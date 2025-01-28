In this piece, we will challenge the USCCB's vision on immigration with reference to the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, the 'social encyclicals' of the nineteenth and twentieth century popes and the nature of civil society itself.

(LifeSiteNews) — Is the State morally obligated to welcome all foreigners without condition? Does Catholic teaching require open borders? And, if so, at what cost—to the nation, its people, and even to the migrants themselves?

These questions have resurfaced following the USCCB’s recent statement suggesting criticism of immigration policies and deportation orders. Such criticism risks presenting a vision of Catholic social teaching that is simplistic, ideological and divorced from the perennial wisdom of the Church.

In this piece, we will challenge that vision with reference to the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, the “social encyclicals” of the nineteenth and twentieth century popes and the nature of civil society itself.

Far from mandating open borders or condemning all deportations, Catholic social teaching asserts that:

The civil authority’s primary duty is to the common good of its own people, who form the “household of the nation.” Hospitality towards migrants must be guided by prudence and ordered to justice, not by abstract ideals divorced from reality. Unchecked immigration can undermine civil society, exploit both native workers and migrants, and serve the interests of global capitalism at the expense of the common good.

St. Thomas Aquinas and immigration

In the Summa Theologica, St. Thomas Aquinas explains the relations between Ancient Israel and foreigners, and in so doing sets out several principles and observations that remain relevant today, even under the law of the Gospel.

In his treatment, he first notes that “Man’s relations with foreigners are twofold: peaceful, and hostile.”

Regarding peaceful relations with foreigners, he notes that the Law made three distinctions:

Foreigners who were passing through as travelers Foreigners who came to dwell in the land as “resident aliens” Foreigners who “wished to be admitted entirely to their fellowship and mode of worship.”

Regarding the first and second classes, St. Thomas notes that the Law was commanded kindness, citing Exodus:

Thou shalt not molest a stranger [advenam—newcomer]. (Exodus 22.21) Thou shalt not molest a stranger [peregrino—traveler] (Exodus 23:9)

However, regarding the third class, he explains that they should not be given the rights of citizens immediately—and perhaps should be required to weight for several generations before their offspring were admitted:

With regard to these a certain order was observed. For they were not at once admitted to citizenship: just as it was law with some nations that no one was deemed a citizen except after two or three generations, as the Philosopher [Aristotle] says (Polit. iii, 1).

Why was this? St. Thomas immediately explains that it was because the immediate admission of foreigners to citizenship could lead to many dangers:

The reason for this was that if foreigners were allowed to meddle with the affairs of a nation as soon as they settled down in its midst, many dangers might occur, since the foreigners not yet having the common good firmly at heart might attempt something hurtful to the people.

He also explains various other particulars in the Law which have less relevance to us today—such as the respective positions of Idumeans, Egyptians and Amalekites.

Nonetheless, the importance of the following points is clearly admitted by St. Thomas:

Civil authority must protect the common good of the nation—in particular, that of the people of the nation

A nation and a people have a legitimate right to exist as they are, and to protect this continuing existence

Civil authority can justly restrict certain civil rights of those who are not members of the civil society itself.

Far from being a manifestation of parochialism, xenophobia, or a distorted form of nationalism, this represents the teaching of the Holy Scripture. This is manifested most clearly in the Law of the Old Covenant, and in the duties which are imposed on us in the New Testament.

It is also manifested in the history of the Church, through the practice of Christian nations, and in the writings of holy men.

But before we can consider all this, we need to consider the nature of civil society itself.

Once we understand that civil society is a union of individuals of families for the sake of their own temporal happiness, we will be able to evaluate whether and how policies relating to immigration—including mass deportations and other controversial measures discussed today—may be adopted by the rulers of a society.

What is civil society?

Civil society is the union of individuals and families, ordered towards securing the temporal happiness of its members. This includes the understanding that man’s ultimate happiness and purpose is found in God alone.

This “end” or purpose of civil society is manifested particularly in peace and the common good, as well the good of its member’s souls, e.g., through facilitating the practice of virtue.

