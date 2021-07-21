John-Henry Westen

33-day Fatima consecration by visionary Lucia introduced

Drawing from the many personal experiences she went through, Theresa Gray describes to me how and what led her to begin this initiative.
Wed Jul 21, 2021 - 1:28 pm EST
John-Henry Westen
July 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Theresa Gray, founder and organizer of Clay Ministries, a group dedicated to promoting devotion to the rosary and the Consecration to Our Lady of Fatima. What makes their consecration distinct from others, such as True Devotion by St. Louis de Montfort, is that they have directly incorporated the message of Fatima given by Mary to Sister Lucia.

Drawing from the many personal experiences she went through, Gray describes to me how and what led her to begin this initiative, and why she hopes it will bring joy to people and take them closer to Jesus Christ through Our Lady.

Similarly to other Marian consecrations, the Fatima Consecration involves 33 days of reflections and mediations, beginning with an introduction and concluding with the consecration itself. What makes this unique is that the mediations are the 33 calls which Sister Lucia said Our Lady of Fatima invited us all to follow. It is based on Lucia’s book "Calls."

Gray says that they were given permission by the postulator and keeper of the messages of Fatima to formulate the consecration, and that it was approved by Bishop Roger Foys of the Diocese of Covington, KY, and Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Diocese of Cincinnati. Even though they have not done any consecrations since the COVID lockdowns began, they will resume next month. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Theresa Gray highlights the main takeaways of the devotion and consecration to Our Lady of Fatima, which are based on the message the Mother of God gave to the three children in Portugal. She tells me that, “the message of Fátima was a call to holiness” in the individual, the family, the Church, and the entire society. “Our Lady today is continuing to say, through everyone that understands the Fatima message, bring them to me. Let me convert them with grace, and let me take them to Jesus,” Gray adds.

Furthermore, she details the importance of praying and working for an end to the sin of abortion, which is the sin Mary grieves most about. Gray says that “abortion is the one thing that we need to consider that we must stop offending God with, and I believe that in doing the consecration, people can be converted.”

I strongly encourage you to consider joining the Fatima Consecration which will begin on September 4th, is fully online, and includes a less than 8-minute meditational video based on the writings of Sr. Lucia for each of the 33 days. You can register by going to FatimaConsecration.org and clicking the sign-up button.

Just as Theresa Gray hopes, I too pray that this will be a call to holiness for each and every member of the faithful, and will lead to immeasurable graces for the world and the Church.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.