Stalinesque cruelty: Biden admin’s gay Transportation Secretary erases mom from newborns’ lives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Most people would be aghast and rush to intervene if they witnessed a baby being torn away from his or her mother immediately after birth and handed over to two strange men whose stated mission is to purposefully deprive the child of a mother.

Yet that is exactly what happened in the moments leading up to a picture tweeted by homosexual Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, showing him and “husband” Chasten each holding a newborn.

The photo quickly garnered over 400,000 “Likes,” and mainstream news media fawned over the contrived scene of two gay men sitting on a hospital bed holding newborns.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” wrote the top Biden administration official.

Children are props, accessories

The photo depicts an act of cruelty. These two men have erased Mom from the picture, a Stalinesque act. It’s as if she never existed. And she will likewise be absent from every family photo album in the future.

The men have no plan to replace her. These children will long for their missing Mom on every Mother’s Day, birthday, at each holiday and milestone along the way in their lives.

Despite being afforded the niceties of life, they will envy less privileged classmates who nonetheless possess that which they have been denied: Mom.

Notice how in the picture the men are looking at each other instead of their children, as if signaling a victory and self-satisfaction rather than welcoming the miracle of new life.

The picture celebrates the triumph of two homosexual men who had the financial resources to obtain two children. The children are stage props in service of the photographer and his subjects.

Rivka Edelman, a college professor raised by two lesbian mothers, noted in a 2014 English Manif commentary that children of gays are “denied one parent so that men could prove that two men can play at baby-making” and they often require two women to do it.

“Well, that dog doesn’t hunt. I grew up in a gay household and I know the arguments better than I know the pledge of allegiance,” declared Edelman. “So save it. All of it – the missives, the threats. Don’t prove my point to people about loving the gay community. They will turn and tear their own to shreds in a heartbeat. Because the fragile narrative has to be protected at all costs. Family is a photo op. And children are props.”

Notice also how there are two babies, so neither parent risks the other one being their child’s favorite.

That’s important. In a non-complementary relationship, competition for love and bonding is 100% unavoidable. They were smart enough to anticipate that.

Having two children will make it easier to split assets/chattel when the relationship eventually ends.

Adult-centric homosexual parenting

“The lives of these children are precious. But make no mistake, in their quest to ‘become parents’ the Buttigiegs have violated the rights of these two children,” noted child advocate Katy Faust, founder of the children’s rights organization, Them Before Us and author of a book by the same name,

“They have denied these twins not just one mother, but three,” said Faust.

“These babies have been forced to lose their genetic mother, the egg ‘donor.’ Thus, these kids (like many other donor children) may experience identity struggles. They will likely seek her out to discover their medical history and behold the woman who reflects their features.”

“These children have lost a relationship with their birth mother, the surrogate, inflicting a #primalwound. Many children adopted at birth argue that this separation resulted in difficulty trusting and attaching throughout life.”

“These children will be denied a social mother — the daily female presence in their home, furnishing them with the maternal love that all children crave & maximizing child development.”

“For kids, none of these 3 moms are optional. Insisting they lose one or all is an injustice.”

When another Twitter user suggested that each man had “probably inseminated an egg so that they are each biologically related to one child,” Faust used the suggestion to again drive home her point.

“Very possible. Because each man likely understands how special it is to have a genetic connection to your child,” said Faust. “And yet, they’ve dismissed the importance of the children’s connection to their genetic mother.”

“It’s all so adult centric,” she concluded.

“You can lose a mom or dad through death, abandonment/abuse, or by design (being intentionally brought into the world via in vitro & surrogacy to be a child for a same-sex couple),” wrote pro-life activist Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action.

“It is wrong for us adults to pretend that loss of a loving mom (or dad) won’t affect the child.”

“Poor children. Deprived of their mother,” tweeted Gary Connolly, reacting to the photo.

“The biological imperative of children wanting to know who their real parents are will overcome whatever PC ‘everyone has the right to a child’ nonsense we pretend here,” added Connolly.

Even members of the LGBT world expressed shock at the photo.

“Why are these two twats sitting in a hospital bed?” wondered Twitter user ‘Gay Bruce.’ “Did they throw the surrogate mom onto the floor?”

Buttigieg sees gays as bigger victims than orphaned kids

During a CNN town hall meeting in 2020 (video here), candidate Buttigieg revealed that when matters of conscience for Christians and best practices for serving orphaned children are pitted against the demands of homosexuals and transgenders to acquire children to alleviate their loneliness, LGBT demands should trump the rights of all others.

In Buttigieg’s strange worldview, an orphaned child’s right to both a mom and dad “harms” gays, and the deep-seated hunger that every child has for both parents of both sexes discriminates against gays.

In essence, Buttigieg sees all kids as born prejudiced. He deems active homosexuals as bigger “victims” than orphaned children.

Children need and deserve to be raised by their two biological parents whenever possible. They don’t need two parents of the same gender, no matter how loving, how famous, or how wealthy those parents are.

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

