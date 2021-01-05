7 key reasons why every member of Congress must reject swing state electoral votes

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Tomorrow, on January 6, both houses of Congress will convene to decide whether to certify the Electoral College vote from last month that ostensibly named former Vice President Joe Biden “president-elect.”

A movement among federal and state lawmakers to contest these results is rapidly growing in light of massive evidence of lawlessness and irregularity in swing states’ elections this year.

In particular, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — the states named in the “Texas lawsuit” that sought to overturn their results, which was never addressed on its merits — have been identified as major, obvious theaters of unconstitutional election protocol.

While some legislators of both parties continue to resist calls even to investigate serious breaches of the Constitution and state and federal statutes, an insurmountable body of evidence is emerging that proves the necessity of decertifying or contesting tainted electors.

The list provided here is a compilation, by no means exhaustive, of seven of the worst election abuses perpetrated by swing state officials and politicians acting in clear violation of the law.

You can contact your legislators here and here and remind of them of their constitutional duty to defend the American republic on January 6 from issues like those enumerated below. You can find other reports on election problems here, here, and here.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Democratic officials made election plans with a nonprofit to receive millions in private grant money, against federal and state law.

The Amistad Project, an election integrity and civil rights watchdog, reported last month how Democratic officials in swing states unlawfully organized elections with a left-wing nonprofit, receiving hundreds of millions dollars in grant money from Mark Zuckerberg.

Local officials and administrators in disproportionately Democratic areas “contracted with Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to make election plans against ones legally provided for by state legislatures under federal statutes,” the Amistad Project said.

“Private monies dictated city and county election management contrary to both federal law and state election plans endorsed and developed by state legislatures with authority granted by the United States Constitution,” the watchdog explained.

The “recruiting of targeted jurisdictions for specific government action and funding runs contrary to legislative election plans,” as well, the Amistad Project noted.

Their report cites the example of a $100,000 grant from Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to the Mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, in May. For the grant, CTCL directed “the Mayor to recruit four other cities (Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, and Milwaukee) to develop a joint grant request of CTCL,” the Amistad Project related.

The four cities then sent CTCL a “Wisconsin Safe Election Plan” in June, which led to the distribution of $6.3 million. This plan “was not authored by the state,” Amistad said.

“The provision of Zuckerberg-CTCL funds allowed these Democrat strongholds to spend roughly $47 per voter, compared to $4 to $7 per voter in traditionally Republican areas of the state,” they continued.

In Pennsylvania, CTCL leveraged funding to push Philadelphia to “increase its polling locations and to use drop boxes and eventually mobile pick-up units.” Grant money “allowed Philadelphia to “cure” absentee ballots in a manner not provided for in Republican areas of the state,” the Amistad Project’s report states.

“In Democrat Delaware County, Pennsylvania, one drop box was placed every four square miles and for every 4,000 voters. In the 59 counties carried by Trump in 2016, there was one drop box for every 1,100 square miles and every 72,000 voters,” the report said.

Administrators and courts repeatedly violated the Constitution and state statutes, disregarding the rights of Congress and state legislatures to decide election procedure.

Swing state administrators and judges further violated the Constitution and state law by upending statutory election protocol in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.

The Constitution reserves authority to determine election law to state legislatures and the U.S. Congress in Article 2, Section 4: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations[.]”

Nevertheless, in Georgia:

Without legislative approval, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger promulgated new election rules in April, mandating that counties open and scan ballots weeks before Election Day. Georgia statute prohibits the opening of ballots ahead of elections, although the state election board accepted the secretary’s order nonetheless.

In March, Secretary Raffensberger entered into a “Compromise Settlement Agreement and Release” with Georgia’s Democratic Party to resolve a lawsuit. The agreement purported to change statutory requirements of signature verification.

Georgia’s election code requires clerks to reject ballots that lack certain information, including matching signatures, which the agreement sought to loosen in contravention of the law.

The settlement additionally seeks to have state officials consider issuing guidance based on recommendations of an “expert” affiliated with the Democratic Party.

The legislature of Georgia never has codified any of these attempts to modify election statutes.

Michigan:

In May, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated state law and the Michigan Constitution with an initiative to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications to all of the state’s registered voters. Michigan’s election code reserves the right to distribute mail-in ballots to county officials.

In June, Benson announced a program to let voters request absentee ballots online without signature verification. This once again flouted Michigan election law, which clearly demands that all voters sign their applications. State statutes require that clerks throw out the applications of voters that lack signatures and reject ballots with signatures that don’t match applications.

Millions of Michigan’s unprecedented, largely pro-Biden, 3.2 million absentee ballots may have been cast without legally-mandated requirements and may be invalid.

