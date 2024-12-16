3 days left – we need your help!

As our 2024 Christmas fundraising campaign draws to a close, we ask that you prayerfully consider helping us continue our work for life, faith, family, and freedom at LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews reader,

As we approach the close of our campaign, we are deeply grateful for the support of readers like you. Your dedication to our mission is truly inspiring. With just three days left, we are 55 percent short of reaching our goal to ensure LifeSiteNews can continue its vital work in the months ahead.

Will you consider making a contribution today to help us cross the finish line? Every gift, no matter the size, helps sustain our mission.

This season reminds us of the extraordinary hope and joy that Christ’s birth brings to the world. Just as Mary and Joseph lovingly prepared for the arrival of Jesus, we too are called to protect and nurture the gift of life in all its forms.

LifeSiteNews was founded to defend the most vulnerable. Whether it’s through providing accurate information, standing for truth, or inspiring hope, our commitment to this mission remains steadfast.

Thanks to your support, we’ve made significant strides in protecting life and promoting family values. Yet, there is still work to be done. Challenges like abortion, woke ideology, and an anti-Christian culture threaten the beauty and sanctity of life. Together, we can counter these forces with love, truth, and courage.

With your help, we can:

Share the truth about the dignity of life with millions of readers.

Provide comprehensive coverage of pro-life victories and challenges in every state.

Empower individuals and communities with the knowledge to make a difference.

This Christmas season, let us remember that every child is a reminder of God’s image and infinite love. Your generosity ensures that we can continue to defend this truth and inspire hope in the hearts of many.

Please know how grateful we are for your prayers and support. Together, we can be a light in the darkness and bring about a culture of life rooted in love and faith.

With heartfelt thanks,

John-Henry Westen

CEO and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

P.S. Your support today helps us face the challenges ahead with strength and resolve. Thank you for standing with us!

