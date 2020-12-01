6 years in jail for offering women alternatives to abortion… and I’d do it again

December 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I am joined by the inspiring Canadian pro-life advocate Mary Wagner, who has been arrested many times for peacefully entering abortion centers to offer mothers help to save the lives of their children. In total, she’s spent six years in prison.

My interview comes just days after Wagner’s lawyers filed, to the Supreme Court of Canada, an appeal of her lawsuit challenging Section 223 of the Canadian Criminal Code, which violates the Canadian Charter’s guarantee of “life, liberty and security” and equal protection of an individual person. This case, if accepted by the Court, will be monumental for the pro-life movement in of Canada.

Wagner told me that she hopes “the highest court would recognize the injustice of Section 223, which declares...that before birth there is a child there but is not considered a human being, contrary to common sense [and] contrary to scientific evidence.”

She also notes, that “if the court decides against our case, then it's clear they exposed the hypocrisy and the grave injustice is exposed for many because I believe that this case will garner international attention.”

Wagner also discussed what led her to become a pro-life activist in its truest sense, by entering clinics, and peacefully and lovingly encouraging mothers to give their unborn children the gift of life.

“Anyone who recognizes that the child before birth is a human being has to ask then those questions, how can we advocate for them, how can we speak for them in our country...in which we are prosecuted for trying to advocate for them when they are most in need,” Wagner said.

Moreover, she says that as a youth, she “realized in the light, and, really walking in the light of Mother Teresa, the distinction between caring about an issue and caring about a person, and ultimately Christ is that person, He is our neighbor.”

Wagner shares her very first experience of being arrested for her ministry back in 1999, and since then has been arrested multiple times with multiple sentences.

Regardless, Wagner states with great faith and fortitude, that despite all the circumstances that may occur because of the work she does, “God calls each of us uniquely, I would say that for myself [as] He poured out graces upon me.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].