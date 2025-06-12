Tech firms founded by former Israeli intelligence agents use spyware to hack into the private messages of world leaders and influencing Western leaders to get behind Israel's agenda.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This article may seem too esoteric for most LifeSiteNews readers. Its value is that it explains how those preparing the way for the anti-life WEF New World Order and UN Agenda 2030 totalitarianism and thought control, using Israeli military developed software, can now know everything anyone in the world is doing via their smartphones.

That includes how the highest level international, including political, corporate and other leaders, are being spied upon and often blackmailed using the same nefarious software. It has also been an essential tool for Israel’s many assassinations and targeting of merely suspected Palestinian journalists and civilians and their families in Gaza and the West Bank.

The bottom line is that, unless citizens and governments take firm actions to stop sales and use of these usually Israel-connected software programs, all privacy will become a thing of the past. The author thankfully provides a link to solutions from a trustworthy Israeli source at the end of the article.

(LifeSiteNews) — Why do so many Western leaders support Israel? The answer may be on your phone.

In the mire of scandals surrounding the Israeli government, the question of how a state described as “genocidal” retains the support of Western leaders may no longer be a mystery.

Reports from Britain, Europe and the United States reveal how tech firms founded by former Israeli intelligence agents use spyware to hack into the private messages of world leaders – providing leverage against any criticism of Israel’s actions – and influencing Western leaders to get behind Israel’s agenda.

Israeli spyware used against U.S., EU governments

On April 30 Mike Waltz was pictured using an Israeli-designed app to hack and leak confidential Signal chats. The pictures emerged after he was fired from the national security team. Three more sackings followed, as the Trump administration cleared out Israel Firsters pushing the U.S. to war with Iran – at the behest of Benjamin Netanyahu.

READ: Trump admin’s firing of arch-Zionists worries Israeli officials, gives America Firsters hope

Then on May 14 Spain’s left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez replied to questions as to why a bullet contract with an Israeli firm had been canceled.

“We do not trade with a genocidal state,” he said.

On the same day, Giorgia Meloni, the right-populist leader of Italy, condemned the “humanitarian situation in Gaza” caused by Israel’s blockade and assault, which she said was “increasingly dramatic and unjustifiable.”

What do Spain and Italy have in common? Though led by left- and right-wing leaders, both nations are involved in scandals over the use of Israeli spyware against their politicians and journalists

After the Spanish leader’s harsh criticism, the Israeli ambassador to Spain responded with what looked like a threat.

“My government has not yet responded with Pegasus revelations.” This is how El Espanol reported the response of the Israeli charge d’affaires, Dan Poraz.

Poraz is saying Israeli spyware has captured information it can – and may – use to compromise Western political leaders who speak out against Israel.

Below is a Glen Greenwald program on the disturbing influence of the Zionist creators of Palantir and other new surveillance, human targeting and “anti-terrorism” software.

Wikipedia reports that,

Wikipedia reports that,

Greenwald, has, nevertheless, been producing excellent programs exposing the crimes of Israel and the creation of these nefarious software programs.

French, Spanish leaders targeted

Last year, Spanish courts reopened a case investigating attempts made using Israeli spyware to hack into the prime minister’s phone.

A joint investigation with the French authorities confirmed that the ministers of the Spanish and French governments had all been targeted – as well as the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Apple, WhatsApp hacked

Revelations about data breaches emerged in 2019 after WhatsApp and Apple sued Israeli tech firm NSO Group Technologies for designing software to steal user data. Called Pegasus, its use prompted Spanish judges to open an investigation in 2022 – only to close it a year later, following a “complete lack of cooperation” from Israel.

Devil’s Tongue

Another suite of malicious software tools called “Devil’s Tongue” can extract personal and banking details and break encryption on the Signal messaging platform. Devil’s Tongue was traced to Israeli firm Candiru in 2021, following warnings by Microsoft that the malware from the Tel Aviv-based company was being injected into Google’s Chrome browser – and was used to spy on journalists.

Candiru’s Devil’s Tongue targets laptops and personal computers. It was detected almost ten years ago. It is similar to NSO Group’s Pegasus, which targets smartphones.

A campaign called the Pegasus Project was started by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCUR). It published revelations of the hacking of politicians’ phones in the summer of 2021.

Earlier reports from Toronto University’s CitizenLab had shown that Israel-owned iPhone and Android phone hacking had been taking place since 2016.

In November 2021, the U.S. government sanctioned NSO Group and Candiru adding them to a list of “foreign malicious cyber entities,” explaining that:

“These entities developed and supplied spyware” – such as Pegasus and Devil’s Tongue – “to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers.”

