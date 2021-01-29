14 obvious crucial questions about the Wuhan virus vaccines

January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) - A friend in Ireland sent this to me.

According to the government...

If I get vaccinated:

1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?

Government Response - No

2.- Can they reopen restaurants, pubs, bars etc and everyone work normally?

Government Response - No

3.- Will I be resistant to covid?

Government Response - Maybe, but we don't know exactly, it probably won't stop you getting it

4.- At least I won't be contagious to others anymore?

Government Response - No you can still pass it on, possibly, nobody knows.

5.- If we vaccinate all children, will school resume normally?

Government Response - No

6.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?

Government Response - No

7.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop disinfecting my hands?

Government Response - No

8.- If I vaccinate myself and my grandfather, can we hug each other?

Government Response - No

9.- Will cinemas, theatres and stadiums be reopened thanks to vaccines?

Government Response - No

10.- Will the vaccinated be able to gather?

Government Response - No

11.- What is the real benefit of vaccination?

Government Response - The virus won't kill you.

12.- Are you sure it won't kill me?

Government Response - No

13.- If statistically the virus won't kill me anyway ... Why would I get vaccinated?"

Government Response - To protect others.

14.- So if I get vaccinated, the others are 100% sure I'm not infecting them?

Government Response - No

So to summarize, the Covid19 vaccine...

Does not give immunity.

Does not eliminate the virus.

Does not prevent death.

Does not guarantee you won’t get it.

Does not prevent you from getting it.

Does not stop you passing it on

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans.

Does not eliminate the need for business closures.

Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns.

Does not eliminate the need for masking.

So...what is it actually doing?

You haven’t forgotten that “they” originally promised the only way back to “normal” was a vaccine for coronavirus. “They” obviously lied.

In addition, a number of prominent leaders have lately been insisting there will be no return to normal. They are now very open about saying that everything has permanently changed to a “new normal.”

Klaus Schwab – founder of the World Economic Forum – makes it very clear in this excerpt from a talk by him.

Everything that we are going through right now, including very dangerous, catastrophic lockdowns, will remain with us forever – according to “them.”

The relatively mild Wuhan virus, for which there have actually been several already existing, inexpensive, very safe, excellent preventives and treatments (see especially Dr. Simone Gold talk below) that are not allowed to be used, is their excuse for this dramatic, imposed change on the entire world population for a virus that is no more dangerous than the common flu for the large majority of the population.

Their supposed solution of the “experimental” vaccine, as you can see from the above list, is not really a medical solution at all. It is not only not effective, it is increasingly looking to be unusually dangerous for an alleged “vaccine”, which it is not.

Dr. Gold has recently given one of the best talks to date on the Wuhan virus and dangers of the “experimental” vaccines. Everyone should watch this talk. It should be promoted around the world.



So, again, what is the real purpose of these vaccines?

They have already told us – control of everyone to impose a New World Order/4th Industrial Revolution. We will all be required to have a vaccine passport or digital proof of vaccine, just as in Communist China, in order to enjoy already God-given rights and freedoms. Democracy and national sovereignty will be taken away and replaced by rule by a small, very powerful and wealthy elite.

Everyone needs to stop watching all television and newspaper news and actively organize to oppose this world tyranny. Anyone who believes any of their propaganda and goes along with it is making the biggest mistake of their lives. This tyranny, as all tyrannies do, will enslave almost everyone.