However, “the State” is not something separate to the individuals and families which make it up. Fr. Edward Cahill, an Irish priest writing on Catholic social teaching, defined it as “a union of families and individuals held together by reciprocal rights and duties.” The citizens are parts which are thus united as a whole; they are prior to the state and have an existence and proper ends independent of it.

Individuals and families on their own are unable to achieve everything that they need for legitimate temporal happiness. This is why civil society was instituted by God, and man is ordered to it by his nature as a social animal.

The nation as a union of common ancestry

The etymology of the word nation itself comes from the Latin words relating to birth (nasci, natus, etc.), and carries the sense of a kindred and shared ancestry. Cahill explains the true Catholic notion of how one’s nation relates to others:

In the Christian concept the relations of one’s country or nation to other nations are akin to the mutual relations of different families, so that the nation’s place in the universal society of mankind is somewhat like the position of the family within the nation itself. Just as one’s family affections do not exclude a due regard and real love for members of other families and for the nation at large, so neither does Christian patriotism, even in its most intense form, exclude love and due appreciation of other nations, or zeal for the good of the human race. In fact, these latter are the natural development of a true love for one’s own country, just as the domestic virtues and affections are the natural foundation of Patriotism itself.

In these comments, Cahill provides us with the bridge between these social issues and the New Testament’s testimony to society’s duties towards migrants and non-citizens today.

The Christian dispensation

In 1 Timothy, St. Paul writes:

But if any man have not care of his own and especially of those of his house, he hath denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.

The application is clear. If the nation is a union of individuals and families with a common ancestry, united for the pursuit of their temporal happiness, then a ruler who neglects his people in their distress, and prefers to give succor to outsiders, “hath denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.”

What would St. Paul say to a man who not only neglects his own, but in fact invites outsiders into the household and focuses on them, certainly to the detriment of his own, and even endangering them too?

St. Thomas comments on passage from St. Paul:

And, as Augustine says, we can wish well to everyone, but those who are closer to us are regarded as our principles and, consequently, more worthy of love. Ambrose says that the reason for this is that perhaps those who are not ashamed to receive from their own would be ashamed to receive from others. He has denied the faith by his works, because if he does not observe the faith in regard to those to whom nature has joined him, the result is that he will not observe it in regard to others: they profess that they know God, but in their works they deny him (Titus 1:16).

Similarly, St. John writes:

If any man say: I love God, and hateth his brother; he is a liar. For he that loveth not his brother whom he seeth, how can he love God whom he seeth not? And this commandment we have from God, that he who loveth God love also his brother. (1 John 4.20-1)

This passage instructs us on two key points regarding our relations with non-citizens and strangers.

Abstract ‘charity’

First, we are obliged to love our brother, which—based on the nature of a nation—applies to our countrymen, before it can apply to strangers, and even more before it can apply to an abstract mass of humanity. As Cardinal John Henry Newman wrote:

A man, who would fain begin by a general love of all men, necessarily puts them all on a level, and, instead of being cautious, prudent, and sympathising in his benevolence, is hasty and rude; does harm, perhaps, when he means to do good, discourages the virtuous and well-meaning, and wounds the feelings of the gentle. Men of ambitious and ardent minds, for example, desirous of doing good on a large scale, are especially exposed to the temptation of sacrificing individual to general good in their plans of charity. Ill-instructed men, who have strong abstract notions about the necessity of showing generosity and candour towards opponents, often forget to take any thought of those who are associated with themselves; and commence their (so-called) liberal treatment of their enemies by an unkind desertion of their friends.

Similarly, Dostoevsky wrote of abstract philanthropy towards those with whom we have no actual ties:

‘I love humanity,’ he said, ‘but I wonder at myself. The more I love humanity in general, the less I love man in particular. In my dreams,’ he said, ‘I have often come to making enthusiastic schemes for the service of humanity, and perhaps I might actually have faced crucifixion if it had been suddenly necessary; and yet I am incapable of living in the same room with anyone for two days together, as I know by experience. […] ‘But it has always happened that the more I detest men individually the more ardent becomes my love for humanity.’

