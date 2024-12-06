World Economic Forum pushes digital ID for global metaverse governance: report

When it comes to digital ID, there is no public consensus, only collusion. There is no choice; only coercion and contradiction to confuse our cognition toward total control.

(The Sociable) — Under the banner of establishing global governance in the metaverse, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is pushing digital ID for all users, so all blended reality interactions and transactions can be tracked-and-traced.

Published on November 19, the WEF report, “Shared Commitments in a Blended Reality: Advancing Governance in the Future Internet” expresses the desire to establish global governance in blended reality, which requires digital identity for all users to keep track of their interactions and transactions:

Digital spaces have long been a forum for pronounced cyberbullying, harassment, abuse, exploitation, privacy violation, etc. Physical-digital blended spaces will see exacerbated forms of these issues.

When it comes to future interactions in the metaverse, the report asserts that some people will behave badly and that some people won’t know how to deal with what they experience, and for those reasons, digital ID should be a prerequisite under a global governance framework to ensure user safety.

According to the report, “In blended reality, people cannot ‘unsee’ or ‘un-experience’ interactions. While people cannot unsee or un-experience reality today, the types of spatial experiences an individual could be exposed to bring dynamic, evolving, palpable and visceral experiences. This underscores the urgency of refining and implementing a set of guiding commitments.”

The unelected globalist desire for global governance over the future of the internet is exemplified by what they call “fragmentation” when it comes to how each nation chooses to govern, whether it be a mandate from the people or from authoritarian regimes:

Hardware devices – such as smartphones, biometric and IoT sensors, and XR headsets – play a pivotal role in this transformation by reshaping how individuals interact with the internet and each other. These technologies are blurring the line between online and offline lives, creating new challenges and opportunities that require a coordinated and informed approach from stakeholders for effective navigation and governance.

One example of fragmentation has to do with how different regions regulate data collection and privacy, with a particular focus on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) scheme.

Using GDPR as a starting point, the WEF report says, “Fragmentation of national frameworks can hinder the efficiency and effectiveness of global internet governance and the ability to address transnational issues such as cybercrime, digital trade, online harms, secure and trusted cross-border data flows, and the protection of intellectual property.”

In order to address this so-called challenge, the unelected globalist solution states that “it is imperative to establish a common set of governance commitments that all stakeholders can execute via tailored strategies, approaches and policies that are aligned with jurisdictional values and establish common objectives for cooperation.”

All roads lead to digital ID; this is also true for financial transactions in both the physical and digital worlds, including where they overlap.

The WEF report recommends eight commitments that “stakeholders” should apply to global governance in the metaverse – stakeholders being governments, academics, and civil society – the latter of which consists of NGOs like the WEF itself.

These commitments don’t come from the will of the people; they come from unelected technocrats looking to influence policies from the top-down:

Rallying behind these governance commitments will enable technically and jurisdictionally appropriate governance guardrails to be put in place as individuals start to engage in blended reality experiences and move around immersive spaces – bringing with them their identity, money and digital objects.

It is crucial to explore considerations around addressing the provenance, authenticity and protection of physical and digital assets. This includes data, identity and intellectual property (IP), and other forms of assets to ensure possession, access, transactions, transferability and accountability for individuals, entities and common resources.

Central to global governance in the metaverse, once again, is digital ID, which is also referred to as “identification management” in the WEF report.

According to the report, identification management “involves enabling appropriate and suitable identity access management measures of individuals interacting with information technology (IT) systems to enable governance through such systems. This might include, as necessary, aspects of personal identity, digital identity, entities or digital assets and their associated ownership.”

The authors claim that digital identity is necessary for:

Employing traceability and visibility mechanisms to implement appropriate enforcement, redress and remediation.

In this way, digital ID is being pushed forth as a something that will protect individuals, rather than addressing all the ways it can enslave them.

Apart from tracking every interaction, another major part of this digital ID scheme for the metaverse includes an agenda for complete traceability of all transactions.

They call this empowerment.

Empowerment through traceability and control: This involves enabling the attribution of lineage and authenticity of digital and physical interactions and assets.

Keeping in mind that total traceability and control is not just for the digital realm, but also the real world and where the two intersect, the WEF report says that “tracing the ownership and transfer history of assets through mechanisms like distributed ledger technology or digital certificates” will create a chain of custody.

