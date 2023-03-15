Tucker Carlson: A ‘fascistic gulag’ is ‘obviously their goal’ and the Jan. 6 narrative is ‘foundational’

One can ‘know their priorities by their reaction,’ the Fox News host said. ‘That [January 6] story is at the center of what they're doing and what they're planning, obviously.’

(LifeSiteNews) – In a candid March 8 interview with Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson reflected that based on their “freakin’ crazy” and unified response, the January 6 narrative is clearly “foundational” to the plans of establishment leaders, which may include not only the designating of dissenting voters as “terrorists” but the creation of a virtual “fascistic gulag” for all citizens.

With often significant laughter, the Fox News host was responding to broad bipartisan condemnations against him and his program’s release of previously unseen Capitol surveillance video from January 6, 2021.

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy provided Carlson and his team with access to the over 40,000 hours of that day’s footage, which had been suppressed by the Democrats under their previous majority while they simultaneously released only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

Carlson’s discoveries appeared to expose several significant “lies” by the Democrats’ previous January 6 Committee, serving to discredit, even further, the narrative they zealously put forward in conjunction with the deep state and legacy media outlets.

In addition to Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calling for the Fox News host to be taken off the air, other condemnations of the report came from prominent Republicans as well, including Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. They also came from “Against Trump” publications like “conservative” National Review.

The Jan. 6 narrative ‘is at the center of what they’re doing and what they’re planning’

In the interview (begins at 1:25:31), Carlson confided that he was surprised by this bipartisan response, “but I think this [narrative] is foundational.”

“We talk about a lot of different topics on the show and some of them I think are really important and interesting, and they get no response and nobody cares,” he explained.

He then went on say that if, for example, he proposed invading Belgium and putting their population “in camps … nobody would say a word.” But “if you say a word about Syria, holy smokes, they come to your house! I don’t know why Syria is so essential to the system but Belgium, a NATO ally in the middle of Europe, isn’t.”

What is clear is one can “know their priorities by their reaction,” he said.

Regarding the January 6 narrative, Carlson said the second he challenged the broad assertion that it was “an armed white supremacist insurrection … they went freakin’ crazy.”

“All of a sudden you’ve got Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer saying exactly the same thing. Well, that tells you, through inductive reasoning, that this is the foundation of something that they’re colluding on,” Carlson said. “That [January 6] story is at the center of what they’re doing and what they’re planning, obviously.”

Regular people, political opponents of the regime, now redefined as ‘terrorists’ unleashing FBI, CIA and NSA upon them

Asked what he believed the motivation was, among members of both parties, to maintain the “large lie” of January 6, the highly popular television host said, “I can only speculate, but I know the effects of the lie, and they’re not small.”

One observation he made was that January 6 is being used as “a cudgel” by the elites to “beat down their opponents and grab more power for themselves.”

What this narrative serves to do is “change the definition of ‘terrorism’ from something that exists in other countries and is aimed at us” to “anybody who questions the legitimacy of the current power holders,” including Populist, Republican and Bernie Sanders voters, Carlson explained. Such an individual is “now redefined not as a political opponent but as a terrorist.”

“And that has very specific consequences. It means all of a sudden you can harness the world’s largest law enforcement organization, the FBI, and the intel agencies: the CIA, NSA, defense intelligence, all of them, against your political opponents,” he said.

“And that’s exactly what they did. Not just in the hundreds of people that went to jail. And almost 100 who are still in jail without trial, as political prisoners, 26 months later, but all the other people who are just political activists, who have views,” Carlson explained.

“They can read your text messages,” he said. “They did read mine. NSA read my text messages, and then threatened me with them.”

After bringing the matter to members of Congress, Carlson says they initiated a hearing, “NSA admitted they did it, and then nothing happened.”

“And you realize, ‘Wow, the largest organization in human history, our own government, has been harnessed as a political tool.’ It’s like the one thing you can’t allow,” he said. And yet it has been allowed “with the complicity of Republicans,” especially Mitch McConnell, “and that’s just mind-blowing.”

Carlson sees no ‘limiting principle’ for ‘what they can do to people who oppose them.’ ‘They don’t believe in God.’

In addition to this text message abuse by the NSA, Beck also decried how “Bank of America was sharing private customer information with federal law enforcement agencies regarding the banking activities surrounding January 6,” and how new information now reveals that they “volunteered this information and even went so far as providing gun purchases dating back to 1991.”

“At what point does the system just collapse into some sort of a fascistic gulag?” Beck inquired.

“Well, that’s obviously their goal,” Carlson responded, “At some point, you have to kind of make rational judgments on the basis of available evidence and I don’t see any limit to their designs. What is the limiting principle here? They don’t believe in God. They think they’re God. They are the final word on everything in their view. And so, there’s really no limit to what they can do to people who oppose them.”

“I guess the limit would be killing them. But taking away a man’s freedom is tantamount to killing him, and they’ve done that at scale,” he observed.

These types of injustices have the effect of turning “kind of responsible systems-supporting people like me into jittery paranoids,” Carlson confessed. “You’re going to have a lot of people buying pallets of 7.62 steel case with Krugerrands. I’m almost there. Why wouldn’t I be?”

And though the Fox News host reflected on the stability of his marriage and family, and his not being “subject to flights of fancy,” he went on to ask, “What about someone who isn’t married and doesn’t have kids and has got nothing to lose?”

“You’re creating crazy people by acting this way,” he said. “We’re creating Tim McVeighs, and I say that with deep sadness. I don’t want that.”

Trump: The Democrat ‘Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted’

In contrast to the denunciation of Carlson’s reporting by Democrats, some fellow Republicans and conservative pundits, former President Donald Trump wrote:

Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest “scoops” as a reporter in U.S. history. The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. “Trump” and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!

The leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president went on to congratulate the new Speaker as well:

Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events. A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted. The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!

Fellow presumed candidate for the nomination, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has been criticized for supporting the January 6 narrative and for refusing to help citizens of his state who have been targeted for unjust prosecution by the Biden administration due to their presence at the Capitol on January 6.

A late February Rasmussen poll found that 61% of likely voters, including 57% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans, believe it is at least “somewhat likely” that “undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot,” and 80% overall, including 78% of Dems, want all of that day’s surveillance video released.

