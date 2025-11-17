US bishops continue funding Marxist pro-abortion, pro-LGBT group

The Lepanto Institute has shown that CTUL receives US bishop funding despite supporting socialist political candidates and financing groups advancing abortion and LGBT ideology.

(Lepanto Institute) — Our previous investigation of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha (CTUL) revealed that the organization and its leadership were explicitly supporting abortion, transgender and LGBT ideologies, and socialism. That information will follow this update.

Since 2010, CTUL has received 11 grants from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development totaling $635,000, including its most recent grant for the 2024-2025 fiscal year of $25,000.

In addition to what we have already reported, CTUL’s most recent violations of Catholic moral teaching (and CCHD grant guidelines) include:

Promoting and collaborating with other entities for the purpose of furthering LGBT, pro-abortion, and socialist agendas.

Providing financial support to organizations that exist to promote tenets antithetical to Catholic belief and tradition.

Endorsed political candidates who stand in diametric opposition to Catholic moral teaching.

One of the most telling aspects of the new information we collected on CTUL is that it has an action fund – a 501 c4 political advocacy organization – openly endorsing Marxist candidates for public office who promote grave immoralities in their political platforms. While the CTUL 501 c3 is forbidden from providing funds to the CTUL 501 c4, the organizations share the same office space, and clearly share the same ideological commitments. CTUL’s website indicates that its physical location is 3715 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55407.

The CTUL Action Fund indicates on its website that it is physically at the same location:

READ: Oregon archbishop known for supporting Latin Mass named USCCB religious liberty chairman

This is extremely important because what the CCHD is funding in CTUL is an ideology reflected by its Action Fund – even if the money never mixes. And with that in mind, this post from the CTUL Action Fund’s September 23, 2025, ranking of mayoral candidates for Minneapolis includes radical pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, and even openly Marxist candidates. The first in the ranking is Omar Fateh:

Omar Fateh is member of the Democratic Socialists of America, as stated on the DSA Website.

Fateh also advocates for abortion, as shown in a Facebook post from July 17, 2022, where he states that he will “take additional action at the legislature,” to “protect and expand access to safe, affordable, equitable, stigma-free abortion care.”

Fateh is very pro-LGBT and pro-transgender, as displayed in another Facebook post from April 19, 2018, where he attended an Outfront Minnesota lobbying event. Outfront Minnesota, as mentioned earlier in the report, is an LGBT advocacy organization. He expresses his desires for special protections to be enforced for “transgender and queer people of color.”

The next on CTUL Action Fund’s top picks for Mayor is Dewayne Davis.

Davis is a virulent LGBT activist, and on February 14, 2025, made a St. Valentine’s Day post for his male partner. He also expressed his continued support for the LGBT ideology and asserted he would continue to promote it.

Dewayne’s campaign website further claims that the Trump administration is targeting LGBT-identifying people by restricting “life-saving medical procedures,” referring to so-called gender-affirming surgery, also known as bodily mutilation.

CTUL’s third-place endorsement is Jazz Hampton.

Hampton is also pro-abortion and pro-LGBT. On his campaign’s website, he states his goals would entail enforcement of “strong anti-discrimination protections for our trans community,” and protection for “reproductive rights by ensuring access to abortion and gender-affirming care.”

Every political candidate for public office endorsed and promoted by the CTUL Action Fund follows the same grossly immoral pattern. There can be no mistaking the fact that because of the intimate and inseparable nature of CTUL and its Action Fund, the organization’s political and moral outlook is diametrically opposed to Catholic moral and social teaching, and as such, CTUL should have been forbidden long ago from receiving CCHD funds. But the evidence in our update doesn’t end here.

According to CTUL’s tax form 990, it has funneled large quantities of it’s funds to three other organizations, the Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC), Unidos Minnesota Education Fund (UMEF), and the New Justice Project (NJP). All three are, or have worked intimately with, pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, and socialist organizations.

According to CTUL’s 990s from at least 2020-2023, it has provided ROC 4 grants totaling $490,885, the most recent being the $223,573 grant it received in 2023. ROC is stridently and actively pro-LGBT. A few examples suffice:

On July 9, 2020, ROC-MN posted on facebook that it partnered the Democratic-Socialists of America and the pro-abortion Women for Political Change to collect funds for a “queer, trans, non-binary” organization called F12 People’s Kitchen.

Just a few months earlier, on March 19, 2020, ROC called for financial assistance for the Democratic Socialists of America and for Women for Political Change, which identifies as “trans and non-binary.”

READ: US Nuncio declares path of Francis, Vatican II the way forward for the Church

In March of 2022, ROC posted a “We’re Hiring” announcement, “strongly encouraging” LGBT-identifying individuals to apply.

