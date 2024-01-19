Will Trump ask Nikki Haley to be his running mate? Not if America First conservatives get their way

From now until January 23, the day of the New Hampshire primary, expect to see Never-Trump RINOs and liberal globalists coalescing behind Nikki Haley.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Talk of Nikki Haley becoming Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate ended as quickly as it began.

In December, social media was abuzz over news that Trump was asking those closest to him what they thought about Haley, his one-time Ambassador to the United Nations.

That possibility, it turns out, didn’t last more than a few days. Nor was it all that serious.

“Donald Trump’s allies, MAGA media influencers and even his son are sending the Republican frontrunner a message as he begins to ponder potential vice president picks: Don’t even think about choosing Nikki Haley,” Politico reported just days before Christmas.

Among those who have made their opposition to the two-term South Carolina governor known include Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Donald Trump Jr., who referred to Haley as “Hillary Clinton pretending to be a conservative” during an interview with former presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy this week.

Nikki Haley is Hillary Clinton pretending to be a conservative She wants social media users to be registered Totally for open borders and endless war And I’m sure she’d love a central bank digital currency too @VivekGRamaswamy on why he endorsed my father and much more!!! pic.twitter.com/t3TgmBcnyX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has similarly told Newsweek that “Nikki Haley as VP would be an establishment neocon fantasy and a MAGA nightmare.”

Another voice speaking out against Haley is former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

As reported by Politico, Carlson previously told podcaster Tim Pool that he would “advocate against” a Trump-Haley ticket “as strongly as I could.”

And that he has.

On Tuesday this week, Carlson released a 17-minute-long monologue on X attacking Haley after her third-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

Ep. 65 What the results in Iowa mean. pic.twitter.com/fVAObbJWIB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 16, 2024

Not only did Carlson accuse her of being a Democrat-backed plant, but he reminded his audience that her support for lax immigration laws and climate ideology, as well as her calls to end anonymity on social media and tireless backing of Ukraine make her an enemy of America First conservatism.

“The Democratic Party is stuck with two fatally unpopular candidates,” Carlson said. “Their only option at this point is to run a Republican who has the same views as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and that is exactly what they’re doing right now.”

Carlson then noted that Reid Hoffman, who Vox has called “one of the biggest fundraisers in the Democratic Party,” is helping Haley’s campaign.

Last year Hoffman donated $250,000 to a pro-Haley Super PAC. He also gave a million dollars to the pro-abortion, anti-GOP PAC American Bridge, which is run by political hatchet man David Brock.

Carlson also pointed out that Hoffman was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and funded E. Jean Carrol’s lawsuit alleging Trump raped her.

Carlson further theorized that the only way Haley could become the GOP nominee is if Republican voters have no one else to vote for.

“So, the plan works like this: Ron DeSantis drops out after losing a few contests in a row; he simply runs out of money and has to head back to Florida. That could happen. And at that point, liberal donors swing as a block by Nikki Haley, giving her bottomless resources. That’s already happening right now. And then, critically, Donald Trump goes to jail — and that could happen to to be honest. And at that point, bam, Haley wins the Republican nomination by default. Now it’s not a foolproof plan. A lot to go wrong, but at this point, it’s the only plan. It’s all the Democrats have. Joe Biden is going to have a very hard time getting reelected, much less serving another term.”

To support Carlson’s hypothesis, one need only recognize that other moderate, and liberal, billionaires are coming to Haley’s aid.

“[Hoffman] is not the only monied Democratic donor getting behind Haley,” Forbes has reported, “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon—who said he has been in contact with Haley, but stopped short of endorsing her and has not donated to her campaign—urged business leaders and ‘liberal Democrats’ last week to support Haley as ‘a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump.’”

Globalist Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, appeared on CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week to push Haley as well.

“I think if Nikki Haley wins New Hampshire, then I think we got a race on our hands,” he said.

BREAKING: Paul Ryan back on TV to promote warmonger Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) from the World Economic Forum in Davos, claims a lot can happen between now and November and that he knows Nikki will win compared to Trump, he’s paying attention to New Hampshire on Tuesday. WATCH pic.twitter.com/oCWPDpA4EM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 19, 2024

But Ryan knows that the only way Haley will win New Hampshire is if she garners enough support from Democrats and liberals who are eligible to vote in the state’s “open” GOP primary. New York Magazine ran an article titled “The Plan to Get New Hampshire Liberals to Vote for Nikki Haley” that lays out that strategy quite well.

From now until January 23, the day of the New Hampshire primary, expect to see Never-Trump RINOs and liberal globalists coalescing behind Haley. If she wins, it won’t be because Republicans support her. It will be because the media, Democrats, and anti-GOP activists came together to push her over the top. As Tucker Carlson pointed out, her campaign is nothing more than a weapon being used by the Deep State to yet again prevent a Trump election.

Share











