4,200 physicians, scientists sign declaration for early treatment of COVID-19, against gov’t intrusion

This text defends physicians' right to treat corona patients with the best knowledge of early treatments and against aggressive intrusion by governmental entities.

(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this month a physicians’ and medical scientists’ declaration was written by a team under the leadership of Dr. Robert Malone, the main inventor of the mRNA technology and a strong critic of the current official response to COVID-19. This text, which defends physicians’ right to treat corona patients with the best knowledge of early treatments and against aggressive intrusion by governmental entities, has now gained 4,200 signatures from other physicians and medical scientists.

Speaking about the official suppression of early treatments of COVID-19, this declaration states: “This is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.”

As LifeSite reported, Dr. Malone originally met with a group of physicians in Costa Rica to author such a declaration. Dr. Heather Gessling and Dr. Ryan Cole were among the physicians who met in San Juan, Costa Rica, in early September. In a video, several of the participants of that smaller gathering speak up, among them Dr. Malone and Dr. Cole, as well as Dr. Pierre Kory. Many of these physicians are known for their courageous stance during this corona crisis in favor of truth and against the ongoing manipulations by the government and the media.

Dr. Malone subsequently read the same declaration to an audience at the 12-14 September 2021 International Covid Summit in Rome. The Summit participants also adopted this text, hence its title “Rome Declaration.”

The International Covid Summit in Rome took place in the Italian Senate and was hosted by Roberta Ferrero, an Italian senator. It concentrated on the question of early treatment protocols for COVID, some of which include Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. The conference opened with a video message from Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom Dr. Malone then called a hero who deserves the Nobel Prize for his heroic and effective way of saving the lives of many COVID-19 patients throughout this coronacrisis.

The Rome Declaration criticizes the heavy intrusion of the state into their methods of treating COVID-19 patients. “The profession of medicine as we know is at a crossroad,” the manifesto reads. “There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients. Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations — all further preventing us from caring for patients in need.”

These physicians point out that most physicians today are telling their COVID-19 patients “to simply go home, allowing the virus to replicate” and to return only when they get sicker, which, according to the declaration, results in “hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat.”

These policies, they add, could eventually even be called “crimes against humanity.”

“This is not care,” they write.

Furthermore, the Rome Declaration states that the scientists of the world, skilled in biomedical research, should “insist on their ability to conduct and publish objective, empirical research without fear of reprisal upon their careers, reputations, and livelihoods.” Among the first signatories of the Rome Declaration – who come from all over the world – are Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (U.S.A.), Dr. Ira Bernstein (Canada), Dr. Pierre Kory (U.S.A), Dr. Eivind H. Vinjevoll (Norway), Dr. Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola (Nigeria), Dr. Richard Urso (U.S.A.), as well as Dr. Peter McCullough (U.S.A.).

Dr. Bernstein, from Toronto, explains here in a video interview his views and participation at the Global Covid Summit.

As the website of the Global Covid Summit (Rome) states, “though the declaration’s signatories are diverse in their specialties, treatment philosophies and medical opinions, they have risen up to take a collective stand against authoritarian measures by corporations, medical associations, and governments and their respective agencies.”

“The objective of the declaration is to reclaim their leadership role in conquering this pandemic.”

Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is married to Dr. Robert Hickson, and they have been blessed with two beautiful children. She is a happy housewife who likes to write articles when time permits. Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time. Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.

Share











