10 reasons why the FDA approval for Pfizer jab isn’t about health, but about forcing people to take the shot

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(LifeSiteNews) — The announcement yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it has granted full approval to Pfizer for its Covid-19 vaccine is not surprising to many people who have been watching all of the Operation Warp Speed fast-tracking, moving of barriers, and rule-bending for vaccine makers. Here are 10 reasons why the FDA “gold standard” stamp of approval doesn’t mean anything about protecting citizens’ health and safety but has everything to do with erasing liability and giving governments and businesses the gumption to coerce injections on employees and consumers.

1. It’s still experimental – Pfizer’s clinical trials don’t end until May 2023

Some people think that the FDA approval means that Pfizer’s shot is no longer experimental. That’s not the case. Every Covid shot, including Pfizer’s, is less than a year in use and still experimental by definition. Pfizer’s vaccine, like Moderna’s is based on a “novel” experiment using messenger RNA that hijacks human cell machinery to produce spike antibodies. There’s never been anything like it used in humans before and this vaccine rollout is a giant experiment – whether you call it that or not.

The fact is, Pfizer’s clinical trials don’t end until May 2023. FDA-approval usually requires letting clinical trials run their course but granting an emergency use authorization (EUA) – the sort of thing that allows doctors to try experimental drugs on a patient because he is dying anyway — is a different game altogether. And Pfizer’s EUA extends to 12-year-olds whose odds of dying from Covid are significantly less than getting hit by lightning.

More questions are emerging everyday about what the long-term effects of the Pfizer Covid jab will be on the immune system, on Covid, on chronic disease, on fertility, and so on. Given that no-one knows the answers to these questions the jab is obviously still experimental.

2. COVID jab mandates violate fundamental human rights

When some people hear that an injection is still experimental, they pause. Some might hesitate to issue vaccine mandates because it would be in violation of the Nuremberg Code. After the horrific atrocities of Nazi experiments on Jews in World War II were exposed, the world accepted the Nuremberg Code which said that we as humanity would never, ever coerce people into medical experiments against their will again.

Some people don’t want to break codes like that. The EUA status itself forbids mandates. But “approval” doesn’t. So Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci’s gangs didn’t advertise that the shots were experimental and now they’ve just changed the process to make something experimental sound not-so-experimental.

3. There’s a history of medical disasters to consider

Many people still remember medical horrors like Thalidomide and DES – experimental drugs that doctors cavalierly doled out like bubble gum until thousands of babies started being born with malformed limbs and young girls started getting rare vaginal cancer years and years after they were exposed to the experiment.

There have been disasters with vaccines in the past, too. A vaccine for the swine flu pandemic of the 1970s is a considered a public health debacle because hundreds of people developed the neurologically disabling condition, Guillain Barré Syndrome.

The lessons of medical hubris in history are forgotten quickly though, and another 2009 experimental swine flu pandemic vaccine led to more than 1,400 documented cases of narcolepsy – a devastating brain disorder that causes its victims to collapse into sleep multiple times throughout the day – mostly among children.

In 2017, Sanofi Pasteur was forced to yank its new Dengvaxia vaccine off the market after it killed several hundred children by making them experience a worse version of dengue fever than if they’d never been vaccinated at all. The Dengvaxia fiasco led to dozens of public health figures being indicted for “reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.” Do you think that can’t happen again?

4. There has been no external review of the Pfizer jab

There was a lot of blathering from public health types like Anthony Fauci about “transparency” in the FDA review process for Covid vaccines. In ordinary circumstances, this would involve bringing outside experts to the table and opening the data books.

That didn’t happen here. The FDA approval appeared uncontested because they simply skipped the bit where people contest.

“[W]e have no idea what the data looks like,” the British Medical Journal quoted Kim Witczak, a drug safety advocate who serves as a consumer representative on the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee, a few days ago.

In June, Witczak had circulated a petition signed by herself and at least 30 other health professionals opposing the FDA process which they said “removed an important mechanism for scrutinizing the data” by disallowing external review.

“If the FDA listens to us, they won’t give serious consideration to approving a Covid-19 vaccine until 2022,” she told the BMJ.

5. All we have is six months of incomplete data

The reality is that Pfizer set up its trials to last two years and now approval has been granted based on just six months of incomplete data. If you look at the public heath nightmares that happened before – in most cases, it took longer than six months for the problems to emerge. The narcolepsy signal didn’t emerge until two years after the vaccine was doled out and it wasn’t confirmed until years after that. Data sifting takes time and if people are blinded to seeing disaster signals they don’t want to see, it takes even more time. If there are big problems with Pfizer’s vaccine, it will be a long time before public health admits to them.

