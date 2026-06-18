48 hours to double your gift for life, faith, and freedom

The shocking murder of infant Preston Davey exposes the need to shine a light on failures by institutions entrusted with protecting society's most vulnerable members.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Our world is a dangerous place for children.

They are being murdered, tortured, abused, and mutilated on a scale never seen before.

A LifeSiteNews donor has seen their suffering and wants to do something about it.

He has generously offered to match every gift made to LifeSiteNews during the next 48 hours!

This means that any donation you make to LifeSiteNews will be doubled.

$25 will become $50,

$100 will become $200,

$5,000 will become $10,000.

Our donor believes that LifeSiteNews is saving the lives of children and building a safer and freer world in which they can grow up, raise families, and worship God.

He doesn’t just want to donate – he wants to help you support LifeSiteNews too.

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In my last email I shared the horrifying story of Preston Davey, whose homosexual adoptive “father” was on trial for his murder.

Since I wrote, a verdict has been reached in this case.

Jamie Varley, 37, has been found guilty of murdering this 13-month old boy after four months of inflicting unspeakable physical and sexual torture.

Preston was also abused by Varley’s homosexual “partner,” John McGowan- Fazakerley, 32.

At the time of his death Preston’s body showed evidence of more than 40 different injuries.

These included internal injuries to the infant’s airways, anus, bladder, and bowel.

Further details of the torture inflicted on this little boy are too disturbing and distressing for me to share here.

But stories like this need to be reported – and the general facts made known – because the only way to save other innocent children from the same fate is to make the truth known.

The senior police officer who investigated the case said:

It is not often in this job that you encounter pure evil. Anybody who has followed this trial will no doubt understand why I place Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in that category.

Almost from day one, they set about abusing Preston and making his short life a harrowing tale of misery and pain. It was this abuse that ultimately led to Preston’s death.

For the first nine months of his life Preston was a happy and healthy child but by the end he was a broken shell. This was due to the sordid and wicked acts of Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley.

This police officer is right to call this case an encounter with “pure evil.”

But the “pure evil” isn’t only to be found in Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley’s actions.

During the trial it became clear that there were at least eight missed opportunities to stop the abuse. But nobody acted to protect this little boy.

The mainstream media will only report the immediate facts of the case. They won’t ask the questions that urgently need answering:

Were Varley and McGowan- Fazakerley fast-tracked through the adoption process because they were homosexuals?

Were married couples who could have provided Preston a safe and loving home bypassed because authorities wanted to give him to homosexuals?

Did medical staff and social services fail to act on evidence of abuse because they were afraid of being called homophobic?

And, most importantly:

Why are homosexual men allowed to adopt children at all?

These are the questions real journalists are asking.

It isn’t enough to express horror at Preston’s death.

We need to stop abusers like Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley killing again.

Only independent media like LifeSiteNews pursue the truth without fear.

Only LifeSiteNews dares to say:

Preston Davey died because he was handed over to homosexual men by authorities more concerned with acting in line with liberal ideology than protecting children.

No child should ever be entrusted to homosexual “couples.” Only heterosexual married couples should ever be permitted to adopt children.

The liberal politicians who vote for these laws – and the academics, journalists, and broadcasters who promote them – share responsibility for every child abused or murdered by the homosexual “parents.”

The first victims of liberal policies are always children.

The only way to protect our children is to expose these policies for what they are.

Please don’t miss this opportunity to help LifeSiteNews protect our children by doubling your gift today.

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No one was there for Preston Davey.

He died alone in the “care” of monsters.

We don’t know how many other children are trapped in abusive “homes” like this right now.

To help these children we need to expose the horrors that the liberal establishment tries to hide.

This is the mission of LifeSiteNews.

Please donate today. Your gift will be doubled.

Thank you for caring about our children.

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media



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P.P.S: The liberal media would love to bury all these stories.

They don’t want people to know that “homosexual marriage” and “homosexual adoption” lead to the sexual abuse and murder of children.

They want to protect a sanitized image of “happy families” to keep our fellow citizens asleep – even if this means children suffer horrific abuse at the hands of sadists.

Radical leftists don’t care about the suffering of individuals – they will accept anything as a necessary price for building their system.

But LifeSiteNews cares about every child. And so do you.

Please support LifeSiteNews today. Your donation will be DOUBLED.

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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