The software “enabled foreign governments to … silence dissent … outside of their sovereign borders,” said the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Israeli spyware turns phones, computers into surveillance devices

CitizenLab’s John Railton told Congress in July 2022 that “zero-click” spyware like Graphite, Pegasus and Devil’s Tongue were not only a danger to national security – but can turn your phone or computer into a listening device, record video of you without your knowledge, and send all your data to whoever has bought the tools to do so.

After the Biden administration sanctioned NSO, leaked reports in July 2022 showed the U.S. government was trying to buy the company. Now the company which succeeded where NSO failed is in the hands of a U.S. investment group with ties to U.S. national security.

Used by governments

CitizenLab’s March 2025 report shows this type of spyware has also been used by European governments, as well as those in Mexico, Saudi Arabia – and the U.S.

In 2022, the Times of Israel reported that a U.S. federal agency – the DEA – was using “spyware” called Graphite to monitor the phones of “drug cartels.” The software, made by Israeli company Paragon, can extract data uploaded to a cloud, as well as read WhatsApp messages.

Backdoor into your data

It is a backdoor into your phone, which you cannot see, and you do not have to click on any suspicious file to let it in. It is entirely secret, bypasses encryption, and it permits anyone who has it to see almost anything you have said and saved on your phone. Graphite, developed by Paragon, is just the latest in a series of Israeli-intelligence designed spy apps.

The scandal over its predecessor – Pegasus – has been growing since 2016. The revelations which doomed NSO show the data dangers we face today.

“Pegasus goes far beyond reading messages,” says the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

“Once implanted on a user’s phone, the system can collect a stunning range of information, including photos, emails, contacts, and data transmitted over other apps, like Facebook and WhatsApp. It can even record live audio and video.”

Pegasus was Israeli Spyware 1.0. Developed by NSO, the scandals over its use almost destroyed the company.

Yet the tools developed by specialists from Israel’s digital intelligence unit 8200 have not gone away. They have returned under a new name.

Paragon – the new threat

Paragon Solutions “does not even have a website,” said a 2021 Forbes report on the company behind the no-click spyware which some say is powering the Israeli government’s influence network. A study on Paragon from March 2025 said:

“Paragon Solutions Ltd. was established in Israel in 2019. The founders of Paragon include Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, and Ehud Schneorson, the former commander of Israel’s Unit 8200.”

It was created with the help of former engineers from NSO. How was its Pegasus used in Europe?

Pegasus hacked Spanish, French leaders

In 2022, Spanish judges investigated the alleged hacking of government minister’s phones with spyware made by another Israeli company – NSO Group.

The investigation began in May 2022 when it was discovered that spyware had been used on the phones of leading politicians.

How Pegasus hacked WhatsApp

El Pais reported in 2020 that phone spyware had been used to disrupt a campaign promoting Basque independence, saying 65 political leaders had been targeted. In 2019, WhatsApp’s head Will Cathcart launched a lawsuit against NSO Group.

“In May [2019], WhatsApp announced that we had detected and blocked a new kind of cyberattack involving a vulnerability in our video-calling feature. A user would receive what appeared to be a video call, but this was not a normal call. After the phone rang, the attacker secretly transmitted malicious code in an effort to infect the victim’s phone with spyware. The person did not even have to answer the call.”

Cathcart added that NSO had denied the attacks – “but our investigation found otherwise.”

NSO sanctioned by U.S. for Pegasus

In 2021 NSO was sanctioned by the U.S. government, and its “no-click” spyware banned, after it was discovered 11 State Department officials had been targeted in Uganda.

The Israeli company has “long claimed its software cannot be used to target Americans,” said Haaretz. NSO also claimed its software is only sold to and operated by governments.

Yet the WhatsApp case showed this was not true.

The data harvested from WhatsApp users was not stored by any government, but it was on NSO servers. This fact, denied by NSO, was the reason WhatsApp won its case in December 2024. On May 6, NSO was ordered to pay over $167 million to Meta, owner of WhatsApp.

READ: This father was told Hamas killed his son. He was actually killed by the Israeli military

Apple drops case

Big Tech giant Apple also sued NSO for exploiting iPhone security. Its case was dropped in September 2024, following reports of the “Israeli government’s alleged seizure of files from the maker of Pegasus surveillance app” which disappeared vital evidence.

The abolition of privacy is one dimension of the power of spyware like Pegasus and Graphite. Another is the power this data gives anyone who has it. It is clearly being used to influence and intimidate campaigners, journalists, politicians, election campaigns and even the ministers and heads of state of governments – from Israel itself, and across the West.

Italian scandal over Israeli spyware

This week Euractiv reported that the Italian intelligence agencies had terminated their contract with Paragon Solutions – the makers of Graphite – over public outcry.

