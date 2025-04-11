UK developing ‘precrime’ algorithms to identify criminals before they commit offenses: report

The measures in the UK mirror those undertaken by 'digital deep state' firms in the U.S. and Israel – continuing a post-9/11 goal of achieving total surveillance and control of populations.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report reveals the UK government is developing “precrime” profiling using algorithms to identify dangerous criminals before they commit any offense.

UK Statewatch, a campaign group documenting the overreach of government power, published a report on March 31 warning that the “Ministry of Justice is developing a system that aims to ‘predict’ who will commit murder, as part of a ‘data science’ project using sensitive personal data on hundreds of thousands of people.”

The project, begun in 2023 under the unelected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was only discovered following freedom of information requests made by the watchdog – whose Sofia Lyall said:

“Time and again, research shows that algorithmic systems for ‘predicting’ crime are inherently flawed. Yet the government is pushing ahead with AI systems that will profile people as criminals before they’ve done anything.”

The measures in the UK mirror those undertaken by “digital deep state” firms in the U.S. and Israel – continuing a post 9/11 goal of achieving total surveillance and control of populations, using systems already tested to kill “terrorists.”

Precrime used in the U.S.

A similar scheme powered by Palantir technology was introduced in New Orleans as far back as 2018. Though it was retired, digital systems such as facial recognition linked to databases remained in place, as this report from 2020 showed. It said, “CIA-funded Silicon Valley company Palantir provided … software to the city, free of charge, that claimed to be able to predict which New Orleans residents were at the highest risk to commit a gun crime.”

Palantir is part of the “corporate surveillance” industry, which uses AI algorithms to provide governments worldwide with tools to spy on their populations – without their knowledge. Headed by self-confessed moral “deviant” Alex Karp, it has ambitions to “power the West.”

Palantir’s first funder was the CIA’s In-Q-tel and the CIA was their only client until 2008. One CIA official involved in guiding Palantir’s early years, Alan Wade, is a former business partner of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Christine in the company Chiliad. — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) July 18, 2024

Its software is used across Europe, as well as in Israel and the U.S.

🇪🇺 $PLTR GOTHAM EUROPA, the future of intelligence and law enforcement for Europe “The functionality in Palantir’s Europa release has changed how my organisation fights crime. In addition to protecting data better, we are able to incorporate digital forensics into our workflows… https://t.co/dbglcOn9t4 pic.twitter.com/ipd6TafYe4 — Trade Whisperer (@TradexWhisperer) February 23, 2025

As Swiss-based AlgorithmWatch reported in March 2025, the use of “person-based predictive policing” has spread to Germany, and technologies like those of Palantir are used across the U.S. today. Its AI was used to “tip the balance in the war in Ukraine.”

Palantir was initially funded by a CIA investment front, like database company Oracle, to permit the U.S. government to conduct mass surveillance at arms length from congressional oversight. Alex Karp, Palantir CEO and Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, are both Zionist Jews who strongly support the Netanyahu regime in Israel.

This “digital deep state” – as Whitney Webb has termed it – was created in the wake of 9/11, with contracts flowing in from the newly minted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other U.S. government intelligence agencies.

The DHS itself was initially headed by Michael Chertoff, whose mother was an Israeli intelligence asset and a founding member of Mossad. Israel is a leading test bed for the production and use of automated systems of population control – and elimination.

Palantir technology powers the Israeli system which can profile, locate, and kill people without human intervention. This automated assassination system, which uses facial recognition, databases and Palantir algorithms to identify “terrorists” then triggers the launch of armed drones or airstrikes to kill the person targeted.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp proudly described this as a “digital kill chain” in a 2023 presentation. Israel uses his technology to power systems with names such as “Where’s Daddy?” – used to bomb family homes in Gaza, and “Lavender.”

Critics such as Jewish writer Yuval Abraham have pointed out that many of the victims may not be “terrorists” at all.

“[T]he system makes what are regarded as “errors” in approximately 10 percent of cases”, he said. “The result, as the sources testified, is that thousands of Palestinians – most of them women and children or people who were not involved in the fighting – were wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, especially during the first weeks of the war, because of the AI program’s decisions.”

Despite Palantir’s vaunted power its presence was unable to predict the attacks of October 7.