This chain of custody includes:

Authenticity : establishing proof of personhood and humanity, especially in the context of AI-generated assets and digital representations

: establishing proof of personhood and humanity, especially in the context of AI-generated assets and digital representations Proof of value : establishing verifiable and quantifiable value for both physical and digital asset

: establishing verifiable and quantifiable value for both physical and digital asset Proof of ownership : clear assignment and verification of ownership

: clear assignment and verification of ownership Proof of transaction: comprehensive records for transaction history and settlement

In other words, there is to be no distinction between the physical world and the digital one when it comes to buying and selling.

Every transaction, every change of ownership, everything of value must be digitally tracked and traced and tied back to a person’s digital ID.

Another way in which digital ID is essential to the unelected globalist agenda is to deal with what they call misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech, which is lumped in a category for the metaverse called “experience moderation.”

Experience Moderation – Content and conduct moderation: Prioritizing thoughtful content and conduct moderation that respects human expression while addressing the challenges of harmful content, harassment, misinformation and disinformation, and other harms while ensuring user safety and championing algorithmic accuracy and transparency

But what type of content do these unelected technocrats consider to be harmful?

For starters, if you question any official narrative having to do with climate change, you are spreading hateful and harmful misinformation and disinformation.

If you don’t agree with public health mandates, you are expressing views that harm user safety.

And with a digital ID, if you don’t comply, you can be shut off from goods and services, like we saw with vaccine passports.

Then, in a strange turn of events, the report also mentions the right of the people to not participate in this digital scheme.

The authors call this “Preservation of Choice”:

Preservation of choice: This involves endorsing the development of governance that respects digital autonomy, emphasizing that everyone has the fundamental option to limit or abstain from digital engagement without facing exclusion from essential services such as healthcare, education, utilities, means of communication, emergency response, transport, etc.

But how can an individual have “preservation of choice” when digital ID is required for all interactions – be they online, offline, or in between?

The authors say, “Championing the dignity of choice for nondigital interactions and ensuring that this choice does not preclude access to essential services – this may be accomplished through modernizing infrastructure for processes that enable members of society to reap the benefits of emerging technologies without necessarily needing to interact with them.”

They also add, “Recognizing and affirming the rights to autonomy, agency, mobility and access to information as fundamental human rights in both digital and physical spaces. This includes the right to move and choice of residence, and the ability to seek and impart information through any media, regardless of frontiers (Article 13 and Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights).”

However, all this talk about being able to opt-out of the digital gulag system, along with having the right to move about and having the right to access information, is completely contradicted by everything the WEF and other unelected globalist entities have been pushing for over the years when it comes to digital ID:

This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.

Digital identity is the nexus to an interoperable metaverse. It enables accountability and the capacity to traverse worlds with minimal friction.

Apart from acknowledging that digital ID is exclusionary in nature, the WEF flat-out admits that vaccines passports are a form of digital ID.

According to the WEF report, “Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries,” published in February, 2022, “The COVID 19 pandemic has led to a heightened focus on the power of medical data, specifically so-called vaccine passports.

“These [vaccine] passports by nature serve as a form of digital identity.”

Getting back to the metaverse, the WEF has stated time and time again that digital ID will be central to your daily life and that digital ID will be the “nexus to an interoperable metaverse.”

“A person’s metaverse identity will be central to their day-to-day life.”

If your metaverse identity is supposed to be central to your daily life, and if digital ID is supposed to be the nexus to an interoperable metaverse, how in the hell can they claim there is still a “preservation of choice” for those wishing to opt out?

In a weak attempt to give some consolation to the paradox they invented, the unelected globalists at the WEF are saying in the latest report that there should be a system in place that allows for the deletion and erasure of an individual’s private data after having gone through a process of review, updates, and transfers.

The report describes this with the acronym RUTDE:

Review, update, transfer, deletion and erasure (RUTDE): Enabling comprehensive architecture, processes and privacy controls facilitates: Building IT systems to support the review, update, transfer, deletion and erasure of individuals’ information

Providing documentation, structured processes and supporting information for individuals to manage their digital footprints, including the option to request, review, update, transfer and delete personal data from platforms

But wait a second! Why should we have to manage our “digital footprints” if we have already chosen to opt-out in the first place?

Why would we need to request, review, update, transfer, or delete our personal data if we never consented at the outset?

The whole thing reeks of public-private partnership overreach.

They say we can opt-out of the metaverse digital ID data collection scam while simultaneously telling us that doing so would be close to impossible.

It’s the same type of logic that said nobody forced you to take the experimental gene therapy jab, but if you didn’t, you could lose your job, your freedoms, your livelihood – all of which runs contrary to all previous human rights agreements.

When it comes to digital ID, there is no public consensus, only collusion.

There is no choice; only coercion and contradiction to confuse our cognition towards total control.

