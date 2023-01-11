Blogs

3 easy ways to help LifeSiteNews in 2023

LifeSiteNews needs your help to make 2023 even better than 2022.
Featured Image
 shutterstock.com

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) – As we head into 2023, LifeSiteNews needs your help to make sure we can reach more people with our important reporting and commentary on issues like life, the Catholic Church, and globalism. 

Here are some ways you can help that just cost a few minutes! 

1. Send us news tips  

We know that there are hundreds of thousands of faithful Catholics, pro-life activists, and defenders of the family who read our work every day. You are the eyes and ears on the ground! With thousands of possible stories per day, it’s critical that news leads are concise and provide enough information for us to consider. 

First, send all tips through our website here. 

Second, please provide follow-up contact information and supporting documentation. A simple who, what, when, where, why, how format with a few sentences for each portion will help us sort through leads. 

2. Share our content on social media, emails, and text 

3. Pray for our team 

We are in a spiritual battle against the works of Satan – abortion, transgenderism, homosexuality, and other evils.  

Consider adding us into your daily prayer life – a decade of the rosary for LifeSite every day, five Ave Marias for our staff, or even one St. Michael the Archangel prayer every day for our protection is much appreciated.  

Your prayers are appreciated. Together, we will make 2023 another great year for LifeSiteNews. 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...