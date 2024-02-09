US is run by the CIA and other agencies, not elected officials, Putin claims in Tucker Carlson interview

‘It wasn't us (who caused this conflict). We proposed to go the other way and we were pushed back,’ the Russian president said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In Tucker Carlson’s viral interview of Vladimir Putin, which was released Thursday evening, the Russian president confirmed the host’s proposition that the U.S. government is “not run by the people who are elected” but rather by others, including “agency heads.”

“That’s right, that’s right,” Putin said, affirming Carlson’s question in this regard after the Russian president’s description of three experiences he had with American presidents, suggesting this to be the case.

In the interview, which has received 156.7 million views in just over 24 hours on the ‘X’ platform alone, Putin recalled how his nation had hoped and expected it would be “welcomed into the brotherly family of civilized nations” after the fall of the Soviet Union (28:14).

Yet, a “rift” occurred in 1999 when NATO executed a 2 1/2-month bombing campaign of Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Objecting to this violation of international law, “Russia protested and expressed its resentment” regarding the attack against their allied Orthodox Serbs.

When Putin became president in 2000, he wanted to restore relations with the West and while hosting outgoing U.S. President Bill Clinton in Moscow, he asked him, “Bill, do you think if Russia asked to join NATO, do you think it would happen?” Clinton’s response was positive, “you know, it’s interesting. I think so,” he recalled.

“But in the evening, when we met for dinner, he said, ‘You know, I’ve talked to my team, no, it’s not possible now,’” Putin recalled.

After several years seeking to build relations in other ways, Putin went on to recount an exchange with President George W. Bush around 2008 when he “repeatedly raised the issue that the United States (agencies) should not support separatism or terrorism in the North Caucasus (Georgia). But they continued to do so anyway.”

According to Putin, Bush thought it was “impossible” for this allegation to be true and asked for proof, which was immediately supplied by the Russian president. Realizing the report was accurate, Bush responded with apparent anger, “Well, I’m going to kick their ass.”

After waiting for the results of this resolution by the American president and receiving no reply, Putin asked his FSB director to write the CIA and inquire about the result. After again receiving no reply and writing a second time, “the CIA replied: ‘We have been working with the opposition in Russia. We believe that this is the right thing to do, and we will keep on doing it.’”

“It’s just ridiculous,” Putin commented. “Well, OK. We realized that it was out of the question.”

The third recollection in this regard came from a 2007 visit Putin made to the Bush home on the ocean in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he had “a very serious conversation with President Bush and his team.”

With the understanding that the building of missile defense systems by each nation individually would threaten everyone’s security, Putin proposed that Russia, Europe and the U.S. work together on such development.

“Just imagine if we could settle such a global strategic security challenge together,” Putin said to Bush at the time. “The world will change. We’ll probably have disputes, probably economic and even political ones. But we could drastically change the situation in the world.”

Bush agreed and asked, “Are you serious?” to which Putin responded, “of course.” The former president said the U.S. would have to consider this proposal. Sometime after, Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice came to Moscow and informed Putin that they agreed with his idea but “with some exceptions.”

Because the conversations were confidential, Putin declined to provide more details but said that “in the end, they just told us to get lost … our proposal was declined.” They also stated their defensive missile deployments in Eastern Europe were due to threats from Iran.

At this point, Putin replied that Russia would then be forced to “create such strike systems that will certainly overcome missile defense systems.”

And thus Russia has developed “hypersonic (missile) systems with intercontinental range, and we continue to develop them,” Putin explained. “We are now ahead of everyone, the United States and the other countries, in terms of the development of hypersonic strike systems. And we are improving them every day.”

Colonel Douglas Macgregor recently affirmed these hypersonic missiles are very accurate, can hit moving targets at sea, such as aircraft carriers, and there remains “no way to shoot them down or defend against them.”

This has already affected the calculous of war in the Middle East where the decorated army veteran warned against the U.S. attacking Iran since it is now in possession of such missiles manufactured in China, though according to this original Russian technological invention.

Likewise, “Russia has made it very clear that it regards Iran as a strategic partner of great importance,” Macgregor explained last week. “Russia will not stand by and allow (he U.S.) to destroy Iran. They will provide Iran with whatever it needs to protect itself, and they will stand by Iran.”

U.S. ‘defensive’ missile launchers in Poland and Romania can host offensive Tomahawks ‘on the porch of our house,’ Putin says

In addition to NATO expansion, Putin and the Russians have also been highly alarmed by MK 41 “defensive” missile launchers that the U.S. and its allies have deployed in Poland and Romania. According to Foreign Policy, these systems can also “be adapted to fire Tomahawks (offensive missiles),” which have been the “preferred weapon of choice” for launching more than 4,000 offensive attacks in many places since the 1980s, including Iraq, Syria and the former Yugoslavia. “Now Russia is worried that it could be the next target.”

Two months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on December 23, 2021, Putin made himself available for a four-hour press conference and fielded a question from a Western journalist asking whether he would unconditionally guarantee that the Russian Federation would not invade Ukraine, or would “that depend on how negotiations go?”

“Our actions will depend not on the course of negotiations,” he responded, “but on the unconditional provision of Russia’s security today and in the future. In this regard, we have made it very clear that NATO’s further eastward expansion is unacceptable.”

The Russian president continued at the time:

What is incomprehensible here? Are we placing missiles near the borders of the United States? No. It was the United States that came to our home with their missiles, they are already on the porch of our house. Is this some kind of excessive demand – not to deploy any more attack systems at the front of our home? What is so unusual here? How would Americans react if we put our missiles on the border of Canada and the U.S., or put our missiles on the border of Mexico and the United States? They came to our borders and now they are saying Ukraine will also join NATO. This means that they will deploy their missile systems there as well … And you demand some kind of guarantee from me. You must give us a guarantee – you! And that is immediately, now! And not to chat about it for decades and not under a soft talk about the need to ensure safety for everyone. They keep doing what they planned to do … We are not threatening anybody … We want to ensure our own security.

In reference to the apparent gestures of Russia to join the NATO alliance, collaborating with mutual defense missile systems and requesting the U.S. end its support for “separatism or terrorism” in Georgia, all being rebuffed by U.S. government agencies such as the CIA and State Department, Putin told Carlson, “It wasn’t us (who caused this conflict). We proposed to go the other way and we were pushed back.”