On May 7, 2019, ROC marched in support of “queer” and “trans” people.

CTUL’s provision of nearly half-a-million dollars to ROC clearly illustrates an ongoing commitment to Socialist, LGBT ideologies. And this is further indicated by CTUL’s funding of the Unidos MN Education Fund (UMEF).

UMEF received $50,000 from CTUL in 2023. Explicitly stated on its website, UMEF makes it clear that its work centers on sexually depraved ideologies. Under the heading, “What We Stand For,” UMEF says that “GLBTQ” is “at the core of our work.” Under “Issues,” UMEF states that its “common goal is honoring” individuals in their own “gender identity.” In fact, its immigration work complains that immigration laws are “cis heteronormative” and envisions “permanent protection” for “Trans, Queer” individuals.

UMEF also promoted the protection of abortion “rights” while mourning the death of a pro-abortion senator, Kari Dziedzic in a post from December 28, 2024.

Any organization receiving funding from the CCHD cannot also be financing organizations such as UMEF, which is clearly advocating for gravely immoral ideologies. But perhaps the worst of the three is the New Justice Project, which received a $55,440 grant from CTUL in 2023. It is critical to note here what the New Justice Project is

The New Justice Project (NJP), another recipient of monetary assistance from CTUL, was granted $55,440 in 2023. Unsurprisingly, NJP is firmly pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, and pro-socialism, and beyond this funding, its connection to CTUL is well-documented. For instance, in September 2021, CTUL celebrated and participated in the launch of the New Justice Project.

Two months later, CTUL openly called for funding of the New Justice Project – as well as ROC (mentioned earlier).

The New Justice Project promoted LGBT pride on June 9 and June 29 of 2025, not only vindicating the Stonewall riots, but praising transgender and gay activists, including “Marsha” P. Johnson, Audre Lorde, and Bayard Rustin.

On March 5, 2024, NJP collaborated with a handful of other organizations in an advocacy campaign for Robin Wonsley, a Minneapolis City Council Member, who is openly pro-abortion, socialist, and pro-LGBT.

Robin Wonsley’s website openly advertises her socialist convictions.

Her website also lists “LGBTQIA+ Justice” as one of her priorities.

Incidentally, Wonsley was also endorsed by the CTUL Action Fund.

The SEIU has a long history with CTUL, and continues to hold a very close working relationship with it. On February 2 of 2025, a Facebook post from the Service Employees International Union’s (SEIU) executive vice president Neal Bisno, lauds CTUL for its advocacy in areas including LGBTQ and reproductive justice. With this post, the SEIU is openly acknowledging what we have been reporting about CTUL for over a decade.

One final point: In our 2022 CTUL report, we identified CTUL’s co-directors Merle Payne, Veronica Mendez Moore, and organizing director Ruth Schultz for their promotion of gravely immoral ideologies (See below). As of 2024, CTUL’s “About Us” page continues to identify them in the previously-identified roles.

Updated conclusion

Given that CTUL had already been found engaging in LGBTQ, abortion, and socialist activism in our previous reports, this additional information – that CTUL is working with and financing anti-Catholic organizations, as well as endorsing political candidates whose core tenets violate Catholic moral teaching – further substantiates our previous report and displays the CCHD’s blatant refusal to stop funding organizations that directly oppose Catholic teaching. There was absolutely no justification for the CCHD to continue supporting CTUL in light of our previous investigation, and now that we have determined that the current state of CTUL is arguably worse than before, the Lepanto Institute is renewing its call for the USCCB to shut down the CCHD, for once and for all.

Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha [original report from 2022]

NOTE: To download a PDF version of this report, please click here.

Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha (CTUL) is a long-time grantee of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), most recently obtaining a grant in the latest grants list (FY 2020-2021) for $30,000. Since 2010, CTUL has received $345,000 from the CCHD.

CTUL is an organization that was profiled by the Reform CCHD Now coalition back in 2012. At issue was the fact that CTUL was a member of Take Action Minnesota – an organization promoting same-sex “marriage” and birth control – and even had representation on TakeAction MN’s Board of Directors. It was also discovered that CTUL was a member of the Marxist-run Interfaith Worker Justice. That previous report can be read here.

This report will show that CTUL is still active with TakeAction MN (even providing it with funds), that it is directly promoting transgender and homosexual ideologies, that it participated in a socialist candidate’s campaign, and that its leadership is deeply socialist, pro-abortion, and pro-LGBT.

