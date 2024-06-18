US bishops do not end Campaign for Human Development despite years of funding anti-Catholic groups

(LifeSiteNews) — Dissident Catholic media outlets were flipping out over the possibility that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) may shut down the controversial Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), a turn of events that would have brought great joy to activist Michael Hichborn, who has been exposing the project’s ties to left-wing groups for the past 15 years.

The USCCB announced that at their Spring Meeting earlier this month that members held a closed-door meeting to discuss the future of the campaign, which has been funneling millions of dollars to pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, and neo-Marxist organizations since the late 1960s under the auspices of fighting racism and helping the poor.

A group of more than 20 conservative and Traditional Catholic voices, including Hichborn, who runs the Lepanto Institute, as well as LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen added their names to a letter in May calling on the bishops to bring the program to a fitting end given its financial woes in recent years.

But a press release issued June 14 by the USCCB quoted current bishops’ conference president Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio as saying they “had a good discussion” about the program’s future.

He previously told the media that “the bishops’ ongoing commitment to the vital work of fighting poverty was clear.”

Left-wing Catholics did everything they could ahead of the meeting to influence the bishops’ vote on the program, which, according to The Pillar, has seen its net assets decrease from $58 million in 2013 to a paltry $8 million in 2022, when it had an operating deficit of $5.7 million.

“Sources, including bishops who spoke anonymously to NCR … said they expected the campaign to survive the chopping block, though they indicated the program’s finances will have to be shored up,” the National Catholic Reporter reported.

“Several bishops told me that in the executive session where the Catholic Campaign for Human Development was discussed, the support for the program was overwhelming,” another liberal blogger said.

Before the bishop’s meeting, a small group of Catholics, most of whom were senior citizens, held signs and expressed support for the CCHD outside the hotel the bishops were meeting at in Louisville.

Dozens of social justice groups, including the Benedictine nuns that criticized Harrison Butler’s pro-family commencement address last month, also signed an open letter calling for the campaign’s continuation.

U.S. Catholic, America Magazine, and other dissident outlets published articles urging the same. Their collective message was that scrapping the program would be tantamount to the sin of neglecting the needs of the poor, as if there aren’t other ways the Church addresses the needy already.

In an email sent to LifeSite earlier today, Hichborn issued a stinging rebuke of not only the campaign itself but of clergy and websites who defend it.

“While The Pillar, US Catholic and NCR claim that the CCHD ‘helps the poor,’ nothing could be further from the truth. The CCHD does not fund any activity that is directly beneficial to the poor as its entire model is centered around financing Saul Alinsky’s community organizing groups. These are Marxist agitprop organizations that are very often involved in the promotion of grave moral evils like abortion, contraception and LGBTQ ideologies,” he said, pointing to recent CCHD grants to Cincinnati Interfaith Workers’ Center, Planting Justice, the Fund for the City of New York, Just Economics of Western North Carolina, and Fuerza Laboral.

“I have personally investigated CCHD grants,” Hichborn added, “and every year I discover that at least 33% of these grants include organizations promoting abortion, contraception, sodomy, and Marxism. These organizations, and many more like them, are not outliers. There is a systemic pattern of the CCHD grants going to the enemies of Christ and His Church.”

The Campaign for Human Development was started in the late 1960s. It has given millions of dollars to left-wing groups like ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) and others that undermine the Church’s moral and doctoral teachings. The campaign receives funding through a special collection at Mass every year in November, of which 25% is retained by the local diocese and 75% goes to the national program.

During the 2008 presidential race, it was discovered that the CCHD provided more than $70,000 to a non-profit lead by young Barack Obama when he was a community organizer living in Chicago in the 1980s. The Archdiocese of Chicago had also paid for Obama’s airfare to Los Angeles in 1986 so he could attend a conference held by Alinsky’s Industrial Areas Foundation.

Share











