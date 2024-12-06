Why did the founder of Zionism support the genocide of Armenians?

Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, first offered to buy Palestine with an offer to pay the debts of the Ottoman Empire. When this was rejected, he then agreed to direct the Zionist press to support the massacre of the Armenians.

(LifeSiteNews) — The recent events in Syria have reminded the world how the U.S. and its allies, such as Turkey, will support extremist groups with a long history of butchering historic Christians.

Few remember that the modern Turkish state was founded during a genocide of the people of the first Christian kingdom.

The Armenians adopted Christianity in 300 AD, its king converting 20 years before the Roman Emperor Constantine. 1,600 years later, they would face extermination in a plan conducted with the aid of the founder of modern Zionism, Theodor Herzl.

From Ottoman to Turkey

The Ottoman Empire had ruled for over 600 years until the Turkish Republic abolished it in 1922. The First World War had compounded its losses over the previous decade and modern Turkey was born.

According to the Armenian Embassy in the U.K., “The atrocities committed against the Armenian people of the Ottoman Empire during WWI is defined as the Armenian Genocide.”

The massacres continued after the First World War, and after the Turkish Republic replaced the empire in 1922.

As the Armenian Embassy explains, these massacres were condemned at first in a 1915 joint statement by France, Russia and Great Britain, “where the Turkish atrocities against the Armenian people [were] defined as “new crime against humanity and civilization – agreeing that the Turkish government must be punished for committing such crimes.”

No punishment arrived, despite the eyewitness account of the former U.S. Consul-General George Horton. His 1926 book The Blight of Asia was “An Account of the Systematic Extermination of Christian Populations by Mohammedans and of the Culpability of Certain Great Powers.”

This is a genocide that has been forgotten. There is a list of 32 nations who recognize this genocide. Israel, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are not on it.

Explaining the silence

“Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?” According to German historian Richard Albrecht, Hitler said this in 1939, a mere 16 years after a people was wiped from the map.

As the Armenian National Institute records, “By 1923 the entire landmass of Asia Minor and historic West Armenia had been expunged of its Armenian population. The destruction of Armenian communities was total.”

The father of Zionism and the Armenian genocide

As Haaretz reported in 2015, there is good reason for the silence over this genocide. It is not only because it was committed by a U.S. ally against Christians. It is because the slaughter began in the late 19th century and was aided by the father of modern Zionism – Theodor Herzl.

“How Herzl Sold Out the Armenians” shows how the Zionist Herzl first offered to buy Palestine with an offer to pay the debts of the Ottoman sultan. When this was rejected, he then agreed to direct the Zionist press to support the massacre of the Armenians.

“The Armenian question has occupied the Zionist movement since a mass killing of Armenians was carried out by the Turks in the mid 1890s – prior even to the First Zionist Congress,” Haaretz reported.

“Herzl’s strategy was based on the idea of an exchange: The Jews would pay off the Ottoman Empire’s huge debt, in return for the acquisition of Palestine and the establishment of a Jewish state there, with the major powers’ consent. Herzl had been working hard to persuade Sultan Abdul Hamid II to accept the proposal, but to no avail.”

Rachel Elboim-Dror, for Haaretz, continued, “’Instead of offering the Sultan money,’ Herzl’s diplomatic agent Philip Michael Nevlinski (who also advised the Sultan) told him, “give him political support on the Armenian issue, and he’ll be grateful and accept your proposal, in part at least.”

Herzl did this and also sought to persuade outraged Western leaders to support the ongoing massacre and ethnic cleansing of the Armenians.

JP O’Malley’s 2018 report for the Times of Israel shows how this was done. He also notes that Israel’s relations with Turkey prevent any recognition of the genocide – for political reasons.

As O’Malley and Elboim-Dror explain, European banks were unwilling to finance the sultan due to his persecution of Christians. Herzl sought to help.

In a passage with obvious historical parallels to today, Elboim-Dror wrote that “Herzl also tried to show the West that Turkey was in fact more humane, that it had no choice but to deal with the Armenian revolt this way, and that it aspired to a ceasefire and a political arrangement.”

Why did Herzl do this?

“He felt that it was appropriate to try any means possible to hasten the establishment of a Jewish state.”

The reasons for the forgotten annihilation become clearer the more we remember.

Contempt for Christians

Herzl also sought to approach Armenian leaders. He met one, an “Armenian revolutionary” called “Nazarbek” in London.

This is recorded in another account, written by Philip Weiss, and shows the “contempt” Herzl displayed for the Armenians. Weiss, who runs the “progressive Jewish” outlet Mondoweiss, said in 2009, “Face to face with a man representing oppressed indigenous Asians who faced genocidal forces in their society, Herzl was contemptuous.”

The Turks did not scatter and slaughter the Armenians because they were “Asians.” For “oppressed Asians” you should substitute “Christians.” Why didn’t Weiss say that?

His next sentence is revealing.

