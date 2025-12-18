1 day left: Our mission to shine light in the darkness depends on you!

If you want to help us protect innocent babies, secure freedoms for our children, and see Satanic tyranny defeated by the reign of Christ, please support us before our campaign ends.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Our civilization is under attack from powerful enemies who hate everything good.

They want the reign of Satan to triumph over the kingdom of Christ.

They want babies to die, families to be broken, children to be corrupted, and souls to be lost. They work to populate Hell, just as we work to populate Heaven. But a powerful obstacle still stands in their way: independent pro-life, pro-faith, pro-family, and pro-freedom media like LifeSiteNews.

That’s why we shouldn’t be surprised that LifeSiteNews came under direct attack this year.

A small group of bad actors staged a coup and tried to take over our organization.

By the grace of God, their evil scheme was completely defeated. And their failed attempt has succeeded only in leaving us stronger and more determined to win than ever before.

The motives of those involved in this coup are known only to God, and I won’t speculate on them here. But I do believe that if their plan had succeeded LifeSiteNews’ voice would have fallen silent.

And without voices like ours the forces of evil will have free reign in our world.

That’s why I expect more attacks will follow in the future. And that’s why I am determined we will gain the victory!

The failed coup hit LifeSiteNews hard.

Donations collapsed when it looked like bad actors had taken over.

Our reserves, carefully set aside for an emergency, allowed us to pass through the crisis without needing to cut any essential work.

But we must raise the full amount this campaign or face difficult decisions in the new year.

LifeSiteNews is 100 percent dependent on donations from our readership. We don’t receive money from governments, international organizations, or special interest groups.

This keeps us free. But it also means we MUST meet our quarterly income targets each campaign.

Your donation to LifeSiteNews is an essential contribution to the great battle of good vs evil that is being fought right now.

Our enemies are fighting God, nature, and truth. They can never win in an outright attack. That’s why their methods are always so underhand.

Evil thrives in darkness. LifeSiteNews shines the light of truth.

Evil thrives in secrecy. LifeSiteNews exposes evil to public view.

Evil thrives in disunity. LifeSiteNews brings people together in the truth.

And in unity we find strength.

LifeSiteNews is a worldwide family of tens of millions of men and women like you. Together we are fighting in a great crusade for life, faith, family, and freedom.

The future of our civilization depends on the outcome of this battle.

And there is only one day left to join our crusade this year.

Do you want to see:

innocent babies protected,

families flourishing,

fundamental freedoms secured for our children,

the sick and elderly receiving the care they need,

Satanic tyranny defeated by the reign of Christ?

If so, please support LifeSiteNews before this campaign ends. Together we will be unbreakable.

One day this war will end. And when it does all those who fought will be remembered as heroes.

Thank you for being among them!

Yours sincerely in Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. There is so much evil in the world that good people can feel paralyzed. But remember: lies are always defeated by truth.

If we get the truth out – we win.

And we can get the truth out further and faster if we work together.

That’s why your donation to LifeSiteNews is so important.

John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada's largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

