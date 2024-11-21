Volvo vs. Jaguar: Pro-life challenges woke advertising, shifting gears in the culture wars

Volvo’s campaign demonstrates that staying true to universal truths can forge genuine connections. Jaguar’s misstep serves as a warning to brands: prioritize the product and the people you serve, or risk driving your audience away.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The advertising world is increasingly a battlefield for cultural values, and two automakers, Volvo and Jaguar, have taken dramatically different approaches. Volvo’s latest campaign strikes a deeply human and pro-life chord, focusing on safety and the preservation of potential life in the womb. Meanwhile, Jaguar’s attempt to appeal to “progressive ideals” with a woke ad has drawn sharp criticism, most notably from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who sarcastically asked, “Do you sell cars?”

WOW! Volvo just released the ridiculously powerful pro-life commercial. Of course it is not meant to be advocating against abortion – but boy does it EVER! 🚗💙 @LifeSite #ProLife #Volvo From @HuinGuillaume pic.twitter.com/sCfUYs89cn — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) November 21, 2024

Volvo’s ad for the EX90 SUV is a masterclass in storytelling, highlighting how advanced safety technology can protect an unborn child’s future. The campaign imagines milestones in the child’s life—family dinners, childhood moments, future aspirations—all hinging on the vehicle’s ability to prevent a fatal accident. While not explicitly pro-life, the ad’s message celebrates the value of life, resonating deeply with universal human experiences of love, protection, and hope. Moreover, it is hard to see the ad and not make the tie to abortion which also brutally ends that child’s life.

Contrast this with Jaguar’s recent ad, which prioritizes progressive woke messaging over product relevance. The bizarre ad focuses on themes of identity politics, steering the conversation away from what consumers actually want to know: what makes Jaguar worth buying? Elon Musk’s biting critique reflects growing frustration among consumers who feel alienated by campaigns that focus on leftist virtue signaling rather than the features or quality of the product. Jaguar’s approach seems more interested in scoring cultural points among woke extremists than in selling cars, leaving many viewers asking the same question Musk did.

The stark differences between these campaigns highlight a growing divide in advertising. Volvo’s focus on timeless values—life, family, and safety—transcends politics and appeals to a broad audience. Jaguar’s ad, on the other hand, alienates most consumers by tethering its brand to fleeting cultural trends that will not resonate with its core buyers.

This isn’t just about cars; it’s about the future of successful advertising. Volvo’s campaign demonstrates that staying true to universal truths can forge genuine connections. Jaguar’s misstep serves as a warning to brands: prioritize the product and the people you serve, or risk driving your audience away.

Drafted with the assistance of AI.

