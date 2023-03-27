Vatican goes dark for Earth Hour, symbolizing membership in ‘church of environmentalism’

Where the Gospel says, 'let your light shine before men,' the post-conciliar church responds, 'only if doesn’t harm the environment.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On Sunday, March 26, St. Peter’s Basilica went dark for Earth Hour. Somewhere, Pachamama is smiling.

All non-essential lights in and around St. Peter’s Basilica were turned off for an hour on Saturday evening as part of the Earth Hour 2023 initiative.

Earth Hour began in 2007 in Australia when more than 2.2 million souls denied themselves electricity for a whopping 1/24th of the day to express their shared concern for “climate change.” Immediately thereafter, they returned to their normal (sinful?) energy consumption rates. The Vatican has participated in this quasi-pagan act of mortification every year since at least 2009.

The godless United Nations — which Paul VI once called mankind’s “last hope for peace” — has been one of Earth Hour’s biggest cheerleaders. Its inquisitors have successfully coerced nearly every global landmark into supporting it. The Eiffel Tower, Moscow’s St. Basil’s Cathedral, and even Rio De Janero’s Christ the Redeemer Statue have all dimmed their lights as a sign of their willingness to offer incense to the green agenda in recent years.

Last month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a stinging rebuke of the institution that Earth Hour is a sacrament in: “the church of environmentalism.” His remarks (which can be watched here) so impressed former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, that His Excellency published a 2,400-word essay endorsing them. Paraphrasing, Viganò writes the following:

Carlson recalls that the American Constitution prohibits any state religion, but for some time the governing Democratic Party has imposed on the American people the globalist cult, with its green agenda, its woke dogmas, its condemnations and cancel culture, its priests of the World Health Organization, and its prophets of the World Economic Forum. A religion in all respects, all-encompassing not only for the life of the individuals who practice it, but also in the life of the nation that publicly confesses it, adapts laws and sentences to it, and inspires education and every governmental action around it.

The symbolism of the Vatican’s participation in Earth Hour cannot be overstated, especially as Rome’s policies on environmental matters increasingly overlap with the eco-fascist measures advanced by the sinister forces behind the Great Reset. The “apostasy of the Catholic hierarchy,” Viganò notes in his essay, has devolved to the point where Roman clergy are now worshipping “mother Earth” alongside the “high priests” and “prelates” of the World Economic Forum.

Instead of a Holy Hour of Reparation for crimes against sodomy, other sins of the flesh, and the international COVID deception, the Vatican has chosen here to engage in a blasphemous act of ecological penance drawn straight from the Satanic catechism of the un-holy trinity of Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and Bill Gates.

At a time when the world is falling headlong into spiritual darkness, the Church has chosen to extinguish Her light, literally, by denying its scattered sheep a chance to gaze upon its glorious façade, adorned with statues of Our Lord and His beloved apostles, but also, figuratively, by substituting, since Vatican II, Christ’s mandate to go forth and teach all nations the Catholic faith with an ecumenical anti-religion rooted in the Masonic concept of the brotherhood of man.

The Church is the Mystical Body of Christ. Its members, as Matthew 5:14 states, are “the light of the world.” The Vatican’s Earth Hour blackout — a sort of self-imposed cancelation that Satan, the prince of darkness, surely delighted in — reveals that it despises what Matthew’s Gospel goes on to say: “Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but upon a candlestick, that it may shine to all that are in the house. So let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

It is difficult to think of a more fitting verse to describe the situation at hand. Where the Gospel says, “let your light shine before men,” the post-conciliar church responds, “only if doesn’t harm the environment.”