In direct violation of the CCHD’s grant guidelines on membership in coalitions, CTUL is still a member of the Marxist-run Interfaith Worker Justice. The CCHD has an FAQ page addressing what CCHD will and will not fund, stating unequivocally that CCHD will not fund organizations that are members of coalitions that act in direct contravention with Catholic moral and social teaching. It says:

For proof that Interfaith Worker Justice is an organization acting directly against Catholic social teaching, please view our report, here.

While CTUL hasn’t been listed as a member of TakeAction MN since the initial report came out, its co-director, Veronica Mendez Moore, was listed as a board member of TakeAction until as recently as 2020. According to TakeAction MN’s tax form 990 for the year 2019 (submitted in March of 2020), Veronica Mendez Moore is listed on the board of directors.

In December of 2021, TakeAction MN held an online fundraising event celebrating it’s 15th year as an organization. The event was called “The People’s Celebration 2021.” The website for the event provided a summary of what took place, along with a few brief video clips, and identified its sponsors at the bottom. Listed as a “Grassroots Sponsor” is CTUL.

READ: Arson attacks on European churches have doubled in one year: report

While the chart of sponsorship fees for this particular celebration is no longer available, a similar event was held in 2019. The payment chart for that event indicated the same types of sponsorship levels, and according to it, the “Grassroots Sponsor” fee was $500. Given this, it is reasonable to conclude that CTUL provided a $500 contribution to TakeAction MN, an organization that of which it was once a member, had long-time representation on the board, and has maintained a close working relationship.

TakeAction livestreamed the People’s Celebration event on facebook, and at several points in the video are proofs that not only did CTUL financially support TakeAction MN, but TakeAction MN displayed its pro-abortion activities during the “celebration.”

At the 00:01:30 mark of the video, CTUL is identified as a “Grassroots Sponsor.”

At the 00:13:45 mark of the video, CTUL’s co-director, Veronica Mendez Moore showed up to thank TakeAction MN for all their years of work, “and for getting [her] involved in and caring about electoral politics.”

At the 00:23:05 mark of the video, TakeAction MN indicates that its goal is to create a “multi-racial feminist democracy and economy where all of us can live in joy.”

At the 00:23:43 mark of the video, the narrator says, “We knew to change everything, we would need everyone. We worked together to build leaders and strong partnerships.” And while that is being stated, CTUL’s logo appeared on the spread of TakeAction MN’s closest collaborators and members.

At 00:23:57, TakeAction’s video shows its own initiatives promoting “reproductive freedom” (upper left) and LGBT activism with a sign saying, “Queer has many faces” (lower left).

At 00:24:10, the TakeAction video says, “These are troubling and uncertain times,” while displaying a headline lamenting a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade.

And just to head off any deliberate misinterpretation of this statement from the video, TakeAction MN is stridently and unapologetically pro-abortion, as this recent post of theirs indicates.

As it stands, this evidence shows that CTUL was originally a member with board representation of TakeAction MN, and despite having had its name removed from the membership roster after the Reform CCHD Now coalition busted it in 2012, it has maintained board membership at least to 2020. The evidence also proves that CTUL provided financial contributions to TakeAction MN, and this while TakeAction has continued to push a hard-left agenda in favor of abortion and LGBT ideologies.

But this pales in comparison to CTUL’s own advancement of grave immorality.

On April 28, 2018, CTUL announced an event it was hosting called “Muxeres Magicxs// Magic Womxn.” The description for the event indicated that it would be promoting “womxn’s rights, womxns movements” and “LGBTQ movements.”

On June 25, 2020, CTUL celebrated “Pride,” saying, “Pride was an uprising against the police, started by queer and trans Black and Brown people … 51 years later, we still have not seen justice. Let’s not lose sight of the the roots of Pride and how much work there still is to be done.” The article posted by CTUL in the post reported that “Pride is, and always was about rebellion.”

On June 15, 2020, CTUL celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down religious freedom protections by forcing employers to hire openly LGBT workers.

On June 30, 2020, CTUL tweeted a call to “honor trans and gender nonconforming individuals.”

In the same series of tweets, CTUL actually called upon people to donate to transgender activist organizations.

On March 31, 2019, CTUL claimed that “trans rights are human rights.”

In 2020, CTUL held a pancake fundraiser, calling upon donors to match their donation to CTUL by giving to other organizations, including a trans-activist group.

READ: Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Leo, bishops for scandalizing the faithful

On November 6, 2020, the Transgender Equity Council Training Subcommittee held a meeting and posted their minutes online. On page 3 of the meeting minutes, it indicates that CTUL is training “staff and base/members around trans equity.”