Again, “tension” and “conflicting narratives” are emerging over “termination of a surveillance contract linked to alleged spying on journalists and activists.”

Paragon Solutions countered the allegations with a promise of transparency – which was also a threat to expose the workings of Italian intelligence.

This strategy of enforcing silence by leveraging the power of private data shows how Israeli techniques of influence have developed alongside its technology. In 2023, NSO simply refused to respond to the Spanish legal investigation into the illegal hacking of ministers’ phones. Backed by the Israeli government, NSO’s silence was enough to preserve it from accountability for its actions.

Now its successor, Paragon, has gone on the offensive.

Spyware ‘a strategic tool’ of Israeli power

On Thursday, June 12, the first report emerged of two European journalists targeted by Paragon’s spyware – with those behind the attacks still unidentified.

Yet there is not only trouble abroad for Paragon. The company’s sale in December to U.S. private equity firm AE Industrial Partners (AEIP) has sparked outrage in Israel.

Paragon’s “$1 billion exit endangers nation’s security, intel experts say” – as the Jewish News Syndicate reported on June 11. Why?

“Israel’s intelligence community had expressed reservations” about the sale, because “Paragon employs spycraft similar to Unit 8200, from which it draws its leadership and much of its personnel.”

Jnet’s report includes the remarkable charge from Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg, who is also described as “known member of Israel’s intelligence industry.”

Data spy firm ‘founded by Israeli intelligence’

He said that “Ehud Barak and Ehud Schneorson, former commander of 8200, seem to have gone rogue” with Paragon – “and even harmed the security of the State of Israel by taking its best engineers.”

Eisenberg, who is being sued by Barak and Schneorson for his comments about their role in Paragon, accused the two of “undermining the work of the good guys in 8200” and of “burning some of [the] capabilities” of the Israeli cyberintelligence unit.

The sale was not approved by the Israel government, said Jnet, adding it was denounced by former intelligence chiefs as a betrayal of Israel. As Eisenberg explained, “These powerful tools, when not under Israel’s control, may be directed at us. The Israeli brain developed it. This is a strategic tool of the State of Israel.”

Eisenberg said on Israeli TV that Ehud Barak – a former prime minister – “sold strategic assets of the State of Israel in the middle of a war for money.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the sale with an incredulous tweet on June 9.

“To see is not to believe,” he said. “Watch.”

The current Israeli prime minister linked an hour-long report into the Paragon scandal, warning how its sale exposed the methods and technology of Israeli intelligence to the world.

It is an admission that Paragon’s Graphite – and the Pegasus of its forerunner, NSO – are strategic assets of the Israeli state.

“By using similar techniques to those of Israeli intelligence, it risks exposing the latter’s methodologies”, Jnet reported – before adding, “Indeed, this appears already to have happened.”

Jnet refers to the ongoing scandal in Italy – yet this is simply one of many.

Israeli digital influence in the open

The Israeli state and Israeli media are admitting that the spyware scandal reveals Israeli intelligence methods.

It shows how Israeli intelligence – through its unit 8200 – gathers information which is used to undermine and influence political leaders and control the news narrative by compromising journalists.

The revelations about NSO and Paragon reveal how Israel’s high tech digital blackmail system can be used to compel politicians towards unconditional support of Israel – even as their own populations are increasingly horrified by Israel’s actions in Gaza.

With the leading Israeli spyware firm now in the hands of a company with ties to U.S. national security, it seems no-click spyware and the leverage it provides is now a feature – and not a bug – in the Western political program.

A June 3 report by British writer Colin Munro explores how Israeli digital technology can and has influenced elections – even those in the UK itself.

Munro adds that with Israeli intelligence having access to the British prime minister’s personal data may explain why he – and all his predecessors – have expressed zealotic and unconditional support for the State of Israel.

Chillingly, his report shows how even this technology is being superseded by the partnership of Palantir with governments in the U.S. and the UK.

Named after the “all-seeing” mythical stone in the Lord of the Rings, Palantir now has access to formerly private data including health, insurance, online activity and the movement of American and British citizens.

Its data powers autonomous “kill chains” in Gaza for the Israelis, and it is now building a database of every citizen in the United States. This will “fuse government power with private surveillance tech” – and with the Trump administration now linked with the leading Israeli spyware firm, what was formerly a criminal data breach may soon become standard government practice.

If you have been targeted by malicious spyware, see here for help. This may require you to subscribe to Haaretz, but for persons in positions of influence, it would be well worth doing so. A range of tools are available to check your devices for known exploits.

Contact President Trump:

Write or Call the White House – The White House

Contact your congressman and senator:

Find Your Representative | house.gov

U.S. Senate: Contacting U.S. Senators

