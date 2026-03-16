48 hours to double your impact for life, faith, family and freedom!

Every dollar, euro, or pound given in the next 48 hours will be matched by a generous donor. Help support our fearless reporting on abortion, euthanasia, war, and corruption now.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

I have a wonderful opportunity to share with you.

A generous LifeSiteNews donor has offered to match every gift made to our Spring Campaign during the next 48 hours!

This means any donation you make to LifeSiteNews during this time will be doubled.

Every dollar, every euro, every pound, will be matched.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to double your impact in our fight against global tyranny and for global freedom and peace.

The dangers to our world have never been greater.

Only God and His truth can save us now.

Please don’t miss this opportunity to double the impact of your gift.

Your gift will be matched, whatever the size.

$50 will become $100

$250 will become $500

$10,000 will become $20,000

But only for the next 48 hours.

Please make your matching gift today.

Double My Impact Today!

LifeSiteNews is at the forefront of the information war.

Powerful forces want to stop the truth getting out.

Their goal is very simple.

They want a world without God.

A world which rejects God is a world of destruction and death:

Death by abortion for innocent babies in the womb,

Death by euthanasia for those with physical and mental health problems,

Death by war for innocent children and adults going about their daily lives,

Death of souls through heresy and corruption of morals.

We see the impact of these evils every day:

One billion babies murdered by abortion worldwide,

18 countries now permit active euthanasia or assisted suicide, and many more withhold basic care to the dying,

Multiple destructive wars bringing death and despair to innocent people worldwide,

Hundreds of millions of people have abandoned Christianity and have been swept away in moral and intellectual corruption.

Hardly anyone is left to speak out against all these evils.

But LifeSiteNews is still standing.

And we need YOUR support to keep up the fight.

Double My Impact Today!

The evils facing our world are great – yet few speak out.

The truth is that not only the mainstream media but also many online influencers are controlled by powerful financial interests or bullied by ruthless forces who hold the levers of power.

Whether through fear or financial dependence, they are not free to speak the whole truth.

LifeSiteNews is free, because we are 100 percent reliant on pro-life men and women like you.

Our dependence on ordinary honest donations keeps us free – but it also makes us vulnerable.

We must raise $600k by the end of this campaign.

So far we have only raised $55,000. That means we must raise another $545,000, and raise it soon.

You can help us bridge that gap – your gift will be doubled, but only if you donate in the next 48 hours.

Double My Impact Today!

LifeSiteNews must achieve our Spring Campaign goal.

Every aspect of our work has costs, and those costs must be met.

If we fall short:

Investment in LifeSiteNews’ growth will be paused, limiting the number of souls reached by the truth,

Our on-the-ground presence in Rome will be curtailed, weakening the fight against the Synodal Church,

A recruitment freeze will prevent us hiring the new journalists we need to investigate corruption and expose evils that threaten our safety, our faith, and our freedom.

But if LifeSiteNews exceeds its Spring Campaign goal, we will be able to:

Continue investing in growth so we can bring LifeSiteNews’ message to tens of millions more people, in every corner of the globe,

Sustain our presence in Rome, exposing corruption and holding Vatican authorities to account,

Grow our team of journalists, so we can bring you the information you need to keep your family safe in a world gone mad.

LifeSiteNews is bringing the world back to sanity one story at a time – please support our mission TODAY and see your gift DOUBLED.

Please don’t delay. Make your donation to LifeSiteNews TODAY.

This Matching Gift opportunity will expire in 48 hours.

Double My Impact Today!

Your support for LifeSiteNews is changing the world.

Please accept my most sincere thanks,

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

P.P.S. This matching gift opportunity is for 48 hours only.

Please don’t miss the opportunity provided by our matching gift donor’s extraordinary generosity.

Together we can have double the impact in our fight for life, faith, family, and freedom.

Our donor will match your gift, but only if it is received by midnight on Wednesday.

Please donate to LifeSiteNews today by clicking on the link below.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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