Pennsylvania:

In September, the State Supreme Court unilaterally extended the deadline for mail-in ballots and changed the state’s statutory postmark requirements, following a “friendly suit” by top Democrats.

On October 21, Pennsylvania’s anti-Trump Secretary of State, Kathryn Boockvar, released guidance stating that voters with rejected ballots could cast provisional ballots to effectively “cure” their vote, which has no reference in Pennsylvania election law.

The Department of State later told counties multiple times to inspect ballots before the election and to contact voters about any flaws. This infringes on state law, which doesn’t allow “pre-canvassing” activity until after Election Day.

Pennsylvania also bans the disclosure of voter information revealed from pre-canvassing, but the Department of State repeatedly told counties to give voter information to political parties to contact voters.

Wisconsin:

The Wisconsin Election Commission promoted the installation of manned and unmanned ballot drop boxes across the state. Wisconsin election law bars drop boxes and unstaffed sites in general, and the election commission lied about this.

Election administrators in Wisconsin encouraged residents to declare themselves “indefinitely confined” due to COVID-19, in order to skip photo ID requirements when registering to vote.

The state Supreme Court quickly shot down this approach as unlawful, but the Wisconsin Election Commission still impeded counties from removing suspect “indefinitely confined” absentee ballot requests, barring writing permission from voters. Wisconsin statute actually requires clerks to purge dubious “indefinitely confined” ballot requests “upon receipt of reliable information that an elector no longer qualifies for the service.”

Nearly 216,000 Wisconsin voters said that they were indefinitely confined in the 2020 election, up 400% since 2016.

Election practices and rule changes punished law-abiding Republicans and flouted the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution forbids states to “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” The Equal Protection Clause is understood to guarantee that “all persons in similar circumstances shall be treated alike,” Lexis Nexis notes.

In light of that interpretation, above-mentioned election abuses constituted textbook violations of the Fourteenth Amendment Amendment.

In Pennsylvania, Secretary Boockvar’s lawless ballot guidance divided county officials across the state, but was taken up by three out of the four counties in Pennsylvania with the most Democratic voters. As a result, Democrats in the Keystone State disproportionately benefitted from (illegal) opportunities to fix ballot mistakes.

The CTCL’s grant funding contributed to a constitutionally highly dubious “two-tiered system” in 2020, as well. “When evaluated in the context of the 2016 presidential election, CTCL grant funding patterns demonstrate clear partisanship in grant funding awards” that extended beyond Wisconsin, the Amistad Project related in their report.

Of the more than $6 million granted by CTCL in Michigan “$5,939,235 was awarded to the ten jurisdictions where candidate Clinton won and only $402,878 where candidate Trump won,” the Amistad Project said.

In Pennsylvania, “$13,063,828 (94.7%) went to jurisdictions where candidate Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election; only $692,742 (5.3%) went to jurisdictions where candidate Donald Trump won.”

Breitbart has shown that the vast majority “of Joe Biden’s 221,751 vote margin gain in Georgia, compared to Hillary Clinton’s performance in 2016,” resulted from three counties awarded over $15 million by CTCL. The Zuckerberg-funded group did not contract with any counties in Georgia that Trump previously had won.

“This two-tiered election system allowed voters in Democrat strongholds to stroll down the street to vote while voters in Republican strongholds had to go on the equivalent of a “where’s Waldo” hunt,” the Amistad Project said.

Moreover, “CTCL funded mobile precincts used by election officials to collect ballots and register people to vote, resulted in a disparate, statewide access from precinct to precinct, favoring specific demographics,” the Amistad Project added. These satellite polling places and “were established outside of HAVA plans and protocols,” also.

Swing state elections violated state constitutions.

The current Pennsylvania election code, which authorizes mass mail-in voting, flagrantly contravenes the state’s constitution, which allows for four, narrow reasons for absentee ballot requests. According to the Democratic governor’s press release for the act, it “creates a new option to vote by mail without providing an excuse.”

No-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would require a constitutional amendment,

according to a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates that was dismissed on a technicality. Pennsylvania ultimately received over 3 million mail-in ballots this year, which skewed dramatically for Joe Biden.

Likewise, Michigan’s state constitution stands unequivocally at odds against Secretary Benson’s unilateral creation of absentee voter initiatives. The Michigan Constitution requires that registered voters who choose to vote by mail request to do so.

It re-affirms the state legislature’s Constitutional role in election lawmaking, as well: “Except as otherwise provided in this constitution or in the Constitution or laws of the United States, the legislature shall enact laws to regulate the time, place and manner of all nominations and elections, to preserve the purity of elections... and to provide for a system of voter registration and absentee voting.”

The Georgia Constitution similarly confirms the state legislature’s power over election procedure.

Local officials flagrantly broke the law, counted thousands of unlawful ballots.

