2020 election is Trump/Viganò vs. Biden/Francis for future of global order

October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A decade ago, journalists could barely contain themselves when news of misbehaving clergy came across their desk.

Almost every time Pope Benedict said something publicly about homosexuality or abortion, the media pounced, immediately reminding their viewers that the Catholic Church was full of pedophiles and molesters and that it was a blatantly hypocritical organization.

Fast forward to today. Despite the fact that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has blown the lid off rampant homosexuality and even criminal activity in the church, news networks the world over have largely remained silent on his claims.

NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Richard Engel drew some attention to Viganò a year ago. (I blogged about that here.) But Engel’s reporting on His Excellency was more of an attempt to link the archbishop to what Engel called the “far right” of the Catholic Church. In other words, it wasn’t a serious investigation into Vigano’s allegations. It was a hit piece meant to delegitimize him.

The reason why our Marxist media has zipped its lips on Viganò’s abuse claims is because it sees, under Pope Francis, the Catholic Church as a willing partner to its globalist, liberal agenda. As a result, they’ve been running interference for it. If they were talking about the corruption going on during Francis’s reign, they’d be undermining his open-borders, environmentalist message.

Fortunately, Donald Trump is president of the United States. And possibly thanks to First Lady Melania Trump, he's aware of the crisis in the Catholic Church and its sinister partnership with the new world order. He’s already expressed thanks for Archbishop Viganò warning him about the “Deep Church” and the Deep State. He’s also quoted Dr. Taylor Marshall on Twitter. And he’s directed his state department to take a hard stance on communist China — something with which the Vatican wholly disagrees.

Pope Francis’s latest encyclical Fratelli Tutti is a planting of the church’s flag firmly in the Joe Biden camp against President Trump, whom Francis has already scolded for “building walls and not bridges.” In it, Francis waxes romantically like an elderly John Lennon about a utopian brotherhood of man all the while portraying Our Lord and Savior as a good-hearted humanitarian. The document uses the name “Jesus” but never divine titles (Son of God, Christ the King, etc). Mary is also denied the honor of being called “the Blessed Virgin.” Instead, she’s simply called “the Mother of Jesus.” No doubt this was done to not offend Protestants.

Sounding more like lecture notes from a social justice course at UC-Berkeley, Fratelli Tutti is not merely a list of Democratic talking points about diversity and immigration (although it is that). It's a blueprint for the socialist world order Pope Francis and his allies want to help usher in should Joe Biden become president. Without a doubt, it was deliberately released to coincide with the U.S. election. The Vatican desperately wants Sleepy Joe to win. He’d fulfill many of Francis’ goals on environmentalism, immigration, China, and more.

It’s been said that this election is the most important election in our lifetimes. That’s undoubtedly true. Not only is the fate of the American republic at stake but, quite possibly, the fate of the entire Westen world. As Archbishop Viganò has already remarked, “if Trump loses the presidential election, the final kathèkon [withholder] will fail (2 Thess 2:6-7)...and the dictatorship of the New World Order, which has already won Bergoglio over to its cause, will have an ally in the new American President [Joe Biden].”