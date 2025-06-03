Wall Street Journal highlights Gen Z’s interest in the Latin Mass, reverence

Gen Z respondents praised the Latin Mass, the Sacraments, and beauty and reverence in the Catholic Church as to why they and their peers are drawn to Catholicism.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Wall Street Journal became the latest mainstream media outlet to pick up on the increased interest among Millennials and Gen Z in the Catholic Church, with many particularly drawn by beautiful Latin Mass liturgies, the Sacred Heart, and the Church’s doctrines. The renewed interest among Gen Z and Millennials in these practices has been covered, with some surprising fairness, by outlets such as the Associated Press and Washington Post.

The business news publication recently highlighted five answers from college students about why young people are joining the Catholic Church. The newspaper runs a weekly Future View section where college students are invited to write short responses to various cultural and political questions.

“What personal or cultural factors are influencing the surge of young people from the U.S., France and the U.K. converting to Catholicism on college campuses?” the WSJ asked.

Respondents cited the beauty of the Catholic Church, the Latin Mass, and salvation as key reasons to join the Church in their responses published last month.

University of Austin student Jacob Hornstein notes that while “In the 1960s, rebellion meant free love and LSD” it is different now. “In 2025, rebellion means going to Latin Mass, not Woodstock,” Hornstein, who is Jewish, wrote in his response.

“Young people are turning to Catholicism to build things that last in a society racked by moral decay,” Hornstein wrote. “The oldest Western church offers something we’ve never had: tradition.”

“Zoomers are drowning in personalized algorithms and have infinite self-actualization,” he also wrote. “What we want is something unchosen—unchanging and outside ourselves.”

Other writers echoed similar themes.

“We live in a world full of abstract art, ugly buildings and vulgar music,” Hillsdale College student Ellie Fromm wrote.

In contrast, however, “Catholicism celebrates its beauty and spiritual allure, asserting that it guides believers to contemplate the Trinity, the Virgin Mary and the saints. The church isn’t afraid. Its beauty is an actualization of the truth sought within the cathedral’s walls.”

Luke Downing, a Catholic student at Baptist Baylor University, cited “a true physical connection to Jesus through the Eucharist.”

He, too, pointed out that Catholicism is an antidote to the problems around us, writing:

Recent disasters—such as the Covid-19 pandemic, wars in the Middle East and Europe, natural disasters, and the surge in loneliness, anxiety and depression—have pushed young adults toward faith. To touch and feel Jesus’ body as he was 2,000 years ago offers people hope that the present turmoil will end, and that there is a Savior and salvation present in today’s world.

A Bucknell University student offered similar insights when commenting on the problems young people face.

“Catholicism, with its call to humility, sacrifice, and authentic community, is re-emerging as a radical alternative—one that doesn’t promise ease but offers meaning,” Troy Monte wrote.

Indeed, there appears to be an increased interest in the Latin Mass, as well as ad orientem Novus Ordo Masses, Communion on the tongue, and veiling, among young people and even older generations.

The interest can be seen in the misguided attacks on tradition as levied, for example, by Bishop Michael Martin of the Diocese of Charlotte. In addition to restricting the Latin Mass, Bp. Martin had a document drafted that took aim at altar rails, Latin in the liturgy, veiling at Mass, male-only altar servers, and even priests praying while vesting. None of these practices were forbidden by the Vatican or the Second Vatican Council. Indeed, the diocese has flourished with vocations thanks largely in part to this focus on beauty and reverence in the liturgy.

Similarly, bishops including Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago has sought to dissuade kneeling on the tongue while receiving Communion and has cracked down on the Latin Mass. Meanwhile, the archdiocese ordained just two men for the priesthood this year – one from St. John Cantius, which offers both the Latin Mass and a reverent Novus Ordo.

On the other hand, younger generations, and some bishops, are taking up the cause of tradition and beauty even as some prelates seek to snuff out what is clearly inspiring conversions and vocations. Priests who serve university campuses, as well as bishops including San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Columbus, Ohio, Bishop Earl Fernandes have recently affirmed the importance of reverent liturgies, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

