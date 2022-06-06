Blogs

5 MLB players take a stand for God and rebuke degenerate LGBT ‘pride’

By peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have calmly and firmly taken a manly stand against the unbridled advancement of an ideology antithetical to Christianity.
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: A detail of the Tampa Bay Rays pride burst logo celebrating Pride Month during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on June 04, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Doug
Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
(LifeSiteNews) — Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers declined to wear rainbow-themed insignias on their hats and jerseys during the team’s “Pride Night” celebration on Saturday, citing their Christian faith. 

The five pitchers —Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson— took a stand against the pressure being exerted within all major league sports to “celebrate” and “welcome” sodomy and gender confusion during the month of June.  

The Rays’ management went so far as to post the team’s starting lineup in the colors of the gay rainbow flag and the pastel-hued trans flag just before the start of Saturday’s game.

READ: Liberal parents celebrate showing their children pornographic fetishes and nudity at LGBT ‘pride’ parades

Pitcher Jason Adams said the reason for declining the homosexual and trans themed emblems came down to faith.  

So, it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately, we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here,” explained Adams to the Tampa Bay Times.  

But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.

It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.

Over the last few years, Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted “LGBTQIA+ Pride” nights and supported LGBTQ causes, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.    

And in 2020 during the height of violent and destructive Black Lives Matter rioting in major cities across the U.S., hundreds of professional ballplayers surrendered themselves to the abhorrent BLM ideology by taking a knee before the start of their games.  

By bending their knees, the men have paid homage not to civil rights, but to Marxism; to the destruction of the nuclear family; to transgender and homosexual political power squashing not just religious liberty, but religion itself; to the defunding of police; and to the erasure of western history and culture.   

By choosing to peel off the rainbow burst logo from their jerseys and wear the standard team hat, the five pitchers have calmly and firmly taken a manly stand against the unbridled advancement of an ideology antithetical to Christianity.  

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist.  He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs.  Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

