US bishops’ campaign gave money to pro-LGBT group that prays to demons

(Lepanto Institute) — The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) persistently claims to thoroughly review each grant applicant and that it never provides funds to organizations that act against Catholic moral or social teaching. Most recently, Bishop Timothy Senior, the current chairman of the CCHD subcommittee, told his brother bishops that the reports of the Lepanto Institute on CCHD grants are “unfounded,” and that:

All of the initiatives that are supported with CCHD funding have undergone a thorough application process , which includes the approval by the local bishop, and the national subcommittee of bishops, and are closely monitored throughout the length of their grant to ensure that the terms of the grant agreement are strictly followed. Catholics can be confident that the Catholic Campaign for Human Development does not fund organizations that violate the moral or social teaching of the Church .

A few weeks ago, the Lepanto Institute proved that a recent grantee called CUSH collected homosexual pornography with the intent to provide it to children. Then, the Lepanto Institute proved that the CCHD provided grants to Unchained, a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT organization with intimate ties to Marxist entities.

This report will show that if, as Bp. Senior claims, CCHD grantees “have undergone a thorough application process” and are “closely monitored,” then the CCHD must have either knowingly provided a grant to an organization that admitted to praying to demons, or the CCHD did NOT “thoroughly review” the organization as it claims it does. Either way the fact remains: the CCHD provided over $100,000 to an organization actively promoting sexual perversion and praying to demons.

Planting Justice has been a recipient of local CCHD grants from the Diocese of Oakland, CA since 2018 and appears to have received its first-ever national CCHD grant of $50,000 in FY 2021-2022.

According to the November 2022 edition of The Catholic Voice, the official publication of the Diocese of Oakland, Planting Justice received another $50,000 national grant for “this year,” meaning 2022-2023.

In 2018, Planting Justice received a local CCHD grant for an unknown amount. The CCHD of the Diocese of Oakland held a lunch wherein the grants were awarded to the individual grantees for that year. This is the video of Planting Justice receiving their award:

In 2020, Planting Justice received a “national” grant of $20,000, as is indicated in this October 19, 2020 issue of The Catholic Voice.

What’s odd about this, however, is that Planting Justice is not mentioned on the national CCHD grants list for 2018-2019, 2019-2020, or 2020-2021, leaving us to wonder if the CCHD failed to report it as a national grant, or if it was misreported as a national grant in the diocesan paper.

Whatever the case, what we know for sure is that this organization should NEVER have received a dime from the Catholic Church. Any organization that would erect an altar with an idol and pentagram on it and publish actual prayers to demons should be on a permanent ban list, perpetually forbidden from Catholic funding.

On November 21, 2013, Planting Justice published a tweet saying, “Remembering our Dead on the International Transgender Day of Remembrance,” linking to an article on Planting Justice’s website.

The link in the tweet no longer works because it is pointed to a blog version of the Planting Justice website. However, the current Planting Justice website carries the same article, and it is still there. The November 21, 2013 article titled, “Remembering Our Dead,” was written by Chris Hughes, who (at the time) referred to himself as “Planting Justice’s Secular Priest/ess”

At the top of the article is a photo of a Guy Fawkes mask with a plaque underneath. On the plaque is a pentagram, a sword, two cups, and a dagger. To the left of the plaque is a golden apple, and to its right is a Jhika hand cymbal. All of these are prominent symbols in witchcraft.

The article opens with these lines:

Hello again. My name is, among other things, Chris Hughes. You may remember me from such blog posts as “A Recipe, Because Cooking is Important”. I also identify as transgender, specifically genderqueer. Today, November 20, 2013, happens to have been our Planting Justice staff meeting. It is also the International Transgender Day of Remembrance 2013… To commemorate this day, … I asked the Planting Justice staff if I could set up an altar before our meeting. I also read the names of the dead, inviting them to sit in with our staff. Pictures of the altar follow.

The picture of the “altar” contained a pagan idol of unknown origin, a document titled, “A List of All Trans People Killed In Hate [indecipherable] That We Know Of,” sitting on a platform with a pentagram, a couple of books, and an assortment of other items.

Followed by this image is a closer picture of the document, the pentagram, and the books. The bottom book is a copy of the book titled, “INANNA, Lady of the Largest Heart: Poems of the Sumerian High Priestess Enheduanna.” The book on top of it is titled, “All-Soul, All-Body, All-Love, All-Power: A Trans Mythology.”

Inanna is the ancient Sumerian name for the more commonly known “Ishtar,” the goddess of love, sensuality, political power, fertility and war. In a mocking prefigurement of Our Lady, one of her titles was “Queen of Heaven.” Clearly, this “altar” was established for actual worship of pagan gods, which we know to be demons. And to confirm this, the article then proceeded to include actual prayers TO these demons:

Very often, we don’t know about trans*phobic hate crimes, as the closet and the media combine their efforts to make us invisible. Thus, I list the names of the dead, with a prayer to the gods preceding and a prayer to the dead themselves following . Please, take a moment. Say their names. We exist. (emphasis added) Hermaphroditus, look at the names of the dead.

Ardhanarisvara, read the names of the dead.

Melek Ta’us, remember the names of the dead.

Eris, look at the names of the dead.

Antinous, read the names of the dead.

Hoor-paar-kraat, remember the names of the dead.

Tlazolteotl, look at the names of the dead.

Azathoth, look at the names of the dead.

Pomba-Gira, read the names of the dead.

Inanna, remember the names of the dead.

Baphomet, look at the names of the dead.

Avalokitesvara, read the names of the dead.

Faro, remember the names of the dead.

Tiresias, look at the names of the dead

PerAa Hatschepsut, read the names of the dead

Heru-Suti, remember the names of the dead.