For example, Pennsylvania officials in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, refused to segregate ballots that lacked statutorily-required “secrecy” envelopes, instead returning them “by mail to the voter with instructions on how to remedy.” Another top Democratic county may have counted ballots with missing secrecy envelopes outright.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in September “any ballot that is not returned in the official ballot envelope (secrecy envelope) must be set aside and declared void,” according to the Department of State. Ballots submitted without secrecy envelopes in Pennsylvania could have totaled more than 100,000 for the general election, the Philadelphia city commissioner has said.

Officials from Allegheny publicly announced in November their decision to count at least 2,300 undated ballots, in addition to hundreds of provisional ballots that did not have signatures. The state Supreme Court ordered that the ballots be counted, following legal challenges.

There has not been and will not be a recount or comprehensive audit of Pennsylvania’s results. Democrats in the legislature successfully blocked calls for an audit in November.

In Wisconsin, a poll watcher who testified before the state legislature levied allegations that state officials counted “hundreds and hundreds” of flawed ballots. Two months ago, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attested to 131 affidavits describing election fraud or other issues in Michigan, at least one of which cited officials coaching election workers to backdate ballots, among other things.

Members of Michigan’s Wayne County board of canvassers swore affidavits claiming that Detroit’s vote count should not be certified and detailing extensive harassment (some of it public) that county Democrats put them and their families through.

Since the day after the election, Republicans also have condemned officials in Georgia’s Fulton County for telling observers to leave a polling site and then continuing to process ballots anyway. Republican poll watchers’ accounts are backed up by security video and news reports and never have been “debunked.”

Ballot irregularities implicating millions of votes across swing states have not been resolved.

Despite cries that ballot irregularity claims are “conspiracy theories,” various reports of large-scale ballot issues remain unsettled.

A group of Pennsylvania state lawmakers last week discovered a “difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting in the state,” based on totals provided by the Secretary of State. “These numbers just don’t add up, and the alleged certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results was absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error,” the representatives said.

In Georgia, almost 500,000 absentee ballots do not yet have chain of custody documents or other delivery information, which are required by counties under an “emergency order” published by Secretary Raffensberger.

Millions of illegal immigrants probably voted in the November election, based on several past surveys conducted by Harvard University and YouGov. 11% of illegal aliens sampled by Harvard in 2012 claimed to have “definitely voted” and 82% surveyed in 2008 said that they voted for the Democratic Party.

Non-citizen votes may have clinched the election for Biden in Georgia and Arizona, Just Facts projected. Pennsylvania admitted to at least 11,000 illegal immigrant registrations on voter rolls in 2019, the Washington Times reported.

Michigan and Pennsylvania severely mismanaged voter rolls and verification processes, potentially compromising election security.

As the Amistad Project revealed last month, “secretaries of Michigan and Pennsylvania allowed flawed administrative procedures that gave third party access to state voter information” in voter registration systems.

“The voter registration databases of both Michigan and Pennsylvania fail to fully comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) standards required by National Institutes of Standards (NIST),” the group said.

HAVA demands that states protect private voter information from third-party access. Michigan and Pennsylvania, however, both have contracted with a liberal, get-out-the-vote group called Rock the Vote (RTV), allowing them access to state systems without providing guarantees that the right precautions have been followed, Amistad said.

“There is no assurance that the voter rolls are only populated with legal, Michigan voters nor is there assurance that voter data has not been exfiltrated or misused,” as a result, the watchdog stated.

Moreover, based on a press release from 2016, “Rock the Vote is documented to have an application linked to 25,000 ‘partners,’” the Amistad Project continued. “The public record is silent as to how the Pennsylvania Secretary ensures certification of its registration system for RTV’s 25,000 partners.”

“Without public review, it is not possible to ascertain the security of the Pennsylvania SURE system under HAVA and NIST,” they concluded.

SURE, Pennsylvania’s voter record system, has come under fire repeatedly. Last year, the office of the Democratic auditor general of Pennsylvania reported roughly 45,000 voter roll inaccuracies following a three-year audit of the state election system. The audit report slammed the Department of State for failing to comply in the investigation, which left the auditor general “unable to determine with any degree of reasonable assurance that the SURE system is secure.”

Other legitimate concerns abound, like ones about the integrity of voting machines, voting buying schemes, and foreign influence in the election.

With a catalogue of third-world-style fraud and abuse before us, and the future of the American Experiment completely on the line, now, more than ever, is the time to use your voice.

Come to the January 5-6 March to Save America in D.C., if you can. Push your representatives to restore our constitutional election process, demand integrity, and reestablish our “government of laws, and not of men.” “If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no recourse left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all positive forms of government,” in the words of Alexander Hamilton.