Those who are advocating for extravagant immigration policies, which entail granting residency, citizenship and many other benefits to outsiders with whom they will not personally have to deal—and at the expense of their actual fellow countrymen—clearly come under the St. Paul’s condemnation.

The actual duties towards strangers

Second, St. John shows us that we are indeed obliged to give succor to those whom we see, by which we can understand as anyone before us who is in distress, on an individual basis, whether they are citizens or not. This is why, in reference to the Last Judgment, Our Lord refers to himself as a stranger who was or was not taken in, as is the clear message of the parable of the Good Samaritan.

However, while noting that almsgiving from one’s surplus is a matter of strict justice, St. Thomas makes clear that it is normally wrong to deprive oneself and one’s dependents of what is necessary for the sake of imprudent “charity”:

A thing is necessary in two ways: first, because without it something is impossible, and it is altogether wrong to give alms out of what is necessary to us in this sense; for instance, if a man found himself in the presence of a case of urgency, and had merely sufficient to support himself and his children, or others under his charge, he would be throwing away his life and that of others if he were to give away in alms, what was then necessary to him.

It should be clear that what applies to the man in St. Thomas’s example above also applies to the rulers of civil society. They can no more be obliged “to give alms” to strangers, in the form of residency rights, jobs, handouts, citizenship or anything else, whilst neglecting the legitimate rights of their legitimate “children,” the individuals and families of which society is constituted.

These arguments are leaving aside the very real dangers expressed by St. Thomas Aquinas at the beginning, namely:

… that if foreigners were allowed to meddle with the affairs of a nation as soon as they settled down in its midst, many dangers might occur, since the foreigners not yet having the common good firmly at heart might attempt something hurtful to the people.

Such hurt could include anything from welcoming yet more of their own kinsfolk into the nation, to funding or entering wars abroad on behalf of such peoples’ other countries.

Fundamental rights of man in society

While man may be a part of civil society, civil society exists for the sake of man, as Pope Pius XI explains in his 1939 encyclical Divini Redemptoris:

God has likewise destined man for civil society according to the dictates of his very nature. In the plan of the Creator, society is a natural means which man can and must use to reach his destined end. Society is for man and not vice versa. This must not be understood in the sense of liberalistic individualism, which subordinates society to the selfish use of the individual; but only in the sense that by means of an organic union with society and by mutual collaboration the attainment of earthly happiness is placed within the reach of all. In a further sense, it is society which affords the opportunities for the development of all the individual and social gifts bestowed on human nature. These natural gifts have a value surpassing the immediate interests of the moment, for in society they reflect the divine perfection, which would not be true were man to live alone. But on final analysis, even in this latter function, society is made for man, that he may recognize this reflection of God’s perfection, and refer it in praise and adoration to the Creator. Only man, the human person, and not society in any form is endowed with reason and a morally free will. (n. 29)

Pope Pius XI lists a series of rights which God has given to man, including:

The right to life

The right to bodily integrity

The right to the necessary means of existence

The right to move towards his ultimate goal in the path marked out by God

The right of association

The right to possess and to use property.

These rights exist because man has a corresponding duty to use them in the pursuit of his end—eternal happiness.

In debates over immigration, the right to the necessary means of existence, as well as the right to possess and to use property, are of particular importance.

Here, “the right to the necessary means of existence” includes the ability for a man to provide for a family on one salary; and property refers to modest ownership of that which is productive and/or essential (e.g., land, tools, house). It does not refer to non-essential luxuries.

Once again, the reason man has rights to these good is to assist him in attaining the end for which he was created.

These essential goods could be summarized under the heading of “public prosperity,” which Cahill defines as “the sum of the helps and facilities, which are required in order to place private prosperity within the reach of all.” He adds: “Public prosperity is what the State has to provide for the citizens.”

This has great significance for matters such as immigration, as well as differing duties towards citizens and non-citizens.

Prosperity and the problem of immigration

As discussed above, the State is ordered towards achieving that public prosperity which enables ordinary private prosperity for men and families and thus allows them to achieve their proper ends.

