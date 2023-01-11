3 easy ways to help LifeSiteNews in 2023

LifeSiteNews needs your help to make 2023 even better than 2022.

(LifeSiteNews) – As we head into 2023, LifeSiteNews needs your help to make sure we can reach more people with our important reporting and commentary on issues like life, the Catholic Church, and globalism.

Here are some ways you can help that just cost a few minutes!

1. Send us news tips

We know that there are hundreds of thousands of faithful Catholics, pro-life activists, and defenders of the family who read our work every day. You are the eyes and ears on the ground! With thousands of possible stories per day, it’s critical that news leads are concise and provide enough information for us to consider.

First, send all tips through our website here.

Second, please provide follow-up contact information and supporting documentation. A simple who, what, when, where, why, how format with a few sentences for each portion will help us sort through leads.

2. Share our content on social media, emails, and text

3. Pray for our team

We are in a spiritual battle against the works of Satan – abortion, transgenderism, homosexuality, and other evils.

Consider adding us into your daily prayer life – a decade of the rosary for LifeSite every day, five Ave Marias for our staff, or even one St. Michael the Archangel prayer every day for our protection is much appreciated.

Your prayers are appreciated. Together, we will make 2023 another great year for LifeSiteNews.

