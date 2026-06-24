3 days left! Help us resist censorship, surveillance, and digital control

With a 47% funding gap, will you consider helping us to continue reporting on the rapidly accelerating threats to freedom facing us all?

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Will your grandchildren grow up in a free country?

Today, that’s an open question.

Governments everywhere are clamping down on the freedom of citizens:

Canada’s Bill C-9 is criminalizing public expression of Christian morality as “hate,”

Global financial institutions are pushing forward with digital currencies that will allow the state to know – and control – every transaction you make,

Governments are restricting social media use to make sure the only “news” you hear is the propaganda they have devised.

No nation is safe from this tyranny. It is a global plan.

The fight for our future is taking place right now.

It’s absolutely essential that LifeSiteNews stays online.

We are one of the few media organizations to tell the whole truth.

But with only three days left of our summer campaign, we are 47 percent short of our goal.

If you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the freedoms you have known, please donate to LifeSiteNews today.

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Friends, nothing the elites are doing is accidental.

They want to enthrone man in the place of God.

But without God, you can’t have true liberty, and you can’t bring about order in society without coercion.

That’s why the elites need new totalitarian methods to keep us under control.

A major step toward total control will be digital IDs.

The World Economic Forum is promoting digital IDs for:

access to healthcare and banking,

travel,

owning a phone or laptop,

voting,

social media accounts.

Digital ID will give governments the power to create a complete profile that leaves you no privacy. They will know everything you do online including:

internet search history and purchases,

medical and financial records,

use of social media and online communications.

And through your devices they will even be able to track your movements in real time.

Digital IDs will put enormous power into the hands of governments.

They want to turn your children and grandchildren into digital slaves.

That’s why it is so important to fight back NOW while we still can.

Globalists are human instruments by which Satan challenges God.

But God also uses human instruments to achieve good.

And I truly believe that God has chosen you and me, “the weak things of the world,” so that “He may confound the strong.” (1 Cor 1:27)

God doesn’t need us to have the power and wealth of the globalists – He has power and might enough! – He just wants us to love and serve Him.

And at LifeSiteNews we love and serve Him by telling the truth.

We don’t take money from big business, big finance, or big government.

Our journalists don’t have an agenda to push. They are free to investigate every story and report what is truly happening in our world.

The only master LifeSiteNews serves is the Truth.

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There are three days left of LifeSiteNews’ summer campaign.

Thanks to many generous donations, we have so far raised $401,854 of our $750,000 goal.

This is a wonderful start but isn’t enough to cover LifeSiteNews’ costs for the next quarter.

We must raise another $348,146 by the end of this week or face making cuts to ensure LifeSiteNews can stay online.

If everyone reading this email gave just $25, we could reach our target by midnight.

Are you able to donate $25 to preserve your children’s freedom today?

Larger gifts of $50, $100, or $250 will help fill the gap left by readers who aren’t in a financial position to give right now.

However much you can afford to give, please know that I and all my team are deeply grateful for every gift.

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May God bless you for your generosity and sacrifices for the truth,

Yours in Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

PO Box 325

Pembroke PO MAIN, ON K8A 6X6

P.P.S. An immense amount of good is achieved in this world by actions that seem small in the eyes of the strong and powerful.

The enemies of God can conjure up $750,000 at the drop of a hat.

We need to raise it dollar by dollar.

But ultimately our way is best, because our work is founded on love and sacrifices made for the truth.

This makes us far more powerful than them in every way.

Light defeats dark. Love defeats hate. Truth defeats lies.

Together we can prevail. Please support LifeSiteNews today.

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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