This was the topic of the social encyclicals of the nineteenth century and early twentieth century, which were dealing with what was called “the social question.”

This “social question” pertained to a series of obstacles by which unchecked capitalism was driving large swathes of society into a new kind of poverty, in which they lacked even the good enjoyed by the peasantry of pre-industrial society.

Following the Reformation and Industrial Revolutions, productive property and land had been progressively removed from the citizenry. These men now found themselves uprooted and within the “working class,” which was little more than a paid slave class for a minority of wealthy men, who were then (as now) unmoored from a clear sense of natural duty (let alone Christian duty).

This “social question” was made especially urgent due to the false solutions offered by socialism and communism.

Pope Leo XIII painted a bleak—but familiar—picture in Rerum Novarum:

[S]some opportune remedy must be found quickly for the misery and wretchedness pressing so unjustly on the majority of the working class: for the ancient workingmen’s guilds were abolished in the last century, and no other protective organization took their place. Public institutions and the laws set aside the ancient religion. By degrees it has come to pass that working men have been surrendered, isolated and helpless, to the hardheartedness of employers and the greed of unchecked competition. The mischief has been increased by rapacious usury, which, although more than once condemned by the Church, is nevertheless, under a different guise, but with like injustice, still practiced by covetous and grasping men. To this must be added that the hiring of labor and the conduct of trade are concentrated in the hands of comparatively few; so that a small number of very rich men have been able to lay upon the teeming masses of the laboring poor a yoke little better than that of slavery itself. (n. 3)

The purpose of the social encyclicals was to call the leaders of civil society to act in such a way that defended the citizenry from those forces which were enriching themselves at the expense of the common good and the temporal happiness of society—the very aims for which civil society exists.

The question that must be asked by civil rulers—and it should be the Catholic hierarchy that is asking them—is whether mass immigration and open borders furthers those aims or undermines them.

Duties of the virtue of patriotism

As mentioned above, civil society is not something separate to and above the individuals and families which make it up. It just is the union of those parts, ordered towards the temporal happiness of the community.

Patriotism is normally distinguished by Catholic authors from “nationalism,” and is understood to be related to charity and to the virtue of piety. St. Thomas explains that piety refers primarily to God, our parents and to our country, and clarifies the latter:

The worship due to our parents includes the worship given to all our kindred, since our kinsfolk are those who descend from the same parents, according to the Philosopher (Ethic. viii, 12). The worship given to our country includes homage to all our fellow-citizens and to all the friends of our country. (Emphasis added)

The idea that civil society is made up of kindred and those who descend from the same parents is foreign to many today. But the truth is that the rulers of civil society are just as bound by the same duties of piety, patriotism and justice as are those whom they have been chosen to rule.

This has significant implications for the duties of rulers, including in matters regarding immigration policy.

Cahill points out that these duties “so deeply affect the well-being of the citizens,” they are “specially grave obligations.”

The duties of rulers towards the citizens

As discussed above, the state is ordered towards achieving that public prosperity which enables ordinary private prosperity for men and families, and thus allows them to achieve their proper ends.

Following these social encyclicals, Catholic teaching holds that the rulers of civil society, whilst being free to select the means, are obliged to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens, which include the right to improve their situation and not be enslaved by unchecked capitalism.

For the same reason, they are obliged to avoid adopting policies and practices—or tolerating situations and forces—that jeopardize the attainment of these ends.

The first of these duties is to observe the precepts of the natural and divine law, including the laws of the civil society’s constitution, as well as to avoid feathering their own nests and acting for personal advantage.

However, the duties continue. The rulers of society are to safeguard the nation in various ways, including the territory against hostile invasion, as well as industry through hostile infiltration by foreign interests:

We have already referred to the duty of the government to provide for national defence. Under the same heading comes its duty of preserving the integrity of the State and safeguarding its territory not merely against hostile armies, but (what is no less dangerous) against the peaceful penetration of foreign capitalists and syndicates. Hence, it is an elementary duty of the government of a State to safeguard for the people of the State the territorial waters, the land, the mines, the harbours, the fisheries, the waterways, the mills, the railways, etc., and prevent their coming under foreign control.