CTUL and political campaigning

In 2013, while CTUL was receiving CCHD grants (CTUL received consecutive grants from 2010-2015), CTUL and its Executive Director Veronica Mendez Moore were involved in campaigning for a socialist candidate for public office. Ty Moore was a candidate for city council in 2013, and his official website indicated that he was running as a “Socialist Alternative Candidate.”

In December of 2013, after Moore lost the election, PopularResistance.org published an article titled, “How Socialists Became a Viable Alternative.” Under the heading “Hard Core Campaigners,” the article indicated that members of CTUL were not only socialists, but campaigners for Socialist candidates. It said:

At the core of both campaigns were members of our own socialist organization and a few other people who were already close to SA. As the campaigns developed, we drew in more and more people from the community. Many were activists who had already been involved in organized struggles – such as in Minneapolis, Occupy Homes’ fight against foreclosures and that of CTUL (Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha) for immigrant workers’ rights; and in Seattle, SAFE (Seattle Against Foreclosure and Eviction) and the Transit Riders.

In August of 2013, the International Socialist Alternative published an article titled, “Tight Race for City Council: Socialist campaign is gaining support and momentum over Democrat’s challengers.” In the article, Ty Moore identified himself as a socialist, saying, “It looks more and more like Ward 9 voters will surprise many by electing the first socialist to city council in decades.” A few lines later, CTUL’s executive director, Veronica Mendez Moore, said that she had been organizing community leaders behind Ty’s campaign:

“I’ve been organizing other community leaders behind Ty’s campaign because we believe he will fight to ensure working people have a voice in City Hall,” said Ward 9 resident Veronica Mendez, Executive Director of CTUL [Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha], who led the strike of low-wage immigrant workers who clean Target stores in July. “Ty Moore is clear that we need to build long term social movements that go beyond any one candidate to make the changes we seek.”

Veronica Mendez, identified as the head of CTUL, gave a public endorsement for Ty Moore’s campaign. Ty Moore’s facebook campaign page announced Mendez’ endorsement.



CTUL leadership

Veronica Mendez Moore’s involvement with TakeAction MN and the socialist campaign of Ty Moore are external expressions of her leadership of CTUL itself. And a careful examination of her social media page, and the pages of other CTUL leaders, illustrates that the systemic ideologies of CTUL and its leaders is directly opposed to Catholic moral and social teaching. For instance, in addition to endorsing socialist candidate Ty Moore, Veronica Mendez Moore also supported socialist candidate Kshama Sawant.

Taylor Shevey is CTUL’s Lead Organizer. Among Shevey’s “likes” on facebook are pro-abortion, socialist, and pro-LGBT organizations.

On March 3, 2016, Shevey declared of the The 3rd Annual SPIRAL Abortion Doula Training “This is amazing!”

On June 27, 2015, Shevey celebrated the same-sex “marriage” decision of the Supreme Court.

In June of 2016, Shevey announced a relationship with the senior national organizer for Black LGBTQ Migrant Project.

Tate Hornof is an Organizer for CTUL. Tate’s facebook page is littered with support for LGBT ideologies.

For example, this post from June of 2017, celebrating “pride.”

Or this post from August of 2017, wherein Tate asks with a wink, “Why else would there be a rainbow flag in the background?”

Ruth Schultz is the Organizing Director for CTUL, and Schultz promotes same-sex “marriage.”

In May of 2013, Schultz posted in support of same-sex “marriage.”

And in June of 2015, Schultz celebrated the Supreme Court decision, forcing legalized same-sex “marriage” on every state in the country.

Merle Payne, the co-director with Veronica Mendex Moore, is also pro-homosexual, as is indicated in this post on his facebook page:

READ: New bishop of Austin directs priests to remove kneelers for Communion: ‘Wicked and cruel’

Conclusion

We have conclusively shown that CTUL is an organization that is intimately tied to the promotion of abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, and socialism. As an organization, it is a member of the Marxist-run Interfaith Worker Justice. It is a past-member of TakeAction MN, and still has very close ties with the organization, including financial support. Take Action MN is heavily pro-abortion and pro-LGBT, and could never be morally supported under any circumstances.

CTUL, as an organization, has given full-throated support for homosexual and transgender ideologies, including calling for financial support for transgender organizations. CTUL’s executive director was a vocal supporter and endorser of a socialist candidate for public office, indicating that she helped “organize community leaders” in support of this socialist candidate as well. And many of the other leaders of CTUL are actively pro-abortion and pro-LGBT.

This organization has no business receiving Catholic funding, and despite the fact that the CCHD was warned of this group in 2012, CTUL continues to receive CCHD funds. The CCHD clearly is either incapable of or unwilling to properly vet organizations to which it provides funding and, as such, should be closed down as an organization altogether.

Reprinted with permission from the Lepanto Institute.

Share











