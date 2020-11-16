5 things mainstream media won’t tell you about massive DC ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Mainstream media ignored or obscured the most important aspects of Saturday’s gigantic “Stop the Steal” rally in the nation’s capital. Here’s a brief rundown:

1. The rally was massive.

While most media sources downplayed the turnout, tens of thousands of patriots from all over the country and around the world came to Washington, D.C. to show their support for free and fair elections. I heard the same sentiment expressed by many who made last minute decisions to drive through the night or fly in the day before: “I had to be here. Too much hangs in the balance for me not to let my voice be heard in the public square.”

To get an idea of the magnitude and enthusiasm of the crowd, watch countless thousands sing the Star Spangled Banner in unison:

2. Social media and high tech firms did their best to squelch the rally.

As mainstream news organizations falsely portrayed the “Stop the Steal” rally as “white nationalist groups” promoting “baseless claims about a stolen election,” social media and high tech titans did their best to squelch the event, choking off the free flow of information and disenfranchising their conservative users.

DCist reported in advance of the Rally:

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Several tech firms have taken steps to stifle protests in D.C. and around the country in support of the baseless claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Facebook has been deactivating pages linked to “Stop the Steal,” prompting cries of censorship from groups trying to organize the D.C. event.

An Eventbrite listing for D.C.’s rally was also cancelled, according to activists.

A spokesperson for Eventbrite confirmed in an email to DCist/WAMU that the company had removed the march from its platform, adding, “We prohibit any events, content, or creators that share or promote potentially harmful misinformation and/or contribute to the risk of violence or physical harm. We notified the creator that we removed the event from our platform and are refunding ticket holders.”

And Airbnb says it canceled the reservation of a person who had planned to attend Saturday’s rally, claiming “anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place” on its platform. In a tweet Wednesday, Airbnb said it also banned the user.

3. The crowd was overwhelmingly pro-life.

In addition to demanding free and fair elections, many came to support President Trump because he has proven to be the country’s most pro-life president in history.

Pro-life Christians at “Stop the Steal” Rally on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Washington D.C. SOURCE: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews

“There is more power and more authority to abolish abortion at the state level and in local communities than we even imagine,” explained Jonathan Darnell of Virginia. “We don’t need new laws to end abortion. We need governors and local officials who will enforce justice in their jurisdictions right now.”

4. The crowd was young and diverse.

The protesters represented a beautiful cross-section of America. Check out my LifeSiteNews colleague Jim Hale’s video report which displays the racial and age diversity of the patriots who descended upon Washington, D.C. to call for free and fair elections.

5. A Biden presidency would create an existential threat for foreign nations.

While the focus of Saturday’s event was to call attention to voter fraud, some came because they fear that if President Trump leaves office, their home countries would be exposed to increased risk. This was especially apparent from the presence of many from Asian nations.

A group from Tokyo, Japan, arriving at “Stop the Steal” Rally on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Washington D.C. SOURCE: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews

“We’ve come here because of China,” explained a spokesperson for a group of about a dozen people who had traveled from Japan. “Communist China is very dangerous” and “threatens all of Asia.”

“Trump is a champion,” she declared as her companions each held up four fingers, chanting hopefully, “four more years.”

Hongkongers for Trump at “Stop the Steal” Rally on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Washington D.C. SOURCE: Doug Mainwaring / LifeSiteNews

“I love how President Trump deals with China,” said one woman, originally from Hong Kong, a tiny city-state but enormous economic powerhouse which hugs the coastline of the historically oppressive communist nation.

“The Chinese Communist Party is definitely a threat to Hong Kong,” she said, “and not only to Hong Kong, but to the entire world.”