Michigan who supported Trump this past election feel? Angry? Buyer’s remorse? Absolutely. 

“They’re so pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian, it’s disgusting,” one man who voted for Trump said to The National News. “It’s a disaster for us.” 

To repeat: while on the campaign trail, Trump did tell Arabs in Dearborn, Michigan that the war in Gaza has “got to stop.”   

He has also reached out to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, informing him that he wants to “work to stop the war” and “promote peace in the Middle East.” 

Maybe Trump will make that happen, and there is reason to think it will, but during an interview on Fox News this month, Huckabee took advantage of his new lease on political life by repeating Zionist talking points, which will only make Trump’s efforts more difficult.   

“We’ve put far more pressure with Joe Biden on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah, and most importantly, the people who write those checks: the Iranians,” he said. 

Fortunately, instead of amplifying Huckabee’s reckless remarks, Trump dispatched his newest confidant Elon Musk to meet with Iran’s U.N. Ambassador in order to “defuse tensions” between the countries. 

One can only hope that Trump has named Huckabee and Stefanik to their posts to act as window dressing in order to please Adelson, the ADL, and others while he himself works for de-escalation behind closed doors.  

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth 

If Trump doesn’t change course with his cabinet picks, he may well drown in the Zionist waters he has put himself in, especially if Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, and Pete Hegseth are confirmed as his Secretary of State, National Security Adviser, and Secretary of Defense, respectively.  

Hegseth might be the most unhinged of the three, and even more dangerous than Huckabee. He is worth examining first.  

“There’s no reason why the miracle of the reestablishment of the Temple on the Temple Mount is not possible,” he told a gathering at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 2018. “This is the land for Jews and the Land of Israel.”  

Hegseth has repeated similar extremist remarks on Fox, where he now works, in recent years.  

If the “miracle” Hegseth is referring to were to ever come to fruition, it would cause a cataclysmic geopolitical crisis between Muslims and Jews across the world, with America likely intervening on behalf of Israel thanks to AIPAC’s control over our lawmakers — a fact that was pointed out by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on X this past week.  

According to Catholic theologians, historical and contemporary, the building of the “Third Temple” is associated with the coming of the Antichrist. The Second Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. by the Romans as a result of the Jewish people rejecting the true Messiah, Jesus Christ.

But Hegseth has marshaled even more outrageous comments.  

“Zionism and Americanism” are conjoined on “the front lines of Western civilization and freedom in our world today,” he has also claimed, contradicting the core doctrine of the America First platform movement on which Trump ran.  

May this man — as well as President Trump — come to see the dangers in the errors he clings to. 

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz 

Mike Waltz is a Congressman from Florida. A former Green Beret, he has been asked by Trump to be the National Security Advisor.  

In the past, Waltz has worked for globalist warmonger Dick Cheney, has been an outspoken supporter of the Ukraine conflict, and has opposed the U.S. getting out of the Afghanistan quagmire. In other words, he’s Donald Rumsfeld reincarnated.  

During a Fox interview in 2023, Waltz encouraged Joe Biden to “punch Iran in the nose” because being a patriotic American apparently means killing people who have never attacked you and pose no direct threat to your way of life. 

Waltz betrayed his narrow-minded Zionist outlook during another Fox appearance when he baselessly claimed that “the only thing” that is “going to stop the Supreme Leader [of Iran] from his nuclear obsession is a very credible use and threat of military force.”  

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Waltz again showcased his fealty to the Jewish state when he said that when Donald Trump was president, he “broke Iran, stood with Israel, always stood with our allies,” as if “breaking Iran” and “standing with Israel” is the message blue collars voters in the Rust Belt who waited hours to vote for Trump were trying to send.  

Secretary of State Marco Rubio  

Marco Rubio is perhaps the most well-known of Trump’s cabinet picks. 

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that Trump denounced Rubio during the 2016 Republican primary. At the time, he tagged him with the nickname “Little Marco” and correctly noted that he was a “puppet” of uber-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.   

Adelson, of course, would later back Trump in the 2016 race and eventually became one of his biggest financial supporters in 2020. Adelson’s widow, Miriam, gave Trump $100 million for his campaign this year, prompting many anti-war voices, including Scott Ritter and others, to criticize Trump for seemingly genuflecting to her desires. 

Since being elected to the Senate in 2010, Rubio has consistently taken a colonialist approach to global affairs. Instead of diplomacy, he has expressed hostility towards Russia, pushed for sanctions on Iran, repeatedly torpedoed relations with China, has backed the Ukraine war, supported Israel in its ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and has encouraged regime change in Venezuela, among other places, including Syria. John Bolton, eat your heart out. 

Many anti-war activists on social media have highlighted how Rubio’s past remarks indicate he is not an America First conservative at all but rather an imperialist functionary of the West’s bureaucratic and corporate state. Below are just some of the many clips those folks have dug up in recent weeks.  