He continues, applying these duties to the industries:

The same applies to the industries. For a State may suffer disintegration or lose its freedom no less really by economic than by military conquest. In fact, the disintegration which the States suffers by losing control of its fisheries, harbours, mines, mills, etc., is possibly a much more serious evil than the complete loss of a certain province whose people may find their material well-being as well eared under the new State to which they are assigned. But when alien control succeeds in penetrating into the bosom of the State, the public good and well-being of the whole nation is gravely imperilled; and a way is opened for the enslavement of the people by foreign financiers, or even by a foreign State.

There are many other duties imposed upon the civil authority, but they all come back to the same point, which is that they have a duty to act for the common good of the individuals and families of which civil society is constituted.

This duty is the very raison d’être of civil society itself, and so it must necessarily be discharged before the authorities can begin looking to bestow what is due to their own people on strangers.

Mass immigration as an injustice to civil society itself

The situation expressed by Leo XIII continues today.

There is a widespread inability for working people to own their own homes, to accumulate productive property, or to support a family on a single wage.

While such a situation continues, it is a grave dereliction of duty for civil authorities to be turning their attention to strangers. This is made worse when we consider that this attention—particularly in the form of welcoming large numbers of migrants into a country—aggravates the problems of civil society, by increasing the supply of cheap labor and the driving up demand for housing and property.

This aggravation is gravely immoral, even if the rulers intend to act for the alleged common good of the international community, or for the private good of the migrants and non-members of the society themselves.

The problem is not resolved by admitting these non-members into society as citizens. A piece of paper declaring that someone is a citizen does not address the issues raised by St. Thomas above, and its effect on the value of citizenship is akin to devaluing the currency by printing money.

Conclusion—Internationalism

We should conclude by noting that such immigration policies are not only crimes against the civil society itself—which is nothing else than the union of those citizens being wronged and neglected by the authorities responsible for the care of the community.

They are also manifestly part of an ideological agenda against the very existence and concept of civil society itself.

This fact is clear from the arguments made in favor of such policies.

Some arguments may pay lip service to an idea of patriotism, but in fact they replace the idea of a nation with that of a different kind of society—one which is artificial and atomized, and in which the existing parts are interchangeable with parts from elsewhere. This is a denial of the etymology of the word nation itself, whose etymology we have already seen is related to birth and carries a sense of shared ancestry amongst kinsfolk.

However, it is more common to hear arguments based on a denial of the natural reality of the nation, and a rejection of “constructs” such as borders and nationality.

In 1896, Fr. Francis-Xavier Godts explained how this “internationalist” hostility to the idea of the nation and patriotism represents a hatred of country, and an “unholy doctrine” opposed to both nature and religion:

Just as the nature of God is charity or love, so that of Socialism is hatred—hatred towards the earthly country… whose very name they desire to blot out; hatred especially towards the heavenly country, the hope and knowledge of which they are striving to filch away from the unhappy laborers in this land of exile. Hence, the Socialists reject the national flag which each country has made its own; and they adopt instead a red flag, the symbol of death and destruction. Hence, too, they take the name of ‘Internationalists,’ boasting that they have no country and no fellow-countrymen… Their unholy doctrine is as much opposed to nature as it is to religion.

All this points to an inexorable conclusion. Instead of repeating trendy left-wing talking points, which are intended to destroy civil society, and to atomize and homogenize humanity to benefit the profit lines of a globalist capitalist minority, the USCCB would be better served reading the social encyclicals, and finding ways to help our civil rulers fight the social evils of our day.

Let the USCCB help to find ways to work towards an economic climate in which “a wage sufficient [for a worker] to support him and his family” is possible, without his wife working–which Pope Pius XI said was “due in strict justice.”

Let the USCCB help to minimize the obstacles to home ownership, decent standards of food and the modest accrual of property.

Only then will they be discharging their duties to Catholic social teaching, and helping to restore the societal environment in which man can pursue the ultimate and eternal end for which he was created.

Share