How is it possible neither the Mossad, CIA, nor the Saudi GIP knew upfront of the obviously planned and well organized #Hamas attack? If #Palantir was not able to predict or at least flag (and thereby PREVENT) this attack by some hillbilly backward #Palestine #Hamas terrorists,… — Marius Schober (@mariusschober) October 7, 2023

Israel is also behind the production of “no click” spyware, which allows remote surveillance of any device whether a phone or computer without the user having to click on a suspicious link or image first.

This software was banned in 2018 by U.S. President Joe Biden, and sanctions were placed in 2021 on the Israeli NSO group which produced the “zero click” remote surveillance tool Pegasus.

Israel also uses OpenAI data to power its “algorithm of death and is developing a “ChatGPT-like AI tool” to increase digital surveillance.

Israel is advertising OpenAI’s new toy because Israel’s usage of OpenAI’s tools for analyzing intelligence data to murder people increased by 20,000% between October 2023 and March 2024 so they clearly value their relationship https://t.co/sTvtGP6gpV pic.twitter.com/4llMuZBygF — 12 Ball (@BoltzmannBooty) March 30, 2025

The technology to model and predict human behavior is in continuous development by military and deep state researchers. On April 8, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced:

“… an Advanced Research Concepts (ARC) opportunity for a new program called ‘Methodological Advancements for Generalizable Insights into Complex Systems (MAGICS)’ that seeks ‘new methods and paradigms for modeling collective human behavior.’”

The technology toward “Total Information Awareness” continues to advance. The TIA program of 2002 was initially branded as the use of technology to counter “terrorists” – by DARPA.

“The goal of the Total Information Awareness (TIA) program is to revolutionize the ability of the United States to detect, classify and identify foreign terrorists – and decipher their plans – and thereby enable the US to take timely action to successfully preempt and defeat terrorist acts.” – DARPA, Total Information Awareness (TIA), July 2002

It was condemned by Congress, which forbade the use of federal funding to spy on Americans. Though it rebranded as Terrorism Information Awareness, the program was halted in September 2003.

Yet as critics have pointed out, though it was “axed” by Congress in September 2003, “TIA did not really cease to exist.”

Companies such as Palantir and Oracle – both named to invoke “all seeing” mythic totems – were set up by the Deep State to continue to pursue the goal of power through the use of technological surveillance – and the modeling of human behavior by algorithms.

Facebook was itself initially a DARPA project – called LifeLog. It was relaunched as a private company to avoid the same congressional oversight outlined above. Instead of monitoring people without their knowledge, Facebook would log the lives of users with their permission – allowing for the creation of an algorithm informed by their likes, opinions, and the pattern of their lives shared on the social media platform. All free of charge – like Palantir’s offer to New Orleans – of course.

The money is in the algorithms, composed of the data of your everyday life. This is no longer enough for the Pentagon, whose new DARPA initiative seeks to improve on the LifeLog/Facebook data capture model to better predict and shape your behavior in future.

An April 8 report from The Sociable explains:

“Where machine learning has failed in accurately predicting collective human behavior by scouring social media posts, purchasing patterns, and traffic dynamics, the Pentagon’s research and development funding arm is looking for totally new ways to model and predict complex social phenomena…”

Independent journalist Whitney Webb has produced what is perhaps the most comprehensive account of the efforts of this “digital deep state” to create “the ultimate surveillance state” – which she says involves “American and Israeli intelligence” – and even Jeffrey Epstein.

My report on the creation of the ultimate surveillance state, far more extensive than anything yet seen in US history, that it is being jointly developed by individuals connected to both American and Israeli intelligence. Epstein was a part of it.https://t.co/dL1PQVx9wn — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) September 6, 2019

The UK’s moves towards automated surveillance by algorithm show that the goal of an all-seeing and all-powerful digital state continues to be developed internationally, and has close ties with automated “killing chain” systems. Though the companies providing the technology remain conveniently outside democratic oversight, they do have one fatal vulnerability: the data they use to power their systems is yours, and they have taken this without consent or compensation.

2/ Background A few months before Balaji’s death, he exposed OpenAI for stealing copyrighted content, per a NYT exposé published on October 23, 2024. On November 18, he was named as a key witness in a lawsuit against OpenAI — ready to testify. A week later, he was dead. pic.twitter.com/M1vS2gzUvV — James Li (@5149jamesli) February 7, 2025

A data dividend could spell the end of a planned global digital tyranny. To these firms, knowledge of your life is not just power – it is money. This power can be taken back, by demanding we are paid for what has been taken from us – only to destroy our freedom and to automate the lucrative business of killing.