Many neocons, RINOs, and Zionists support Trump’s nominees 

Zionist commentator Ben Shapiro has predictably expressed his great satisfaction with many of Trump’s picks, including Rubio and Waltz. 

“I’ve got a [fever], and the only prescription is more winning,” he said on X. 

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a student at Harvard who has founded a Zionist group called “Jews for Trump,” has also praised his selection of Rubio. Kestenbaum has ties to Shapiro as well.  

Other mainstream Republicans have applauded some of Trump’s nominees as well, including The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.  

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard 

There are many additional comments one can make about Trump’s appointments. Anti-war activists seem to be hanging their hopes on Tulsi Gabbard being a voice of reason within the administration, as she is clearly the most pro-restraint pick Trump has chosen thus far. Indeed, in years past she has called out Trump directly for bringing the U.S. to the brink of direct war with Iran.  

At the same time, Gabbard has said and done things indicating her support for Israel as well. During an interview with the Zionist Christian Broadcasting Network recently, Gabbard claimed Joe Biden was “acting out of fear” when he withheld ammunitions from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this summer. She also attended the “March for Israel” in D.C. last November. 

Despite Gabbard’s praise for Israel, Zionist neocon luminary Bill Kristol has launched a smear campaign against her by trying to label her a Putin agent.  

“If Trump gets his way, we will have a defender of war criminals as Secretary of Defense, a Russian lackey as Director of National Intelligence, a criminal running the Department of Justice, and a crank promoter of quack remedies in charge of HHS,” Kristol has said.  

The aforementioned Bush-era warmonger John Bolton is also not pleased with Gabbard, though he has praised Rubio, Waltz, and Hegseth, which is a good a sign as any that Gabbard does not have much in common with them. On CNN and NBC in recent weeks, Bolton has attacked her nomination more than the others.  

Trump’s past remarks on Israel suggest he’s not their puppet 

As mentioned earlier, one can only hope that Trump has made these selections as window dressing to please Adelson while he will be making the final call at the end of the day. 

Indeed, Trump is fully aware of his many pro-peace promises to voters and world leaders. Moreover, his own relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hot and cold over the past eight years.  

Just two months into his presidency in 2017, Trump urged him at a press conference to stop erecting settlements. In 2021, Trump accused him of betraying him after the 2020 election.  

Furthermore, after the October 7 attack in Israel, Trump criticized Netanyahu for not being better prepared. During an interview with Jewish journalist Barak Ravid in 2021, Trump said that he felt Netanyahu was leading him along in peace negotiations, while praising Palestinian President Abbas as being “almost like a father” figure with whom he “had a great” meeting.   

In April, Trump told TIME magazine that he would not rule out withholding financial aid to ensure the war in Gaza comes to an end. The Times of Israel reported in October that when Netanyahu visited Mar-a-Lago for a meeting he himself requested with Trump in July, Trump told him, for the first time, he needs to conclude his military campaign and to do it before he takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025. None of this indicates Trump is a Zionist stooge. In fact, it suggests the opposite.  

Is Trump’s surrounding himself with neocons a strategic move? 

It may well be the case that Trump has caved to Adelson and other Zionist forces. Maybe he himself has been one along? Time will tell if the swamp has finally been able to surround him with enough of their foot soldiers that he won’t be able to maintain his anti-interventionist instincts, or perhaps that was an act all this time.

Having said that, maybe Trump has chosen them to play the role John Bolton did when Trump tapped him to be an adviser during his first term. After all, Trump has claimed that he asked Bolton to help him out as a sort of diversionary tactic in order to throw off world leaders who knew Bolton was a hawk.

“Everybody thought he was crazy,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in 2020. “And frankly, when you walk into the room with him, you’re in a good negotiating position. Because they figure you’re going to war if John Bolton was there. He wanted to go to war with everybody.” 

Is Trump doing the same thing this time around? Are Hegseth, Rubio, Waltz, and others meant to make his foreign policy approach unpredictable? It doesn’t seem impossible.  

The New Republic describes Trump’s cabinet in the following way:  

He has elevated in their place a new class of foreign policy leaders who may seem like a break from the past but who ultimately think about American military might in remarkably similar ways: They, too, believe in using force as a means of achieving the country’s strategic goals, often in ways that risk horrific global conflict. In fact, the team Trump is putting together might be as neoconservative as the one George W. Bush had when he entered the White House in 2001. 

While there are obvious reasons to be very concerned with Trump’s cabinet picks so far, very little can be done to stop them from being confirmed, as Republicans in the Senate largely share the worldview that Stefanik, Huckabee, Rubio, Waltz, and Hegseth hold. Gabbard, meanwhile, is still an outlier. So, all we can do is take a wait and see approach and hope that Trump will be true to his word and not make the same staffing mistakes he did during his first term.  