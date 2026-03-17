Tucker Carlson says CIA is investigating him as an ‘agent of a foreign power’

The conservative commentator said he has not violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act while communicating with Iranian officials as a journalist.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson announced that the CIA has been spying on his private text messaging in a purported attempt to frame him for a crime he says he did not commit.

In a video shared Sunday on X, Carlson revealed that he learned the agency is “apparently” investigating him for violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act, also known as FARA.

FARA, which was passed in 1938, requires persons and organizations to register with the federal government if they are acting on behalf of entities outside the United States.

In the video, Carlson insisted that he is “not an agent of a foreign power.” He also said he has “never taken money” from a foreign government.

When you discover the CIA has been reading your texts in order to frame you for a crime. pic.twitter.com/XgoluHw8EG — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2026

While the Justice Department has not publicly said Carlson has been charged with violating FARA, a criminal referral is reportedly in the works. The matter apparently revolves around Carlson’s communication with Iranian officials in recent months.

“I am an American journalist who has done what American journalists have always done, which is talk to people all over the world to understand what’s happening,” he said.

Carlson has voiced strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions in recent weeks. He has especially pushed back against Zionist influencers who seem to hold sway over the Trump White House. At various times over the past several months and years, Carlson has singled out commentators like Laura Loomer and Mark Levin, both of whom are Jewish and who support the state of Israel.

Carlson has been joined in his fight by Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens, who also maintain that Trump is deceived by the likes of Loomer and Levin in order to make foreign policy moves that benefit Israel but not the United States.

“Some people who are mad at me for my views about Israel and they have some latitude,” Carlson said.

Loomer herself has taken credit for Carlson’s misfortune. In a recent X post, she said that she has been “relentless” in “speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DOJ.”

“If Tucker Qatarlson gets charged for violating FARA and or leaking information to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran or Qatar, I’m taking credit,” she said. “You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DOJ. I pray my efforts are successful.”

Addressing Carlson’s recent video about his text messages being spied on, Loomer said, “sounds like someone is trying to get ahead of a story. Lock him up!”

If Tucker Qatarlson gets charged for violating FARA and or leaking information to Russia, Saudi Arabia Iran or Qatar, I’m taking credit. Islamic sympathizers always project onto others what they are likely guilty of. You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to… https://t.co/KT18pMbnZJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 15, 2026

Owens has taken serious issue with the news that Carlson’s text messages are being monitored. In her an X post, she expressed outrage over the matter.

“If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn … We’re not doing the gulags 2.0 with these Bolshevik descendants,” she declared.

If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn.

Really nothing else to say here. We’re not doing the gulags 2.0 with these Bolshevik descendants. https://t.co/Q90F0k3osu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2026

Earlier this week, President Trump drove a wedge between himself and his most loyal conservative supporters when in a lengthy social media post he defended Levin from his critics.

“Those who speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside,” Trump said on Truth Social, seemingly referring to Carlson. “THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran …. to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America.”

President Trump defended and praised Mark Levin on Truth Social, saying that anyone who speaks ill of him is “NOT MAGA.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/N8IR8JTwzi — AF Post (@AFpost) March 16, 2026

Despite Trump’s claim that he hit Iran so the country would not drop a bomb on the United States, he previously said on multiple occasions that the real reason he approved U.S. strikes was so Iran wouldn’t bomb Israel.

“If I didn’t send in the B-2 bombers … you would have had Israel and the Middle East hit by nuclear weapons,” Trump said on Air Force One recently.

Trump: Israel would have been “obliterated” with a nuclear weapon if I didn’t bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. pic.twitter.com/80VJwFeRj2 — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) March 16, 2026

By throwing his support behind Levin, a man who previously said he would never vote for Trump, the president has effectively traded his anti-war, populist MAGA coalition for the praise and comforts of neoconservatives and Zionists who continue to use American military might in the Middle East.

The American Conservative’s Curt Mills has argued on X that Trump is destroying the coalition he once built.

“He was the ‘No More Endless Wars’ candidate in 2016 and ’24, particularly. This looks like an open betrayal of the base. What Bush-era Neocon is not for this today? Find me one. (John) Bolton is pleased as hell,” Mills said.

If Trump allows Carlson to be investigated and, worse, thrown in jail, he will only do more damage to his relationship with his base, his coalition, and presidential legacy.

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