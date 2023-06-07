Tucker Carlson launches Twitter show with insightful Ukraine analysis and bizarre UFO assertions

‘That's how most of us now live here in the United States: manipulated by lies, silenced by taboos,’ said the talk show host. ‘It is unhealthy and it's dehumanizing, and we're tired of it.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson launched his new Twitter show on Tuesday evening lampooning the media’s coverage of Ukraine, exposing the stupidity of the uniparty’s war rhetoric, yet also strangely providing his stamp of approval to a far-fetched narrative regarding secret government possession of extraterrestrial-made aircraft (UFOs).

The former Fox News television host who had enjoyed the highest-rated cable news show in history before being cancelled on April 24 initiated his new program covering the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine yesterday and providing his analysis of who was likely responsible.

Having “wiped out entire villages, destroyed a critical hydropower plant” while putting “the largest nuclear reactor in Europe in danger of melting down,” Carlson observed that if this explosion “was intentional, it was not a military tactic. It was an act of terrorism.”

So, who is responsible for this act of terrorism?

Carlson explained that not only was the dam located in Russian-controlled territory, but it was also built by the Russian government for multiple purposes, including the supplying of water to Crimea, “which has been for the last 240 years home of the Russian Black Sea fleet.”

“Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more. And for precisely that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it,” he reported, citing a December Washington Post article that revealed Ukrainian military test strikes had already been fired at the dam’s floodgate.

“So, really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam. Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nord Stream, the Russian natural gas pipeline, last fall. And in fact, Ukrainians did do that, as we now know,” he said (more here).

“It’s not like Vladimir Putin is anxious to wage war on himself,” Carlson reasoned. But then, with no little sarcasm, he mocked the “clearly coordinated” narratives coming from the American media that sought to advance this very idea.

“Vladimir Putin is exactly that sort of man, the sort of man who chewed himself to death in order to annoy you,” Carlson said, summarizing Western news coverage that was “accusing the Russians of sabotaging their own infrastructure.”

“In this specific case, Putin attacked himself, which is the most evil thing you can do, and therefore perfectly in character for a man that evil,” he said. “That was their explanation.”

“No one who’s paid to cover these things seemed to entertain even the possibility it could have been Ukrainians who did it. No chance of that,” he quipped. “[President Volodymyr] Zelensky is too decent for terrorism.”

“Now when you see him on television, it’s true you might form a different impression. Sweaty and rat-like, a comedian turned oligarch, a persecutor of Christians, a friend of BlackRock. But don’t believe your own eyes,” Carlson mocked. “Actually, Mr. Zelensky is a very good man. The best, really, as George W. Bush once noted, ‘He is our generation’s Winston Churchill.’”

“Of all the people in the world, our shifty, dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the track suit is uniquely incapable of blowing up a dam. He’s literally a living saint, a man in whom there is no sin. That’s why [Senator] Lindsey Graham is so attracted to him. They’re just two good people hanging out together and being good.

“And like all good people, when they meet in person, they spend a lot of time talking about killing people and laughing like friends do,” he continued, then showing a clip of Graham celebrating with the Ukrainian leader, that “Russians are dying” and “It’s the best money we’ve ever spent.”

“A smile spreads across his thin, quivering lips as he forms the words,” Carlson described. “He looks like a starving man contemplating a breakfast buffet. The aroma of death has aroused Lindsey Graham. ‘Thanks so much!’ replies Zelensky. He feels the same way.”

“See, there’s nothing dark here. Just two middle-aged guys celebrating the killing of a population. They don’t seem like the kind of people who’d enjoy flooding villages or starting a famine,” he sarcastically concluded.

Despite Carlson’s belief in UFO story, journalist shows there is ‘Zero evidence. Zero non-anonymous sources. [And thus] Zero credibility.’

After an interesting discussion on the lack of logic in public discourse, Carlson went on to provide an example of the media’s typical tactic of ignoring “stories that matter.”

This particular story involved “a former Air Force officer who worked for years in military intelligence” who “came forward as a whistleblower to reveal that the U.S. government has physical evidence of crashed, non-human made aircraft, as well as the bodies of the pilots who flew those aircraft.”

“That’s what the former intel officer revealed and it was clear he was telling the truth,” Carlson asserted. “In other words, UFOs are actually real and apparently so is extraterrestrial life. Now we know.”

However, as observed by independent journalist Jordan Schachtel, given “obvious physical limitations of an alien species traveling to our world successfully from millions of light years away,” requiring “a scientific breakthrough that is not currently within the framework of our understanding of physics,” an “enormous burden of proof” is laid upon any “individual or entity advancing” such claims.

Given this level of improbability, the “whistleblower” in this case has not only admitted that he “has never actually seen these supposed spacecraft firsthand,” or even photographs of them, he relies on the testimony of anonymous sources.

In other words, “there will be no accountability when the latest alien frenzy bites the dust,” Schachtel wrote.

“Who are the actual individuals who saw the alleged spacecraft? Why haven’t they come forward? What’s stopping them from revealing these UFOs to the world?” he continued.

The whistleblower, David Grusch, “has positioned himself in a way in which he is not accountable at all for the information he is claiming to reveal.”

Thus, the journalist concluded, there is “Zero evidence. Zero non-anonymous sources. Zero credibility. We rest our case.”

While it has been broadly noted that Carlson’s former 8PM timeslot show on FoxNews was the industry’s greatest success averaging approximately 3.5 million viewers per night, his inaugural Twitter episode currently shows 96 million views after just one day and is rapidly counting.

