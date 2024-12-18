1 day left – Your support can make a difference today!

With just one day left on our 2024 Christmas Campaign and over 50 percent of our goal still to reach, we need your help more than ever to preach the message of hope in our increasingly secularized world.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,

There is only one day left in our major Christmas campaign and only 52 percent of the goal has been reached!

That is still a substantial sum received. As always, we are tremendously grateful for the generosity of all those who have donated thus far.

We have been here before during past Christmas campaigns. Readers still managed to get us past the goal with amazingly generous donations during and just after Christmas week that kept coming in, so we are not yet panicking but are naturally concerned.

As usual, we emphasize: if many of LifeSite’s readers and subscribers give just $10 dollars or more, the goal would easily be reached and surpassed. Simple math proves that.

There are that many of you reading LifeSiteNews every day.

Also, there are always those who give more to make up for those who cannot give or can only give a little.

Please visit give.lifesitenews.com to make your donation or to receive the information needed to send a check or to make a Bitcoin donation. We have made this a simple process.

The entire LifeSiteNews team is fervently hoping and praying that more of you will repeat the past miracles we have seen at the end of this, the most important of our annual quarterly campaigns.

Never in LifeSite’s history has there been such great need for the reporting that we do.

That is no exaggeration or just a typical campaign slogan.

As you have undoubtedly noticed, the world seems to have gone mad, there are very few trustworthy information sources and yet, there are many signs of hope. There are dramatic, long-overdue, positive changes in governments occurring and soon to occur in the months ahead. The Trump election result is the biggest one, but there are also thankfully strong rumblings of dramatic change in Canada and across Europe.

The people have had enough and are rebelling against the godless, corrupt establishment rulers who have betrayed them again and again.

Above all, a great spiritual hunger is growing which could, please God, develop into a major wave of conversions back to Christ in many nations. Many are beginning to see that there is nowhere to turn to but to Jesus Christ, and His Christian civilization that has proven to provide the answers to all our deepest needs.

The Child who changed everything has been and IS the Prince of inner and worldly peace. He is whom the world now needs more than anything else. LifeSiteNews is committed to doing and promoting HIS WILL on life, faith, family, and freedom.

Please, if you have already donated or cannot donate, pray for the success of this campaign that can sustain this unique work for God. We truly value and depend on those prayers.

Even though there is only one day left in the campaign that does not limit you from donating after tomorrow and even into January, as many usually do as part of their year-end giving.

Once again, please donate to give.lifesitenews.com

On behalf of the entire LifeSiteNews team, and many mostly young families who are dependent on your generosity, May the Child who changes everything sustain you and your family members and bring you much joy this Christmas.

Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











