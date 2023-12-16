Will the Deep State actually assassinate Donald Trump?

One only has to look at Robert Kagan's recent unhinged rant in The Washington Post, in which he describes a Trump re-election as an America-ending apocalyptic event, to seriously wonder if the Deep State is actually considering the unthinkable.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The 2024 presidential race is not quite fully underway. But as it continues to draw near — the first GOP contest will be held in Iowa on January 15 — an increasing number of predictions are being made about what will take place.

For many months now Donald Trump has had a firm grasp on the Republican nomination. He has never not been more than 30 percent above the rest of the field. In fact, most polls show him to be around 60 percent while Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy have each garnered around 15 percent.

Lawsuits filed by anti-democrat liberals aimed at keeping Trump off state ballots have thus far been swatted down by the court system. And while George Soros-backed New York Attorney Letitia James’s lawsuit has taken a lot of time, money, and energy from the former president, the likelihood that Trump will end up in jail as a result of it seems highly unlikely.

Calling on the Deep State to prevent Trump’s election?

The inevitability of another Trump nomination — and possible electoral victory next November — is something Beltway elites are coming to grips with. Robert Kagan, the neo-con husband of liberal zionist Victoria Nuland, said as much in a recent column for CIA mouthpiece The Washington Post. Nuland is a bureaucratic parasite (what the media calls a “diplomat”) who currently serves in the Biden regime. Her primary job right now is to ensure yours and my tax dollars are funneled to Volodymyr Zelensky’s ever-widening pockets.

Kagan’s article is several thousand words long. It is Exhibit A of why he belongs in an insane asylum. It is an unhinged rant about how Trump will usher in a “dictatorship” if he ever gets re-elected, which, Kagan admits, is looking very possible. Kagan theorizes that if Trump wins the presidency he will “immediately become the most powerful person ever to hold that office.”

Kagan then ominously asks his audience — most of whom are probably intelligence agents — what they are going to do to prevent this from happening. “If we thought there was a 50 percent chance of an asteroid crashing into North America a year from now, would we be content to hope that it wouldn’t?” he wonders. “Or would we be taking every conceivable measure to try to stop it, including many things that might not work but that, given the magnitude of the crisis, must be tried anyway?”

A Trump election might result in “the loss of property and possibly the loss of freedom,” Kagan continues, apparently aloof to the fact that this has been happening to Traditional Catholics, conservatives, and pro-lifers during Joe Biden’s time in office. America is “closer to that point today than we have ever been, yet we continue to drift toward dictatorship, still hoping for some intervention that will allow us to escape the consequences of our collective cowardice.”

Kagan is skilled in the art of deception. What he calls “dictatorship” is actually, as liberals themselves so often say, “what democracy looks like.” A Trump re-election would not be “tyranny” but a reflection of what the popular sentiment of the people currently is. Simply put, if voters are fed up with Biden’s open borders policies, support for Ukraine, and awful record on domestic issues then they have the right to oust him. To describe that as an embrace of communism-light is to merely deflect from the kleptocracy Americans live under and have lived under for decades.

The most disturbing aspect of Kagan’s remarks is not so much his misleading characterization of what a Trump victory in 2024 would mean. It is his own response to the question, “are we going to do anything about it?” Again, Kagan argues that the court system, conservative media, and political leaders like Mitch McConnell have thus far prevented Trump from rising to the top of the GOP field. Only after pointing this out does he say: “We continue to drift toward dictatorship, still hoping for some intervention that will allow us to escape the consequences of our collective cowardice.”

It seems that what he is trying to say with the words “still hoping for some intervention” is to urge the Deep State to assassinate Donald Trump.

That Kagan would make such a brazen suggestion in one of the most powerful newspapers in the country speaks volumes about where the US is at the moment. Others have only speculated on this possibility. He is basically calling for it.

Are we being programmed to accept a Trump assassination?

A possible Trump assassination has been theorized by other political observers as well. Tucker Carlson told comedian Adam Carolla in August he thinks it is a real possibility. “If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man,” he said. “We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously… They have decided — permanent Washington, both parties have decided — that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have him.”

Carlson asked Trump about this himself. Trump simply responded by saying “they’re savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, likewise told Carlson that assassination is the next logical step because Trump cannot be stopped.

“The Deep State does kill people. And that’s their only next move,” he predicted earlier this month.

There are two ways to think about these prognostications. One way is to view them as nothing more than the informed opinions of pundits who are familiar with the way politics and the Deep State operate. Another way is to understand them as a sort of programming tool meant to telegraph what is to come. Of course, that outlook would require one to view Carlson, Jones, as well as Kagan, of being, at least in some way, different wings of the same cabal that influences public opinion at the behest of a small group of powerful puppeteers. Is that actually possible? Maybe.

If Trump were to be assassinated, the America First movement would be without its leader. Having been decapitated, it would likely flail about until breaking into various factions. Who would benefit from that? Quite obviously the establishment wing of the Republican Party, especially the military industrial complex, which has been rallying behind Nikki Haley in her 2024 presidential race.

If Trump somehow does make it to election day alive — and ends up winning — my guess is the Deep State will never forgive him (or the American people) for putting him back in the Oval Office. At that point they would be emboldened to take revenge by collapsing the entire country with false flags, energy grid attacks, and sowing domestic chaos that ultimately leads to civil war. I hope I am wrong about that and that our prayers will prevent such wicked plans from being realized. But perhaps that is what Americans deserve for mocking God with all the sins they allow to take place in their country. If ever there was a time to put our trust in God and not in men, now is that time.

