President of giant pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign fired for discrediting Gov. Cuomo sex assault victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The head of the nation’s largest, most powerful pro-LGBT lobbying organization has been fired for the role he played in helping his previous employer, now-disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, discredit one of his sexual assault victims.

Yesterday’s ousting of Alphonso David as president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) not only reveals not only the hypocrisy of an organization purportedly dedicated to ‘human rights’ and combatting discrimination and harassment, it also blows wide open the lie about the organization’s primary purpose. Purported LGBT ‘rights’ are a cover for what is nothing more than a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party’s establishment.

David, once celebrated as HRC’s first black president, was terminated on Monday by HRC’s board of directors “for cause” –– implying that the board had reason to believe that David was guilty of serious error or grave misconduct –– in what is described as a unanimous decision aside from two abstentions.

A bombshell report issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James last month showed that in December 2020, Cuomo’s top aides had enlisted HRC’s David, who previously served as Cuomo’s chief counsel and principal legal advisor, to hand over a confidential personnel file of Cuomo accuser, Lindsey Boylan.

Cuomo aides then leaked the file to media outlets, including the Associated Press, The New York Times, The New York Post, New York Daily News, the Hill, and CBS. Cuomo’s team sought to retaliate against Boylan because she had declared on Twitter that the New York governor was “one of the biggest abusers of all time.”

Glenn Greenwald, one of the nation’s leading truth-telling political journalists and who self-identifies as ‘gay,’ fired off a fusillade of Tweets exposing the true nature of HRC:

“The head of HRC — the lavishly funded Democratic Party propaganda arm that masquerades as an LGBT advocacy group — got caught helping ex-Gov. Cuomo leak personnel files of his accuser to the media and now depicts himself as the victim, refusing internal demands that he resign,” began Greenwald.

Remember when, in 2016, Bernie said that he thought HRC and Planned Parenthood — which had endorsed Hillary — were part of 'the Democratic establishment' and Dem establishment mavens pretended to be angry and offended as it if weren't indisputably true?

“Remember when, in 2016, Bernie said that he thought HRC and Planned Parenthood — which had endorsed Hillary — were part of ‘the Democratic establishment’ and Dem establishment mavens pretended to be angry and offended as it if weren’t indisputably true?” he asked.

“This HRC group is a pure embodiment of swampy DC sleaze,” explained Greenwald.

“They are funded overwhelmingly by the largest banks and corporations, with a few gay oligarchs thrown in for good measure,” he continued.

“They take in *$50 million a year*. For what? Who is helped? It’s just a Dem Party front group.”

They are funded overwhelmingly by the largest banks and corporations, with a few gay oligarchs thrown in for good measure. They take in *$50 million a year*. For what? Who is helped? It's just a Dem Party front group.

“Just a repulsive joke of an organization. Putting ‘Human Rights Campaign’ in its title and then bestowing awards like this on Raytheon, then taking its money. Pure sleaze. I hope Alphonso David stays as its Executive Director: makes their values clear,” said Greenwald.

Just a repulsive joke of an organization. Putting "Human Rights Campaign" in its title and then bestowing awards like this on Raytheon, then taking its money. Pure sleaze. I hope Alphonso David stays as its Executive Director: makes their values clear.



“President of the Teacher’s Union defending HRC Executive Director Alphonso David — of course — even after he got caught helping ex-Gov. Cuomo leak personnel files to the media to smear one of his accusers.”

“Do you see who these people are???” he asked of the Twitterverse.

President of the Teacher's Union defending HRC Executive Director Alphonso David — of course — even after he got caught helping ex-Gov. Cuomo leak personnel files to the media to smear one of his accusers. Do you see who these people are???

The brazen hypocrisy of HRC and other Democrat ‘rights’ groups

The drama between HRC and its now former head shines a harsh spotlight on progressive non-profit ‘rights’ groups as not only rife with hypocrisy, but as more regressive than progressive.

“Alphonso David, who’s the actual culprit, releasing an accuser’s personnel files as a slimy means of discrediting her when Cuomo was on the hot seat, which happened in his previous job as chief counsel to Cuomo, refused to blame himself at all, and put out a tweet claiming victimhood,” explained American Thinker’s Monica Showalter.

“He apparently has no shame at all and his response is ridiculous.”

Showalter pointed out three things that “leap out” with these “crash-and-burn incidents:

One, the hypocrisy of these leftwing foundation-supported NGOs is monumental, hectoring the public, giving out awards to themselves, holding star-studded galas, getting oodles of uncritical press, showing up on television, and all the while doing exactly what they claim they don’t want others to do. It’s kind of like the FBI manufacturing “crimes” through informants while being the main perpetrator of the actual crimes that drew the arrests.

Two, a lot of these sanctimonious big-name, big-dollar leftwing NGOs with big foundation and corporate cash seem to have this kind of moral turpitude. The Lincoln Project discredited itself with a founder who was sexually harassing young males while certainly some of the others knew about it. Like these other organizations, they didn’t disband in the wake of the scandal, they just carried on as if the news cycle would memory-hole the matter. They were wrong. All anyone can think of when this group’s name is brought up is the pervy stuff they haven’t sufficiently atoned for as they spread their leftwing message. And there are signs, as I noted here , that their funding is now withering away and drying up.



Three, and this is the big one: These characters involved in this Cuomo scandal are all people who’ve been standard stalwarts and aides in Democrat politics.

HRC responsible for Facebook’s banning of LifeSiteNews

In May it was revealed that under David’s direction, the Human Rights Campaign had joined Media Matters for America, GLAAD, and NARAL Pro-Choice America to strong-arm Facebook into permanently banning LifeSiteNews.

HRC then published on its website a joint statement by the four powerful anti-life, anti-marriage, anti-family, and anti-human dignity social influencers boasting of their takedown of LifeSiteNews and vowing to do more to further silence LifeSite’s pro-life messaging.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

