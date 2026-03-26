12% short! We are near the deadline, help make the difference for life, faith and freedom

With hours left in our Spring Campaign, we need your help to keep our courageous reporting on the culture and the Church alive.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

I need to be direct with you.

If you want to see LifeSiteNews’ truth-focused and faith-driven reporting continue, we need your help now.

So far we are still 12 percent away from the target for our Spring Campaign.

Will you help us get over the line TODAY?

Donate Today!

This target isn’t just a number. It’s what we need in order to maintain our current operations for the next quarter.

And if we don’t make that target, we won’t be able to maintain those current operations at the same level.

What will that mean?

When politicians like Ted Cruz decide to slander Catholics as un-American “parasites,” under the control of “foreign” forces, we will be less able to fight back,

When international conflicts continue to spiral out of hand – and perhaps draw in our own sons and daughters – we will be less able to present you with the facts,

When the Vatican decides to publish another document attacking Our Lady or the Catholic faith, we will be less able to defend God’s honor.

We are at a critical moment. If we do not reach our target by the end of the day, our ability to fight for faith and freedom will be gravely restricted.

If that happens, I am going to have to think carefully about what aspects of our work to cut.

We are in a RED ALERT for LifeSiteNews and the freedom of the Church.

If you believe that true freedom matters – and want to help LifeSiteNews continue reporting on current events from a truly Catholic perspective – please act now.

Donations of $50 and $100 and $250 are the foundation of our work. They will make sure we raise what we need for the next quarter.

Donate Today!

But when we are facing a descent into global war, globalist tyranny, and apostasy from the faith, we need to do more, and to do it faster.

Gifts of $500 and $1,000 and $10,000 will help us to reach our target – or even exceed it – and make LifeSiteNews an ever greater force for good in this world.

Every gift you give – no matter how big or small – is absolutely crucial to our defense of life, faith, family and freedom.

Donate Today!

As I said: I have to be direct with you. We need your support today.

Thank you for your incredible generosity.

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

P.P.S. I want to thank you again for your support during the tumultuous crisis that hit LifeSiteNews in 2025.

An independent investigation uncovered a definite plot against the leadership and our mission.

We may never know the true motives behind what happened – but the evidence suggests that some parties were seeking to destroy LifeSiteNews itself.

Divine Providence brought us back from the brink – but with a ship that had been badly damaged by the crisis.

Do not give bad actors the satisfaction of seeing this Spring Campaign fail.

We are more determined than ever to defeat evil wherever we find it – and to dispel error with the light of truth.

If you share this determination, and want to see LifeSiteNews continue its historic mission, then please give today, before 24 hours are up:

Donate Today!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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