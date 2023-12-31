10 ways Justin Trudeau made Canada even worse in 2023

After 8 years of an overbearing Liberal government, Canadians are ready to be liberated from Justin Trudeau's anti-freedom, anti-family, and anti-life agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — Many Canadians have woken up this year to find themselves living in the dystopian nation that is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada.

According to polling, Canadians ranked Trudeau as the most disliked prime minister in 55 years. Countless other polls reveal Trudeau’s decline in popularity, with 371,169 Canadians calling for him to step down before the next election.

How did Trudeau finally lose popularity with Canadians after serving as prime minister for 8 years? Perhaps the destructive nature of his policies have finally been realized by Canadians. Or maybe the rising cost of living has caused Canadians to wake up to the reality of Trudeau’s Canada.

In any case, here are ten ways Trudeau and his government have destroyed Canada this year.

10. Destroying the integrity and morality of the Canadian military

In June, the Canadian military was roundly condemned for “raising the pride flag” in honor of the “2SLGBTQI+ communities.”

The same month, Canadian troops in Latvia were forced to purchase their own helmets and food when the Trudeau government failed to provide proper supplies, instead spending their resources on Danish soldiers. Weeks later, Trudeau lectured the same troops on “climate change” and disinformation.

In November, officials admitted that the nation’s military is shrinking to dangerously low numbers as Trudeau continues to push the LGBT agenda on Canadian soldiers. In addition to low recruitment, the military is struggling to retain soldiers.

A Canadian Armed Force member previously told LifeSiteNews that between the COVID vaccine mandates and pushing the LGBT agenda, Canadians soldiers have lost confidence in the military.

9. The seemingly never-ending Trudeau Foundation scandal

The Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, named after Justin’s father, has undergone increased scrutiny regarding its connection to China this year.

In late September, MPs from the House of Commons unanimously voted to have the country’s Auditor General investigate the $125 million taxpayer endowment given to help found the Trudeau Foundation in 2001.

This investigation came just months after Canadian MPs from the House of Commons Public Accounts voted to begin an examination after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation alleged to be connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Following the release of this report, the entire board of directors, including the president and CEO, resigned.

Since then, Conservatives have accused Trudeau’s Liberal government of having ignored foreign interference because it was to their political benefit, an accusation that was only made more poignant when Trudeau appointed a “family friend” to be the “independent” investigator into alleged Chinese election meddling

8. Giving a carbon tax exemption, but only for Liberal-voting Canadians

In October, Trudeau announced he was pausing the collection of the carbon tax on home heating oil for three years, a provision that primarily benefits the Liberal-held Atlantic provinces. Most Canadians heat their homes with clean-burning natural gas, a fuel that will not be exempted from the carbon tax.

The biased exemption was roundly condemned by Canadians as well as many politicians, including Premiers Tim Houston of Nova Scotia, Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Doug Ford of Ontario, Danielle Smith of Alberta, and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, who called for a carbon tax relief for all Canadians.

The carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost individual Canadians hundreds of extra dollars annually despite government rebates.

The increased costs are again expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of Canadians paying $170 per tonne by 2030.

Despite both Canadians and politicians supporting carbon tax exemptions for all, Trudeau and his government refuse to provide relief to Canadians.

7. Stripping Canada of her Christian heritage

In May, following the Coronation of King Charles III, the Trudeau government redesigned the Canadian crown that sits on the Royal Coat of Arms by removing all religious symbols.

The new design removed all religious symbols, replacing crosses and fleur-de-lis with maple leaves, snowflakes, and stars. The move caused some to accuse the Liberal Party of politicizing the symbol of the Crown and the Royal Coat of Arms.

This change is not Trudeau’s first attempt at removing religious symbols from Canada, despite the fact he is a baptized Catholic. In 2019, the government of Quebec passed a bill forbidding civil servants to display religious symbols on their persons while at work.

