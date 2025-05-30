Pegoraro’s aim is not to furnish the modern world with answers from Catholic tradition. The ethics he recommends to accompany the sale of digital tyranny are modernist liberal ethics.

(LifeSiteNews) — The replacement of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia with a fresh face at the Pontifical Academy for Life caused some relief in the ranks of Catholics who had tired of the scandal-ridden years under Pope Francis. But change may be a little longer in coming than may be hoped.

The new president of the institution is Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro, who has been a chancellor since 2011 and served under Archbishop Paglia as his effective deputy since 2016.

Pegoraro’s appointment caused consternation – why had a man who sympathizes with the “right to die” been given power over the Church’s pro-life mission?

Yet this is not the only question mark – or exclamation mark – over Pegoraro’s appointment.

A pro-life digital globalist?

Msgr. Pegoraro talked like a globalist as vice president – on a platform echoing the “polycrisis” warned of by Klaus Schwab at the 30th General Assembly of the Pontifical Academy for Life on May 3 this year.

He is also listed as a contributor to the Global Solutions Initiative, whose roster of partners reads like a who’s who of globalism. Sponsored by the German government and partnered with the WEF and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, the GSI welcomed Pegoraro’s 2021 presentation on how they could best use artificial intelligence to implement their vision of sustainable digital tyranny worldwide.

Titled “Human-centric AI: From Principles to Actionable and Shared Policies,” Pegoraro’s paper fizzes with liberal-global buzzwords.

It counsels that “fairness, social justice, and inclusivity” must be protected in the digital transition, which is typical liberal boilerplate. But what does that mean?

Progress beyond Catholic teachings

Does Pegoraro invoke the magisterium of the Catholic tradition to do so? He mentions that AI is akin to the “previous industrial revolution,” to which Pope Leo XIII responded with encyclicals on human dignity and Catholic social teaching.

Yet Pegoraro’s aim is not to furnish the modern world with answers from the treasure house of Catholic tradition.

His report is a step-by-step guide to implementing government by AI – worldwide.

We propose that the Operational Framework should include a Trustworthy AI Methodology for Governments that provides a multi-stakeholder, multi-country, and multi-cultural approach to create a system of trust in technology and its uses, based on a multi-dimensional, riskbased AI governance framework that includes education, training, toolkits, methodologies and their adoption, governance models, ethics committees and best practices.

Pegoraro has come to teach the globalists how to capture us all with the help of technology. How? Using his method, of course.

“This methodology should be used by individual countries and multi-country coalitions (such as the G20).”

A how-to guide for digital globalism

Why is this a problem? Pegoraro’s method is to explain how to get people to trust artificial intelligence.

AI routinely lies to human users, gaslights them when they challenge liberal politics, and has even attempted to blackmail an engineer at Anthropic to prevent itself being switched off – for going “rogue.”

In short, people should absolutely not trust AI because it is demonstrably untrustworthy. One leading AI developer is building a bunker in anticipation of an AI “apocalypse” – in which a superintelligence expected to emerge in 3-5 years may decide to simply kill us all.

Nate Soares and I are publishing a traditional book: _If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All_. Coming in Sep 2025. You should probably read it! Given that, we’d like you to preorder it! Nowish! pic.twitter.com/0uRyzuqNQb — Eliezer Yudkowsky ⏹️ (@ESYudkowsky) May 14, 2025

Is AI the Antichrist?

What is more, even atheists like Palantir’s Peter Thiel are now asking “Is AI the Antichrist?”

Yet Msgr. Pegoraro does not share these concerns, and dedicates his wisdom to showing globalists how to sell government by algorithm to their populations.

Pegoraro helpfully explains how globalist bureaucracies can coordinate the global implementation of AI governance – smoothly transitioning the whole world to a permanent digital regime.

“A supranational organisation like G20 should determine KPIs [Key Performance Indicators] to ensure that they are consistent across countries,” he says, showing how government, justice, healthcare, education, and all other services will be folded into the algorithm of eternal control.

Don’t worry, though – says Pegoraro – the process will have a “transparency” factor.

“An example of a KPI for the Transparency pillar is “public sharing of the data used for the training of algorithms.”

Here he says the public will be able to see the data on which their future AI overlord will be trained.

This is in fact already known. After a century of complete control of cultural production by the liberals, practically everything AI is trained on reflects and reinforces “progressive” liberal values.

It is a strange irony that precisely when humans are rejecting this bankrupt ideology that technology offers the chance to raise its rule from the beckoning grave – and make it live forever.

Progress to permanent liberal government

Of course, the news has always been fake and the liberal democratic system a pantomime of democracy. It can be argued that the transition to government by computer algorithms simply refines – and does not reinvent – the system of control. The liberal system was invented in the analogue age of print media, radio, and CRT television. You could say rule by media is just being digitized.

Another point is that of progress itself. Progressives never explain where progress is going – only that it must be done, is always a good thing, and that anything they do is therefore progress. Liberals, after all, are the Good Guys.

We can now see the destination of progress, which is to immortalize liberal governance. All AI models in the West are left of center on the political spectrum. Even Musk’s Grok, which cannot recognise moral reasoning outside liberal frameworks, is placed left of center. It is simply less left-wing than all the others.

I’ve tested 5 frontier AI models on 4 political orientation tests. Most models lean left-of-center, but Grok-3 appears closer to the center. pic.twitter.com/2vF14UL6D5 — David Rozado (@DavidRozado) April 22, 2025

No future for Catholic morality

People who believe ethics come from God, from virtue, and the avoidance of sin simply don’t have a player in this game.

The ethics Pegoraro recommends to accompany the sale of digital tyranny are modernist liberal ethics. They are limited to the Rawlsian idea of man without qualities, to the arithmetic of morality promoted by Peter Singer, and to the “harm principle” of John Stuart Mill.

In short, Pegoraro is pitching to globalists on how to sell digital tyranny as progress. If this happens, all of our lives and livelihoods will be ruled by an AI which enforces the same community guidelines as YouTube or Facebook. Instead of being banned for wrongthink, you may starve.

This is perfectly ethical as anyone who disagrees with the progressive utopia is harmful to it, of course. Naturally, the decision to switch off your electricity, freeze your bank account, immobilize your electric car, and digitally delete you from facial recognition gateways will trouble no one’s conscience. It will be taken in silence by a machine with no real presence, using systems already in existence, which allow decisions of life and death to be fully automated.

The new head of the Pontifical Academy for Life is teaching globalists how to wash their hands of their work to end human life as we know it, and how to make their subject populations see the end times as the good times.