6. There are no control groups in this global experiment

“It is already concerning that full approval is being based on 6 months’ worth of data despite the clinical trials designed for two years,” the FDA’s own regulator Witczak said in the BMJ. “There is no control group after Pfizer offered the product to placebo participants before the trials were completed.”

High schoolers understand the importance of controls in trials and Pfizer erased their controls and gave everyone the shot just months in to the experiment so that no real outcomes can be measured. If there are long-term adverse event to be detected, you won’t see then in Jen Psaki’s “gold standard” approval process that has no controls. Now, the unvaccinated are the only control group left to erase and there seems to be an urgency to do that.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1058194 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

7. The immunity the jabs may have provided appears to be waning

The FDA’s approval letter repeats Pfizer’s early claims that its vaccine is “95% effective.” That was a dodgy, disputed figure to begin with considering it was talking about population protection and not protection to the individual who gets the shot who would have nothing like the sort of shield against infection that the 95% conjured up. The tens of thousands of breakthrough infections of Covid in fully vaccinated individuals is testimony of that.

It’s a huge problem that Peter Doshi, a senior editor at the BMJ calls the “elephant named waning immunity.” He cited Israel’s Ministry of Health from early July showing Pfizer’s vaccine was just 65% effective, which late July had dwindled to just 39% where Delta is the dominant strain. Apparently the downward trend is continuing. Considering that the FDA’s own expectation is of “at least 50%” efficacy for any approvable vaccine. In terms of the vaccine “working,” the FDA has violated its own low standards to fast-track approval for this vaccine and they haven’t told us why.

8. Pfizer never publicized troubling results from animal trials

Witczak’s group also called on the FDA to require a “more thorough assessment of spike proteins produced in-situ by the body following vaccination — including studies on their full biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, and tissue-specific toxicities.”

It should astonish people that they haven’t done that. Pfizer did do at least one biodistribution study of the lipoprotein in its vaccine (leaving out the key mRNA ingredient) in injected animals. It didn’t publicize the results which showed that vaccine ingredients meant to stick in the muscle at the injection site instead migrated all over the animals’ bodies into every organ tested and especially to the ovaries. Not great data for a mass marketing campaign.

9. Wave of vaccine mandates issued in response to FDA announcement

The whole FDA stamp of approval is merely a facilitator for forcing shots on unwilling Americans. The fallout was seen immediately with a wave of vaccine mandates from companies, universities and organizations who were waiting for the final FDA authorization that would assuage any nigglings of conscience or fears of legal reprisal. This FDA stamp gives them the full green light to impose their will on others and to abuse medical freedom of conscience and the universal principle of informed consent.

Right after the FDA’s ruling, the Pentagon said it would be requiring all U.S. troops to get vaccinated. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio chose Monday too, to announce that all New York City public school workers must be vaccinated by September and won’t have the choice to do regular testing instead.

If there was any doubt that the FDA stamp had nothing had nothing to do with safety and effectiveness and everything to do with forcing shots and mandates, Biden made it clear in his special announcement Monday. “I’ve imposed vaccination requirements that will reach millions of Americans,” he said. “Today I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people. If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader a state or local leader who has been waiting on FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that; require it. Do what I did last month: call on your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements.”

10. Pfizer is a career criminal with a rising tide of victims

It’s funny how Biden and his lackeys are calling for “strict requirements” for experimental subjects (soon this will be children even younger than 12), but they have no strict requirements for hypergluttonous corporate offenders like Pfizer which has repeatedly violated the law and experimental ethics, harming countless people.

Pfizer has the track record of paying out the largest ($2.3Billion) settlement in U.S. history for illegally promoting drugs known to have dangers.

Pfizer’s latest injectable already has a laundry list of side effects that have been linked to more than 9,000 reported deaths, 12,358 permanent disabilities and 36,665 hospitalizations – which by all accounts are a vast underestimate of the true damage. There is no evidence that the FDA has investigated the majority of these reports.

Already Covid vaccines have been linked to unexpected side effects including rare and lethal blood clots and paralyzing Guillain Barré Syndrome. Just last week, the FDA said it was looking at Moderna’s vaccine for its elevated risk of potentially fatal myocarditis in especially, young people. Do we really think this problem is not affecting Pfizer’s vaccine as well? How many other side effects affects are yet to be discovered?The truth is, Pfizer is a career fraudster and huckster that’s knowingly and illegally promoted its toxic wares in the past – the FDA stamp of approval only makes it clear that the agency and Biden are aiding and abetting it.

Share











