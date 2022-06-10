‘Biden’s Betrayal: Destroying Our Military’

TUCSON, AZ, June 10 – Contact: [email protected] or 520-777-7092

President Joe Biden is using COVID to engineer a systematic destruction of America’s military and national security through a purging of the most experienced and well-trained personnel and replacing them with “woke” indoctrinated extreme leftists who place ideology before God, Corps, Duty, Honor, and Country, according to former generals, high ranking officers, military rights attorneys, military and civilian physicians, and America’s leading health watchdog, Truth for Health Foundation.

“Biden’s betrayal of our military with unlawful orders for all service members to be vaccinated with the experimental EUA COVID shot is weakening our military, jeopardizing national security and putting every American at risk,” says Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity aimed at defending medical truth and individual medical freedom.

This alarming betrayal of our national defense has prompted Dr. Vliet and Truth for Health Foundation to call a press conference on June 14, Flag Day. The press conference will be live-streamed at 12pm NOON Eastern Time USA on this website. Key speakers include:

General Thomas McInerney

General Paul Vallely

Lt. General Rod Bishop

Lt. Col. Peter C. Chambers, D.O.,

Attorneys Todd Callender and Mike Rose

As a result of Biden’s attack on the military, there have been deaths, injuries and medical damage/disability from the shots, plus service members being forced out of the military, many without due process, causing dire consequences to America. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Military leaders and attorneys will expose how military service members are being persecuted under cloak of military secrecy and “shadow policy” for objecting to the experimental COVID shots, for filing religious exemptions, for filing medical exemptions, and for refusing this unlawful order. Additionally, high ranking officers will reveal how Biden is yielding to the globalist agenda by replacing America’s experienced soldiers with woke-indoctrinated novices, severely impacting American military readiness and national security.

America’s sons and daughters who stepped up to defend our Constitution and our freedom are paying a high price with their own Constitutional rights trampled upon by the very top Command officers who took an Oath to defend our Constitution. If our military service members are being abused to this degree, and forced out of the military for simply requesting religious or medical exemptions to an experimental vaccine, who will stand in the gap and defend your rights? Our military members defend us. They deserve our support to defend them now against medical tyranny by their own Command. We must nowstand against tyranny and protect the freedoms endowed by our Creator and enshrined in America’s founding documents.