Dionysos, look at the names of the dead

Gwydion, read the names of the dead

HariHara, remember the names of the dead.

Achilleus, look at the names of the dead

Gilfaethwy, read the names of the dead

Loki, remember the names of the dead.

It would take too much time to go over the origins and names of every single one of these demons, but it is important to show that the nature of these demons is all rooted in hermaphroditism (possessing both male and female genitalia).

Hermaphroditus is the name of the mythological Greek offspring of Hermes and Aphrodite. Born a boy, his nature was merged with a nymph giving him both male and female genitalia.

Ardhanarishvara is a Hindu deity depicting a god and a goddess combined into one form having both male and female physical attributes.

Hoor-paar-kraat is the creation of the notorious satanist Aleister Crowley. Meaning “Child of Horus” in Egyptian. This demon is depicted in Crowley’s satanic religion called “Thelema” in his “Book of the Law.”

Pomba-Gira is an Afro-Brazilian deity often associated with the trans community and is identified with witchcraft.

Baphomet is the goat-headed demon – possessing both male and female physical traits – most commonly associated with satanism.

The rest of the demons named on this litany are more of the same. After offering these prayers to the demons, the assembled members of Planting Justice then offered prayers to about 65 named individuals who had been murdered in 2013, ending with this blasphemous prayer:

Honored and fabulous dead,

we breathe you,

we eat you,

we drink you,

in you, we live,

we move,

we have our being

There can be no doubt that this organization, Planting Justice, engaged in a satanic ritual with prayers to actual demons, during a staff meeting. And this was done in direct relation to the transgender movement.

Planting Justice has been deeply involved in the movement for sexual perversion for well over a decade, writing several articles in support of homosexual and transgender ideologies.

On December 4, 2013, Planting Justice published an article titled, “Eco-Queer Movement(s)”. The abstract for the 20-page article explains that there is an intimate link between the ecological movements and the movement for sexual perversion under the guise of LGBTQ+ ideologies, saying:

This article contends that the eco-queer movement entails a loose knit , often decentralized set of political and social activists identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (lgbtq) or an ally of these groups, that challenge binary notions of ecology and sexuality, while simultaneously transforming material and symbolic space(s) into more just, autonomous, and sustainable forms.

On June 11, 2014 Planting Justice shared “some of the lessons learned during our ‘Gender Justice’ training” which they received the previous month.

Some excerpts from the article:

“We want to create a culture at all of our work sites that empowers people of all genders/sexuality/ability/ethnicity/class/and others.”

“One of the issues that came up was about public street harassment, and this timely report from Mother Jones exposes more information about these ‘unwanted interactions in public spaces between strangers that are motivated by a person’s actual or perceived gender, sexual orientation, or gender expression.’”

“We took time to talk about the meanings of gender and sex, patriarchy, gender discrimination, heterosexism, feminism, and gender equality.”

On November 1, 2019, Planting Justice published another article on “Eco-Queer Movements” titled, “Eco-queer movement(s): Challenging heteronormative space through (re)imagining nature and food.” It is essentially a re-posting of the previous article from 2013, indicating that it was important enough to the organization to publish it once again.

An undated article that appears to have been published sometime between 2019-2022 titled, “Food Justice and the Healing of Ancestral Wounds,” Planting Justice once again draws the connection between their work in agriculture and the movement for sexual perversion. Midway through the article, it says:

The wounds of colonization, slavery and imperialism remain open in our culture, with everyday practices that normalize violence against people of color, women, poor people , queer and trans-people , or anybody understood as being outside (or in-between) dominant categories of “human.” All ‘men’ are created equal? But some are more equal than Others, some are more human than Others. What happens when we continue to live in a culture (and social systems) that re-colonizes, enslaves, and exploits everyday? I fear we continue to pass on these wounds that we have inherited from our ancestors, unless we are addressing, interrupting and healing these wounds directly.

On June 28, 2021, Planting Justice posted link to an article titled, “LGBTQ+ Farms to Support this Pride Month—and All Year,” saying, “Support the farms of queer and trans folks, not just during Pride Month!”

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Planting Justice participated in an event hosted by the San Mateo Pride Center. The event was called, “Queer Voices: A Panel on Intersectionality and the Environment.” The description of the event says:

From a presentation about the history of environmental sustainability to a panel with two guest speakers from Planting Justice , come hear from LGBTQ+ folx of color about their experiences in sustainability justice work, and what the history of queer and marginalized people can teach us in reexamining the current sustainability movement.

The event page provides bios for the two Planting Justice employees participating in the panel discussion. Both individuals prefer personal pronouns indicating the plural (they/them), while one identifies as “transmasculine nonbinary Corean creative” who celebrates the summer solstice.

On March 8, 2023, Planting Justice posted an advertisement for courses that are “building anti-racist queer and trans non-monogamy.”

Conclusion

If the Catholic Campaign for Human Development imposes a “thorough application process” that includes “close monitoring” of the grantees as they claim, then the CCHD is 100% complicit in directing Catholic funds to an organization that openly engaged in demon worship, has an ongoing agenda to combine the promotion of sexual perversion with its work in agriculture, and is continuing to promote sexual perversion. The only other possibility is that the CCHD isn’t performing the due diligence in vetting grantees that it claims. Whatever the case, because the activities recorded in this report prove that Planting Justice engaged in demon worship five years prior to its 2018 grant and it has actively promoted homosexual and transgender ideologies before and during the time of the grants it has received from the CCHD, the CCHD’s claim that “Catholics can be confident that the [CCHD] does not fund organizations that violate the moral or social teaching of the Church” is completely false!

Reprinted with permission from the Lepanto Institute.