Additionally, Trudeau was forced to admit that “Christmas is not racist” following a Canadian Human Rights Commission report claiming that holidays such as Christmas and Easter are forms of discrimination and religious intolerance, and that observing the birth of Jesus Christ is “an obvious example” of a type of religious bias that is rooted in colonialism.

6. Restricting Canadians right to bear arms

This month, the Canadian federal government’s controversial gun grab bill, C-21, which bans many types of guns including all handguns while mandating a buyback program for certain rifles and shotguns, became law after Senators voted 60- 24 in favor of the bill.

In May, it passed in the House of Commons. After initially denying the bill would impact hunters, Trudeau eventually admitted that C-21 would indeed ban certain types of hunting rifles.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, along with premiers from no less than four additional provinces, opposed C-21. But, as with the carbon tax, the concerns of Canadians seemed to be of no concern to Trudeau.

5. Driving up food prices for Canadians through climate regulations

According to a November report, food costs for a family of four in Canada will increase by $700 in 2024 along with increases in household expenses like rent and utilities.

At the time, Canadian Taxpayer Federation Director Franco Terrazzano told LifeSiteNews, “The carbon tax makes grocery prices more expensive.”

“When Trudeau’s carbon tax makes it more expensive for farmers to grow food and truckers to deliver food, his carbon tax makes it more expensive for families to buy food,” he explained.

The report should not come as a surprise to Canadians considering a September report by Statistics Canada revealing that food prices are rising faster than the headline inflation rate – the overall inflation rate in the country – as staple food items are increasing at a rate of 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

4. Wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on promoting the LGBT agenda

In June, the designated month of gay “pride,” the Trudeau government pledged $1.5 million in what it claims is “emergency funding” for “pride” month to fund increased security to organizations running parades.

Later in June, records revealed that the Liberal government gave $12 million for “pride” events during COVID lockdown years.

3. Blocking Canadians from viewing and sharing news on Facebook and Instagram

In June, Trudeau’s internet censorship law, Bill C-18, the Online News Act, was passed by the Senate. This law mandates that Big Tech companies pay to publish Canadian content on their platforms.

As a result, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocked all access to news content in Canada, while Google has agreed to pay Canadian legacy media $100 million under the new legislation.

Critics of Trudeau’s recent laws, such as tech mogul Elon Musk, have commented that the legislation shows that “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada.”

Musk made the comments after the nation’s telecommunications regulator announced that due to new powers granted to it via the Online Streaming Act, certain podcasters will now have to “register” with the government.

2. Promoting increased access to abortion and spending taxpayer dollars to kill unborn Canadians

Like his father, Trudeau is a staunch supporter of killing unborn babies, and 2023 was not an exception. In January, Trudeau affirmed a woman’s “right to choose” when he was confronted with abortion victim photography on the streets of Hamilton, Ontario.

Additionally, Trudeau’s 2023 budget included a $36 million fund for abortion while at the same time including text which blasted America’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Liberal government also promised it would supply American women with abortion pills if the pills were banned due to the country’s new pro-life laws.

1. Making Canada a leading provider of euthanasia worldwide

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) lethal injections, which accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year, and a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

While the numbers for 2023 have yet to be released, all indications point to a situation even more grim than 2022.

The most recent reports show that MAiD is the sixth highest cause of death. But, in typical Trudeau fashion, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022. When asked why MAiD was suspiciously left off the list, the agency explained that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia as the primary cause of death, not the actual cause of death.

Sickeningly, on March 9, 2024, MAiD is set to expand to include those suffering solely from mental illness. This is a result of the 2021 passage of Bill C-7, which first allowed the chronically ill – not just the terminally ill – to qualify for so-called doctor-assisted death.

The expansion of euthanasia to those with mental illness even has the far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) concerned. Dismissing these concerns, a Trudeau Foundation fellow actually called Trudeau’s euthanasia regime one of “privilege,” assuring the Canadian people that most of those being put to death are “white,” “well off,” and “highly educated.”