“And that Jewish history is still with us. Cultivating the powerful, using financial influence, expressing contempt for an indigenous Asian people – these traits have been hallmarks of the Israel lobby.”

If you say “expressing contempt for Christians” it gives the game away somewhat. Which is why Weiss says “indigenous Asian people” instead, concealing this fact in a pleasingly progressive, third-worldist framing which excludes the religious dimension so incendiary to Christians.

The Zionist project of Herzl was to persuade the Ottoman sultan to donate Palestine to the Jews. We know this place as the Holy Land, of course, as the Lord Jesus Christ was born and lived there.

Herzl and the pope

After Herzl had finally met the sultan in 1901, he went on to press his case to Pope St. Pius X in Rome. Herzl recorded this meeting in his diary, which is touched with the same notes of contempt he displayed to the Armenian leader.

Herzl speaks of the “Swiss lackeys” he passes on the way to his audience with the pope, who is suggested to be simple and deluded – being “a coarse grained village priest, to whom Christianity has remained a living thing even in the Vatican.”

Herzl says the pope was “possibly annoyed by my refusal to kiss his hand.”

This is what he was told by Pius X:

“We cannot prevent the Jews from going to Jerusalem – but we could never sanction it. The soil of Jerusalem, if it was not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ. As the head of the Church, I cannot tell you anything different. The Jews have not recognized our Lord, therefore we cannot recognize the Jewish people.”

The pope asked Herzl, “Does it have to be Jerusalem?”

Herzl replied, “We are not asking for Jerusalem, but for Palestine – only the secular land.”

Yet the Zionism of today has moved its capital to Jerusalem, and claims all the land it desires within and beyond the current borders of Israel for itself on religious grounds.

How did the pope view the Jews beside this claim for “secular land only”?

“I have always been on good terms with Jews,” the pope told Herzl. “Only the other evening two Jews were here to see me. After all, there are other bonds than those of religion: courtesy and philanthropy. These we do not deny to the Jews.”

He explained, with a reference to St. Paul, on whose feast day Herzl had arrived, “Indeed, we also pray for them: that their minds be enlightened. This very day the Church is celebrating the feast of an unbeliever who, on the road to Damascus, became miraculously converted to the true faith.”

The Zionists of today wish to travel their own road to Damascus, but not to convert – but to conquer. This is the vision of Bezalel Smotrich, whose plan to annex the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – and expand “Greater Israel” into Syria and Lebanon has been an open secret since 2017.

Smotrich said earlier this year, “Our great religious elders used to say, that the future of Jerusalem was to extend as far as Damascus.”

Concluding his audience with Herzl, the pope framed the welcome awaiting the Jews in the birthplace of Christ, “And so, if you come to Palestine and settle your people there, we shall have churches and priests ready to baptize all of you.”

Pope St. Pius X was speaking at a time when the Ottomans ruled Palestine. Today, “Holy Land Christians are at threat of extinction” due to the actions of the Zionist state, according to a 2019 statement by Fr. Francisco Patton, Custodian of the Holy Land. Since then, attacks and killings of Catholics and Christians have escalated.

One of the last remaining Christian families in the region of Bethlehem was turned off their land by soldiers and armed Zionists – as Smotrich’s wave of “settlement” began this year.

The United States and the United Kingdom are allied with Turkey in NATO, whose actions in Armenia wiped out over 1.5 million historic Christians. This genocide was whitewashed by the Zionist press, at the behest of Theodor Herzl. His dream was realized in the modern state of Israel, whose practice of contempt for non-Jewish life continues in its campaign to erase the land of Christ of Muslim and Christian presence entirely.

It is important to emphasize that not all Jews are Zionists, of course, and not all Zionists are Jews. Not all Zionist Jews supported this horror. According to Professor Hans-Lukas Kiesler, who wrote a history of the architect of the Armenian genocide, a small Zionist espionage group called NILI “saw the Armenian genocide, and even wrote long reports about it. They saw that this total stigmatization and finally extermination was a process that could also happen with the Jews.”

Yet Kieser continued, “Unfortunately, the silence carried on many decades after the war. So, you had Jews in Israel and the Jews in Turkey who continued to help Turkey deny the Armenian genocide.”

A much more prominent Zionist also spoke out. When Herzl made his bargain with the Ottomans, the French Jewish Zionist Bernard Lazare denounced him in 1899: “How can those who purport to represent the ancient people whose history is written in blood extend a welcoming hand to murderers, and no delegate to the Zionist Congress rises up in protest?”

Lazare resigned from the Zionist Congress in protest. Within 20 years the Balfour Declaration had promised Palestine to the Zionists. Following a long and bloody terrorist campaign, the British left their mandate, and the state of Israel was proclaimed in 1948.

To this day, neither Turkey, the U.K., nor Israel recognize the Armenian genocide. To do so would raise the specter of Herzl, and the power of the Zionist press, who sought to buy one people a homeland through selling the death of another.

